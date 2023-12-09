Letters: Even a longtime Gator fan knows Seminoles were cheated by playoff committee

Florida State Seminoles backup quarterback Brock Glenn hugs injured starter Jordan Travis as the team celebrates defeating the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, N.C., on Dec. 2.

As a lifetime Florida Gators fan, I should probably not write this letter. But an injustice was done last Sunday, and I feel I must address it.

The College Football Playoff selection committee broke the hearts of the Florida State Seminoles and their fans by making a subjective decision as to which teams should be in the playoffs. They dismissed all the standard criteria normally used in making the decision to keep the Seminoles out and put in the teams they ascertained were the most talented.

The Seminoles have overcome adversity in the final stages of their season and their win on Saturday night against Louisville was nothing short of miraculous. Using their third-string quarterback (who had never started a game), they nonetheless beat the Louisville Cardinals to conclude a perfect season. Their defense in this game was stellar and could go toe to toe with any college team.

In recent years, I have noticed an apparent bias from the national sports media against all Florida teams. The announcers especially seem to always sing the praises of any opponent of a team from the Sunshine State and downplay the virtues of the Floridians.

No one seemed to like the computer picking the teams for the playoffs at the inception of the system. But at least the computer used stats, wins and losses to mathematically sort out who the top four teams should be. If this system had been used, FSU would be in the playoffs.

It is hard to fathom that two teams with one loss each made the grade, but the undefeated, conference champion ‘Noles got shut out.

The FSU players should hold their heads high and know that they were cheated out of what they earned on the field. But I believe that in the future, their sails will fill with the winds of destiny and a day of reckoning will come.

Hayward Simpson, Lake City

Just build new monuments

The Monument to the Women of the Southland (Monument to the Women the Confederacy) has been in Springfield Park, formerly Confederate Park, since 1915, and has spurred controversy in recent years.

Lately I have read various opinions regarding the Southern women’s monument in Springfield. Some want it torn down due to its supposed association with slavery and treason, while others want its inscriptions chiseled off and replaced with their own approved “truth.” Others want it rededicated to all women of that conflict in the name of peaceful compromise.

I have to say that the solutions that seek to reconfigure the memorial (offered in good faith) do not see the issue clearly.

This monument was created by a sculptor from New York using funds partially raised by United Confederate Veterans, which reportedly asked each member to contribute $5 for a memorial to Southern women. They eventually managed to raise half of the total cost; the other half was paid by the state of Florida.

This monument was intended to honor the sacrifices of the wives, mothers and daughters of the men who were away fighting. These women endured brutal invasions, saw their homes destroyed and worried each day about how to keep their families together or how to feed their starving children ― all while waiting for their husbands to return. Many never did.

It was not intended to praise any military victories or any ideology. It simply honored their sacrifices during that bloody conflict.

I have no issue with other monuments being constructed in Springfield Park. I have long thought that a monument to the Black soldiers who fought so bravely at Olustee deserve at the very least a plaque somewhere.

I suggest if anyone wishes to honor the Northern soldiers or women of the Civil War, they can certainly raise the funds and construct their own monument in the park. It would be good to see statues go up (instead of down) for a change.

Daniel Mead, Jacksonville

Praise for kidney donor story

Kaitie Goodwin, Pat O'Shaughnessy and Perry Hess.

I find Pat O’Shaughnessy’s story, as told by Matt Soergel on Nov. 27, to be very genuine. It is important to show the world that there are still people out there willing to help someone. It is also essential to tell stories like this because it can bring awareness and get people checked out.

There are various other situations where it is often too late to discover that you have kidney cancer. It fascinates me to see how having the urge to help save someone's life can easily result in a reality check and could force them to deal with bigger issues. It is important to value people whose intentions are to help others; it is also important to be aware of problems that can appear out of nowhere.

There are not many people who would tell their story knowing that they might have to explain themselves. Knowing that if he had not gotten checked out, his cancer would have spread, and that would scare anybody. But he should feel at ease, knowing that he found out he had cancer because he wanted to donate his kidney to someone else.

There are still genuinely good people out there who are willing to do the right thing to help one another. Even though O’Shaughnessy is disappointed about not being able to help Perry Hess physically, he is constantly reassured that his kindness saved his own life. O’Shaughnessy has not stopped with his mission to continue helping Hess find people to assist with his transplant and that takes great character.

I loved reading this story, knowing that good people are willing to do the right thing for others, even though it could cost them their lives.

Celeste Mandujano, Jacksonville

Christmas just ‘a state of mind’

This undated promotional file photo provided by Fox Home Entertainment shows Actor Edmund Gwenn (left) as Kris Kringle greeting actress Natalie Wood in a scene from the 1947 film "Miracle on 34th Street."

I don’t understand why some people get annoyed when the words “Merry Christmas” are expressed during the holiday season.

As a nonbeliever who doesn’t celebrate the religious aspects of Christmas, I don’t find the phrase offensive at all. In fact, I sometimes use the greeting myself, especially if I know that the people I’m with are Christians. It’s just being considerate.

Using the term “Merry Christmas” doesn’t mean I acknowledge or worship Christ any more than my use of the word Thursday means I worship Thor. It’s just a seasonal greeting I occasionally use, interspersed with “Happy Holidays.”

I do know, however, when December rolls around, I don’t put up a Holiday tree, I put up my Christmas tree and listen to Nat King Cole sing “The Christmas Song,” not “The Holiday Song.” As I recall, Charles Dickens wrote “A Christmas Carol,” not “A Holiday Carol,” and Bing Crosby sang “White Christmas,” not “White Holiday.”

The Grinch stole Christmas; he did not steal the holiday. Nor is Dec. 24 Holiday Eve ― it is Christmas Eve.

Some maintain that the phrase “Happy Holidays” is more inclusive and they’re probably right. Perhaps I’m naive, but I think that in the 21st century our species should be able to accommodate both holiday greetings without the sky falling all around us.

In the 1947 movie classic “Miracle on 34th Street,” perhaps Kris Kringle said it best: “Oh, Christmas isn’t just a day — it’s a state of mind.”

Borden Applegate, Jacksonville Beach

Rutherford got it right this time

Rep. George Santos, R-NY, departs the U.S. Capitol after the House voted to expel him from Congress. Santos is the sixth member of the House to be expelled in the body’s history.

It isn’t often that we say this, but we applaud U.S. Rep. John Rutherford’s recent vote to expel George Santos from the House of Representatives.

Santos has been charged with wire fraud, lying, falsifying records, identity theft and credit card fraud. This is not a person who belongs in any position of responsibility, let alone in Congress. Santos has apparently followed the techniques of the current Republican leadership ― he lies without conscience, creates conspiracies and (rather than defend himself) attacks his accusers.

It must surprise him that while it works for many, it hasn’t worked for him. What confounds us is that it does work for so many.

Additionally, we are dumbfounded that many Republicans, including party leadership and 70% of Florida's representatives, voted to keep Santos. These House members may have had personal reasons for supporting Santos, but each vote says that they believe keeping one more conservative vote is more important than their own integrity or the principles of ethical government.

Rutherford stands out as a voice of common sense on this issue. We congratulate and thank him for letting his conscience win over party pressure.

What has become of Lincoln’s GOP?

Fran and Pete Sheridan, Atlantic Beach

What ‘record low’ gas prices?

Gas prices are changed at a gas station in Arlington, Va. on Nov. 27.

On Dec. 2, letter writer Della Stout asks for President Joe Biden to be praised for the recent drop in gas prices, which were $3.10 per gallon at a gas station I passed that day. I’d like to share a factual response.

I have a gas receipt for $1.84 per gallon dated Nov. 8, 2020, just days after Biden was elected, from a Shell station on Hodges Boulevard. I also have one showing $2.28 per gallon dated Jan. 14, 2021, which was days before he was inaugurated. Prices had already started rising quickly in anticipation of the policies Biden said he would enact.

The math tells me the pre-inauguration increase (November 2020 to January 2021) of $0.44 a gallon was a 24% increase and the $1.26 increase in the 37 months since he was elected represents a 68% increase. Do we really want to praise somebody for that kind of inflation?

Also, I don’t understand her reference to prices at “record lows.” From what I can tell, nothing could be farther from the truth.

Jeff Adams, Ponte Vedra Beach

Judge’s decision not surprising

Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, speaks to a crowd in opposition of Gov. Ron DeSantis' proposed congressional redistricting map that was being taken up by lawmakers during a special session in April 2022.

Monday’s lead story on the District Court of Appeals upholding new congressional boundaries (challenged by Black Voters Matter and the Florida League of Women Voters) should come as no surprise. A prior map was an ill-conceived and geographically contorted district, an effort to protect a sitting Black Democrat.

That district ran from Tallahassee to western Jacksonville and had little commonality of local issues. The problem with trying to gerrymander districts is robbing Peter to pay Paul ― it becomes a zero-sum game. The real unmentioned issue, however, is the dramatic increase in voter registration pluralities by Republicans in Florida.

Since Gov. Ron DeSantis was elected, Republicans have built a half-million voter registration advantage in districts where Democrats previously held pluralities for decades. It seems most impartial pundits would include Republican positions on divisive cultural issues, border security, school choice and ESG investing among the reasons for the dramatic shift in voter party affiliation

John Ekdahl, Ponte Vedra Beach

Monuments need removal ― and an apology

The Confederate monuments that were erected during Jim Crow days (some by the KKK) should be removed. We don’t need to compromise or contextualize these monuments that never should have been put up in the first place. I think many of these monuments were erected to protest the federal government starting to allow civil rights for everyone.

It is not just the Confederate monuments, but also our city’s bridges, street names and anything honoring Andrew Jackson or Duval. Most citizens know the history of these lifelong heroes of white supremacy; to continue honoring these men is teaching our citizens ― especially children ― a false and hateful ideology.

Also, a long overdue apology should come with removal. If we teach the true history of these men, we should also honor good people.

Bob Rutter, Neptune Beach

Old sports adage proven wrong

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was hurt during a Nov. 18 game against North Alabama.

Like many people, I played various sports during my life, including in college. One constant my coaches always preached is that there is no “I” In team. Well, apparently the football playoff committee has disproven this concept by eliminating Florida State University from the College Football Playoffs.

The Seminoles have won every game this season ― including the last two with both second- and third-team quarterbacks ― and won their conference championship. However, the committee obviously felt that without Heisman candidate Jordan Travis (injured in the North Alabama game), FSU wasn’t a “team” deserving of the opportunity to compete in the playoffs.

So, there you have it, sports fans: The College Football Playoff committee has indeed proven there is an “I” in team.

Bill Boutwell, Jacksonville

'Moms’ should mind their own business

Bridget Ziegler speaks at a rally for local Republican candidates in Robarts Arena, in Sarasota, in July 2022.

So, Bridget Ziegler, the co-founder of Moms for Liberty, the extremely conservative organization responsible for banning any book in Florida schools that might contain a reference to homosexuality, is in a long-standing three-way relationship with her husband and another woman. Hmm.

Mind you, I don’t care what the Zieglers do in their private life; it’s not my business. Just like what anyone else does is not theirs.

I don’t know what motivated Mrs. Ziegler to help start Moms for Liberty, but it was clearly not any sort of true commitment to traditional marriage. It is time for her, Moms for Liberty, everyone else in this state and in this country to shut up and mind their own business. Enough is enough.

Mike Lawrence, Avondale

Column just another charter school rant

I read Marion Tischler's Dec. 3 column, "Legislative changes a detriment to Duval schools' teaching standards." For one thing, I don’t think the headline describes the content of the article.

Ms. Tischler's column was just another rant against charter schools receiving funds from the public. She should ask herself this question (but she may not want to hear the answer): Why do parents send their children to charter schools and what public school failures influence their decisions?

Remember, public schools are not what teachers and administrators want them to be ― they are what parents want them to be.

George Stringfellow, Jacksonville

