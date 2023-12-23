Letters on the extremely poor, Prairie Surf, 'Family Month,' juvenile delinquency, tax credit

Remember those who are mourning and poor

During this season, please remember the extremely poor living on the edge, especially those who are mourning.

With little finances to take care of those who’ve died it’s hard on them. Not only is it hard on them financially, it’s hard on them emotionally and physically because they’re already on overload from the stress of being extremely poor. This brings hopelessness and helplessness.

Many who are poor, have other problems. They either have emotional trauma or drama or psychological problems, or maybe even physical problems that are severe. It is not all but certainly most of them have psychosocial issues that are astounding. Along with all that, many have drug and alcohol issues: either the individuals themselves or their loved ones.

Loss of support system is a major factor today for every socioeconomic level. The poor lean heavily for support on whatever family or friends or neighbors they have who will be supportive. It is a sad but true fact that by and large, most folks tend to flee helping the poor and fade away in time of need.

Not only are nuclear families busted up, extended families are as well. Neighborhoods are generally not cohesive in our society any more either, leaving congregations to fill this void, with attendance and giving to local congregations down.

Couple all this with mourning a loss of a loved one and you are dealing with a monster of a mountain of hurt and pain. It becomes more than they can bare alone. So, please pray for them and for us who are ministers of the poor and needy during this time of year, especially with those who are mourning.

— Pastor Sandy Lynn Duren, Okemah

Instead of kicking out Prairie Surf, put arena at site of jail

News that Prairie Surf received notice to prepare to vacate its location in the old Cox Convention Center was significant enough to hit the front page. The article quoted the Chamber of Commerce in its estimate that this enterprise generated approximately $258 million in earned revenues this year.

If this site is chosen for the new arena, or for that matter, if the city decides to take the site back for any other purpose, this site will plunge from being a significant revenue generator, and the heart of our growing film industry, to zero while this structure is demolished and the new structure is designed and built. That has to be added as a significant cost factor to any plans. Not only that, but it will likely impact the growth trajectory of our film industry negatively.

For those who thought the city made a bad deal with the NBA, this is a worse deal for the people of Oklahoma City and its future in a new and burgeoning industry.

This site became available in 2020 when the city opened its new convention center at Scissortail Park. The park was designed to link the downtown to the river and the growing number of cultural and adventure amenities in that area. One wonders why that area does not become the first focus for the new arena.

Traffic flow, parking, and transit services are all more favorable to a facility of the size and patron volume the new arena will serve than in the middle of downtown, next door to the old arena, which presumably will continue to function and draw crowds. Additionally, it doesn’t mandate the closure of an existing and significant city revenue generator, not to mention reducing the diversity of enterprises in the downtown.

If a downtown site is considered essential, then why not do us all a favor and take the current jail site? It harms no revenue source and removes an inhumane blight.

— Cynthia Archiniaco, Oklahoma City

In favor of Gov. Stitt's executive order against DEI

I take exception to your slanted headline to this piece — Stitt's EO merely ensures equal opportunity for anyone regardless of race, color or creed instead of favoring those whose race, color or creed differs from mainstream culture.

OU student Liam Thompson avers that ADA issues, among others, "typically go through the DEI office," but such issues were adequately dealt with long before there was a DEI office without adding more bureaucracy. Moreover, there's a significant difference between physical and cultural challenges.

How about we return to the free market meritocracy of equal opportunity and bias toward none? This would comport with our well-seasoned constitutional guarantees. Let nature and the free market take their courses!

—Ret. Col. Derel Schrock, Clinton

Questioning Gov. Stitt's proclamation of November as 'Family Month'

I had a flashback to last month when Gov. Kevin Stitt proclaimed November as Family Month. His actions have shown that he cannot possibly include all families. As a candidate, he made known his position regarding abortions and since then transgenders.

I worked for 35 years in the contracting business. To a customer, my buyer title “implied” that I could “buy” what was needed. I just collected the required information and created a contract for the officer that was duly bonded and “authorized” to obligate the company. The title “governor” would imply he can issue proclamations, pronouncements and the like. However, I question his authority to invade the private consultations or procedures discussed by doctors and families in need.

The Declaration of Independence cites certain rights to Americans, among them being “… Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” Some families have found it necessary for medical people to assist them in that endeavor. So, Gov. Stitt and your like-minded followers, where do you get the expressed authority to inhibit or restrain some Oklahoma families in their personal pursuit of happiness? If being elected “governor” is the answer, then I suggest that his dictates warrant a change in his title.

— Paul A. Specht, Midwest City

Early support needed to head off juvenile delinquency

Oklahoma schools should start focusing on assisting students who struggle with their behavior due to disability at an early stage, such as elementary school, to prevent an increased rate of juvenile delinquency later in the future.

Lack of support to students on an Individualized Educational Plan (IEP) impacts school performance, and they are likely to struggle in society into youth and adulthood, which leads to unemployment, mental health concerns, and delinquency. According to the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, “in 2019, there were 73.1 million youth younger than 18 in the United States, representing 22 percent of the total population. The youth population declined 1 percent over the last decade but is projected to rise slowly through 2050”.

In a recent post on the “Mustang Oklahoma Parents of Great Students” Facebook page, a parent addressed concerns about how her child got suspended without complying with the student’s IEP. The student needed additional support. Mother stated, “It is not okay to treat children unfairly just because they have struggles that you do not understand…” An article found through the the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention shares on providing opportunities for children and youth: “Improving education and youth employment opportunities, enhancing social skills, and providing youth with mentors and adult role models are essential components of delinquency prevention.”

I am contacting the Oklahoma State Department of Education to say that schools should provide parents’ rights to all students, whether they have or don’t have a disability. Parents should know their rights when recognizing an issue that may impact their children’s education. Oklahoma schools must hire more school counselors, social workers and behavioral intervention assistants. Developing a proper individualized behavioral intervention plan could prevent juvenile delinquency.

— Barbara Briones, Edmond

Legislators, focus on supporting low-income families, because ALL Oklahoma children are the future

We have all heard that Oklahoma children are the future but that doesn’t apply to ALL of our children, right? A new tax credit program begins this month: the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Program. Parents/guardians can receive a tax refund of up to $7,000 per eligible child attending private school and a $1,000 tax refund for each homeschooled child. There is a $150 million cap for this tax credit in 2024, and it will increase to $250 million by 2026.

I am an Oklahoman, mother to school-age children and a social worker who helps struggling families. The Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Program highlights privilege, access and economic benefits for families in a position to pay for their children’s private school education. How does this program support education for the 1 in 5 Oklahoma children living in poverty?

Oklahoma’s number of children living in poverty is higher than the national average and trending upward since the expanded federal child tax credit ended in 2022. Also, 1 in 3 of Oklahoma children have parents or guardians who lack secure employment — which is also higher than the national average and trending upward.

I fully respect advocacy for school choice, but let’s first make sure that fewer families struggle with food insecurity, homelessness or unemployment. School choice is really only an option for those living well above the federal poverty line, which is $30,000 for a family of four, or those receiving scholarships.

If we are talking about tax credits, I beg lawmakers to focus on reform and expansion of the state child tax credit in upcoming sessions. It is currently $100, nonrefundable and doesn’t reach all Oklahoma families in need. Please focus on supporting low-income families because ALL Oklahoma children truly are the future.

― Lauren Allen, Davis

Banning books that teach self-awareness, social-emotional skills is attack on logic

Regarding "Major textbook publishers withdraw from Oklahoma as fight over content worsens," Oct. 25, what is it about "social-emotional learning" described as, "self-awareness, self-regulation, skills for relationship building and decision-making" that Mom's For Liberty finds so threatening that they want to ban these critical skills from our children's books?

Banning books that teach these skills is an attack on logic. It is an attack on critical thinking, problem solving, responsibility and our ability to maintain this great United States.

Do they wish all our children were robots?

― Dr. Rita Miller, Edmond

