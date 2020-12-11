Letters: Fans are closing their Chargers accounts

MLB and the minor leagues
(Jim Thompson / For The Times)

One can’t help but wonder after watching Thursday night’s game: Are the Rams that good, or are the Chargers that bad?

Michael Gray

Yorba Linda

::

After Sunday’s shellacking at Sofi, it appears that L.A. still has only one NFL team. One can look up the words “pathetic,” “despicable” and “disgraceful” in the dictionary, and it will say: see Chargers against New England. The players should give their game checks to charity because they surely didn’t earn them.

Craig London

Simi Valley

::

Perhaps Anthony Lynn should borrow a strategy from Trump’s playbook and sue the NFL to overturn the Chargers' embarrassing loss to the Patriots.

Don Rowland

Camarillo

::

The good thing about being blown out 45-0: No embarrassing time-management questions.

Mario Valvo

Ventura

Bad Goodell

If you weren’t already certain of this, Roger Goodell and the 32 NFL owners continue to be the biggest hypocrites of all, perhaps only being rivaled by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Witness: Seattle wide receiver Josh Gordon was just reinstated by Goodell, the eighth time Gordon has been suspended in his career either by his team or the NFL. Defensive lineman Aldon Smith has a similar record. Yet, not one NFL club, many who have some of the most pathetic backup quarterbacks ever, has even entertained the thought of employing Colin Kaepernick.

Goodell’s apology a few months ago was just a bunch of hot air. How sad.

Bob Kargenian

Yorba Linda

::

I would like to know how Roger Goodell could allow the Cowboys-Ravens game to be played, when a player tested positive right before its start. In California, I can not get a haircut or go out to eat, even though I have not tested positive nor have I come in contact with anyone with COVID-19, nor has anyone in the businesses.

Dean Baer

Moreno Valley

He’s back

Times readers have been graciously spared Bill Plaschke of late. Tuesday he reappeared — like an uninvited uncle — breathlessly insisting the Lakers rest LeBron James all season. “With no fans in the stands ... his absence wouldn’t matter nearly as much.”

Hey Bill, I hear fans watch games on TV.

The Plaschke style of “poke-and-provoke” has gotten “annoying-and-tired.” Perhaps The Times can bench him a month or two.

Jim Fredrick

Manhattan Beach

::

I don’t agree with Rob Pelinka, when he said after the Anthony Davis signing, “Now, Lakers fans get to watch A.D. continue to grow and lead our franchise for years to come.”

I see A.D. as an exceptional scorer, rebounder, and defender, but not as a leader along the lines of Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, or LeBron James. I don’t think it is in A.D.’s DNA or personality to be a great leader. I’m happy that A.D. and LeBron will be together for the next three seasons, but after LeBron retires, the Lakers will need to find another superstar to lead the team into the future.

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood

Today’s matchup

USC has an outstanding team of talented players, but they’re still running the same predictable offense of flat routes and runs up the middle since Clay Helton became head coach. No diversion, no deception. Mix in some RPOs or a reverse. They need a new offensive coordinator if they want to contend nationally.

Terry Van De Kamp

Carslbad

::

As a lifelong Bruin, I don’t understand how a single 3-2 record is a “winning way.” It takes a pandemic-shortened schedule for Chip Kelly to have one more game on the winning side. Maybe more attention to football and less to his menu would help him win in a regular season.

Andrew Ko

San Marino

Fight the power

Upton Sinclair would be proud of J. Brady McCollough’s piece on college power brokers and the implications for student-athletes. The college gridiron may not be as bloody as the meat-packing industry in 1906, but the leadership is just as ruthless. These characters would have been at home in the White Star Line board room that determined too many lifeboats cluttered the decks of the Titanic.

Revenue vs safety? Safety loses by three touchdowns. A Pulitzer Prize nomination is in order for Mr. McCollough.

Dave Sanderson

La Cañada

Sweet soul

Thank you, Bill Dwyre, for putting into your article the sweet soul of Rafer Johnson, the man we all hope our sons will grow up to be, not just the athlete. All teens should read his autobiography, “The Best That I Can Be,” a title that says it all. A fraternity brother of my husband, George Wolfberg, Rafer managed to keep up all his friendships throughout his life. There are many broken hearts around the world this week.

Diane Wolfberg

Santa Monica

Hello and goodbye

Last week, the baseball world lost one of its most avid fans. David L. Lander, known to most as Squiggy from “Laverne & Shirley,” passed away from complications of multiple sclerosis. As his friend for over three decades, we spent many days and nights in stadiums all over. But David didn’t just go to a game and watch it, he sat in his seat and scored every pitch and every play from each game he attended. His scorecards were legendary.

He knew more about each player from each team than anyone I knew. Even though David was a diehard Pittsburgh Pirates fan, the “Buccos” as he referred to them, he celebrated the successes of the local teams and took equal joy in seeing our faces when they won. Baseball, the game, meant the world to him. The season will never be the same without him. There will be a hole going forward and I am going to miss my friend something awful, but I know that each time I take a seat in a stadium across the country, I will know he will be sitting next to me scoring the game.

Geno Apicella

Placentia

::

Dick Allen’s death — absent his becoming a member of the Hall of Fame while alive — reminds us how petty and juvenile too many members of the baseball community have been and remain.

Kip Dellinger

Santa Monica

Just add DH

I love baseball (especially my Dodgers), but some of the dealings of Major League Baseball are really annoying. It was reported Tuesday that MLB owners and the players union apparently both want the designated hitter in the National League. But the owners are using the DH as a bargaining chip to expand the playoffs. Here we have a situation where both sides agree on something but it gets politicized so the owners can try to get something else. Talk about negotiating in bad faith.

Personally, I don’t want the DH in the NL. And I certainly don’t want the playoffs expanded, which would further dilute the value of winning a division in a 162-game regular season.

Mark Kaenel

Highland

Tough sell

Why on earth would Victor Rojas want to be the Angels’ general manager? The organization is in shambles and Arte Moreno is on his fourth GM in the last 10 years. If Mr. Rojas is looking for long-term job security with a Major League club, I’m sure the Dodgers would be happy to let him sell championship T-shirts at the Top of the Park Team Store.

Rob Demonteverde

Brea

Wear it right

I applaud The Times for the article “Next Plan Up?” about coronavirus in NFL football — and the 11 players who are shown properly masked on the front cover of sports (Dec. 7). But I take issue with The Times and the 12th player whose mask covers his mouth but not his nostrils.

Considering that children and youth are influenced by the behavior of so-called role models, it’s completely irresponsible to promote such a person who wears a mask only half-right.

David Tulanian

Las Vegas

$225-million man

Lou Gehrig was wrong, Paul George is the luckiest man on the face of the earth!

Chuck Hill

Ventura

::

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email:

sports@latimes.com

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Loeffler campaign condemns photo with white supremacist

    The campaign of Georgia Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is condemning a photo circulating on social media of her posing with a longtime white supremacist at a recent campaign event, with less than a month to go until the runoff elections that will determine the balance of the U.S. Senate. Loeffler did not know who Chester Doles was when she took a picture with him, her campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson said in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday. The picture was taken Friday at a campaign event in Dawsonville, Georgia.

  • Manhunt continues for Tennessee inmates who escaped prison, kidnapped man

    Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen should both be considered armed and dangerous, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

  • Zodiac serial killer's code cracked after 51 years

    A team of codebreakers has deciphered an encrypted 340 character message sent 51-years ago by the so-called Zodiac killer, who was responsible for at least five murders in northern California. The identity of the killer is still unknown and for decades experts have been baffled by the message he sent to the San Francisco Chronicle during his killing spree. The message, one of several sent to newspapers during the killing spree, said: "I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me. I am not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to paradice (sic) all the sooner because I now have enough slaves to work for me where everyone else has nothing when they reach paradice so they are afraid of death. "I am not afraid because I know that my new life will be an easy one in paradice death." He was dubbed the Zodiac killer because of the bizarre array of symbols and capital letters he used in the messages he used to taunt the authorities. Australian software engineer Sam Blake, American cryptographer David Oranchak and Belgian software expert Jarl Van finally unravelled the cypher, the FBI said. Cracking the code relied on a combination of computer technology and human ingenuity to make sense of the jumble of symbols. The team sifted through 650,000 variations until some words appeared. "We got really lucky and found one that had part of the answer, but it wasn't obvious," Mr Oranchak said.

  • Former FDA suggests 'costly delay' getting vaccines to nursing homes was probably avoidable

    Residents in long-term care facilities will be among the first people to receive the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, but there has already been a distribution delay that could prove costly for a population group that is particularly vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19. The vaccine, which was authorized for emergency use last week, is expected to roll out Monday, but CVS and Walgreens, two companies that will distribute the shots at many nursing homes, have said they were told not to administer them in those locations until the week of Dec. 21 (although Human and Health Services Secretary Alex Azar has contradicted that timeline.)The news has created some confusion, but former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb broke the process down for CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday. As Gottlieb explained, the "critical issue" is that the government hasn't gone into the nursing homes to get consent from individual patients in care facilities. That needs to be done before employees from CVS and Walgreens can administer the vaccine.Gottlieb believes the "costly delay" may have been avoidable, despite regulatory orders. "I think they could have" gotten ahead of the FDA's emergency use authorization, Gottlieb said, by clearing a "fact sheet" on Pfizer's trial data with the FDA ahead of the official hearing, or maybe even provide a limited emergency use authorization just for nursing homes. However, that wasn't done and "we are where we are right now." > Why the delay for Covid19 vaccines at nursing homes? @ScottGottliebMD breaks down the "costly delay" where "there's a lot of death," happening --> pic.twitter.com/wCw6gjY3yw> > -- Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 13, 2020More stories from theweek.com What will become of Trump's border wall? The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress 5 scathing cartoons about Congress' stimulus gridlock

  • U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by end of March -Slaoui

    The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Sunday. The first vaccine was authorized for emergency use by U.S. regulators on Friday night and began shipping on Sunday. "We would have immunized 100 million people by the first quarter of 2021," U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

  • Multiple People Stabbed, 23 Arrested During Election Protest in Washington, D.C.

    Multiple people were stabbed in downtown Washington, D.C. Saturday night during a pro-Trump protest challenging the results of last month's presidential election.Police officers in riot gear worked to keep opposing groups of protesters apart during the "Stop the Steal" protests, which remained largely peaceful during the day, but as darkness fell, the demonstrations turned violent.At Harry’s Bar several blocks east of the White House, clashes broke out between a group of Proud Boys, a fringe men's group that frequently instigates confrontations with left-wing protesters. Four people were stabbed during the brouhaha, although it was not immediately clear with which group the perpetrators and victims were respectively affiliated.The four stabbing victims were transported to the hospital and were in critical condition, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office said.Eight people were reportedly hospitalized after the clashes, including the four stabbing victims, two police officers who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and two more people who had minor injuries.Meanwhile, at least 23 individuals were arrested, including six people for assaulting police officers and one person for possession of a prohibited weapon, a Taser. Others were arrested for assault and rioting.Demonstrators congregated outside the Supreme Court and at Freedom Plaza to listen to speakers who proclaimed that Trump won the 2020 election, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn.The Electoral College is set to vote for president Monday, making former vice president Joe Biden's victory official.Since the election, Trump has insisted that he won a second term and has refused to concede the race, claiming that widespread voter fraud tipped the election in Biden's favor. His legal team has mounted unsuccessful challenges in several battleground states and has struggled to provide evidence of fraud on a scale massive enough to alter the election outcome.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Joe Biden's agenda 'a little hazy' and criticizes his Cabinet picks as lacking an 'overall vision'

    Joe Biden has promised to build the "most diverse cabinet based on race, color, based on gender that's ever existed in the United States of America."

  • First woman detained under India's controversial Love Jihad laws 'forced into miscarriage'

    The first woman detained under India's controversial new 'Love Jihad' laws has miscarried in custody, her family have told The Sunday Telegraph. Yesterday a distraught Muskan Jahan, 22, called her mother-in-law, from a government shelter where she is being held in the city of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, saying she had bled profusely and then lost her baby. Mrs Jahan believes her three-month-pregnant daughter-in-law was given an injection to abort the baby by staff because she converted from Hinduism to Islam and married a Muslim man. “The tyrannical world has said goodbye to this child before he was able to see the world,” said Mrs Jahan. Muskan's husband Rashid, 27, is being held in an unknown prison in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly coercing Muskan into converting from Hinduism to Islam by marrying her. Uttar Pradesh passed legislation last month designed to prevent marriages arranged to convert Hindu women into Muslims, a practice known as 'Love Jihad'. But critics say the law is a poorly disguised attempt by the Hindu nationalist ruling party of prime minister Narendra Modi to break up interfaith unions.

  • Iran mostly contains fire after southwest oil pipeline spill

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Firefighters have contained most of a blaze that broke out after a pipeline carrying crude oil to Iran's second-largest refinery ruptured on Sunday because of a landslide, the head of the state company in charge of oil pipelines said. "Most of the fire ... has been contained and operations teams are repairing the damaged section of the pipeline," Qasem Arab Yarmohammadi told the Oil Ministry's news agency, SHANA. "Landslides have a long history in this area," said Arab Yarmohammadi, chief executive of the Iranian Oil Pipeline and Telecommunications Company.

  • Trump, Pence, Congress and Supreme Court will be offered COVID-19 vaccine in coming days, officials say

    The shots will be offered to top personnel across the federal government, including the White House, Congress, and the Supreme Court, officials said.

  • Hunter Biden told to disclose information related to Ukrainian energy company Burisma as part of his tax investigation

    Hunter Biden, the President-elect's son, has been asked to disclose information related to Burisma as part of a tax investigation.

  • Police considering 'voluntary disappearance' in case of missing hiker Esther Dingley

    Authorities searching for a British woman who went missing while hiking in the Pyrenees are reportedly considering the possibility she has deliberately disappeared because her nomadic lifestyle was about to end. Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate had been travelling throughout Europe since 2014 and she was expected to return from a solo trek on December 2. The 37-year-old set out to hike from the Port de la Glere to the Port de Venasque, a trek which follows the border between France and Spain, according to local police. Captain Jean-Marc Bordinaro of France's Gendarmerie de Saint-Gaudens told The Times: "Esther Dingley wanted to continue with her current way of life, journeys in a camper van and sporting activities including hiking, whilst Daniel Colegate seems a little tired of this nomadic life." He added: "Did Esther Dingley want to go off on her own to live her life and organise her own disappearance? There is nothing enabling us to eliminate this working theory." A spokesman for missing persons charity LBT Global, which is assisting Mr Colegate, told The Times "there is absolutely no suggestion that (Ms Dingley) was seeking 'another life"'. Mr Colegate said in a Facebook post on December 1 that the "prevailing opinion" of authorities was Ms Dingley was not in the mountains following extensive searches. She is now listed as a national missing person in Spain and her case has been passed to "a specialised judicial unit in France", Mr Colegate added. "As things stand tonight, Esther is now listed as a national missing persons case in Spain and the case has been passed to a specialised judicial unit in France. "This means they will be looking at other options beyond a mountain accident." Mr Colegate said he was "very grateful" for the extensive efforts of rescue teams in Spain and France, which had utilised helicopters, dogs and a drone. "While this is a terrifying development in many ways, I'm trying to focus on the fact that it leaves the door open that Esther might still come home," he said in the post. "She was so utterly happy and joyful when we last spoke, I'd do anything to see her face and hold her right now." The couple, from Durham, started to travel after Mr Colegate had a serious health scare, and had been documenting their campervan adventures online. A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman has previously said its staff were "supporting the family of a British woman reported missing in the Pyrenees and are in contact with the French and Spanish authorities".

  • Second suspect in Keys murder caught, arrested in Mexico six months later, police say

    A second suspect in a Florida Keys murder was arrested in northern Mexico on Friday, six months after a man was fatally shot, police said.

  • Pakistan's opposition to lead march to capital in bid to oust PM Khan

    The leaders of an anti-government alliance urged tens of thousands of supporters at a rally on Sunday to join a march to the Pakistani capital next months to demand the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they say was installed by the military in a rigged 2018 election. An alliance of 11 major opposition parties - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - has been holding mammoth rallies in since its inception in September to seek Khan's ouster and press the military to stop interfering in politics. Khan, who says the protest campaign is aimed at blackmailing him into dropping corruption cases against its leaders, has criticised the rallies amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

  • Statement: Atlanta mayor turned down Biden's Cabinet offer

    Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down an opportunity to serve in President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet, a spokesperson for the mayor said Saturday. Bottoms, one of the state's most influential Democrats, had previously been under consideration to become Biden’s vice presidential nominee. “Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the Cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” a Bottoms spokesperson said in a statement.

  • Three arrested after 21 migrants found in Spanish sweat shop

    Migrant workers were hidden behind large bundles of clothes at the factory in Murcia, southeastern Spain, which sold clothes to African countries, police video footage showed. A father and his two sons, who were not named, have been arrested. The monthly minimum wage in Spain is 1,050 euros. "The three detainees exploited the vulnerability of the migrants to submit them to tough labor conditions, among them wages of two euros per hour and a total absence of security or hygienic conditions," police said in a statement. The three suspects will appear in court on Saturday.

  • More Inside AD100 Designer Pierre Yovanovitch’s History-Rich Parisian Apartment

    In the hands of Pierre Yovanovitch, the Paris apartment that iconic designer Jean-Michel Frank once called home gets a spectacular new lease on lifeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Malaysia coast guard makes record £19.2m crystal meth seizure

    Malaysia's coastguard has made its largest ever seizure of methamphetamine, a top official said on Sunday, seizing 2.12 tonnes of the drug disguised as tea in a shipment believed to have come from Myanmar. Coastguard chief Zubil Mat Som said the drugs found on a boat in northern Penang state were worth around 105.9 ringgit (£19.83 million). A local suspected trafficker was arrested. "It is the coastguard's record-breaking seizure in its 15-year history," he told AFP. From writing on the packaging, "it is highly possible that the crystal methamphetamine was smuggled out from Myanmar's Golden Triangle." The intercepted shipment was likely destined for neighbouring countries where it would fetch a higher price than in Malaysia, he said. In recent years, Malaysia had made a number of seizures of highly addictive crystal meth. The Southeast Asian country is also battling a major drug addiction problem. Zubil said on December 9 a coastguard vessel had noticed a recreational boat moving suspiciously off Penang island in broad daylight. A chase ensured after a lone 26-year-old man aboard refused to stop. He subsequently jumped off the vessel and was arrested, the coastguard said in a statement. Malaysian law provides for a mandatory death penalty for convicted drug traffickers. After inspecting the boat, officers found 130 sacks containing 2.12 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine which was disguised as Chinese tea, it added. Zubil said drug smugglers were changing tactics during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the coastguard would work closely with the police to disrupt smugglers and dealers.

  • I rode Amtrak up and down the Northeast Corridor during the pandemic and found it surprisingly clean, cheap, and stress-free - here's what it was like

    Amtrak is blocking seats on its trains to ensure passengers don't have to sit next to a stranger while keeping its low fares.

  • Arrests as Indian workers ransack iPhone plant over wages

    Workers at the Taiwanese-run factory near Bangalore said they had not been fully paid for months.