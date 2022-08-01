Letters: Gun-toting fairgoers better have 'strong bladders.' Indoor restrooms off-limits.

Visitors walk through the rides in the midway on July 27, opening day of the Ohio State Fair in Columbus.

No guns indoors, including bathrooms

Anyone bringing a firearm to the Ohio State Fair better have a strong bladder, or someone who will babysit their firearm, if they need to relieve themselves. As I recall, all bathrooms at the fair are indoors. No open-air urinals, and urinating in public is still against the law in Ohio. I have no sympathy for them.

No one in the general public has a legitimate reason to carry a firearm onto the fairgrounds. They should be banned for the safety of all visitors. Thank you, Republican-led General Assembly. Guns are the problem, not the solution.

John Lorenz, Columbus

'Guns don't spend money, people do'

I just learned that the Ohio State Fair allows both concealed and open-carry guns at the fair this year.

Well, as someone with a large family that has been going to the fair multiple times a season since 1982, you just lost over a dozen loyal repeat customers. Since I'm sure other families and individuals will be doing the same, well ... good luck on making up all that lost income.

Ken and Jane Kuzma of Lancaster search for food as drizzle falls on July 27, opening day of the Ohio State Fair.

Paraphrasing a popular saying with the gun crowd, "Guns don't spend money; people do."

Good luck, Ohio State Fair. I hope to see you again some day once you return to your senses.

Alex Maggard, Whitehall

First alcohol, now guns? 'I'm done'

I agree with Sheri Pierce's July 28 letter, "Firearms at the fair ‘insane,'" who suggests that allowing Ohio State fairgoers to carry firearms is "insane."

Fairgoers gather in the shade and enjoy the beer garden at a past Ohio State Fair.

I remember having a similar reaction when it was announced a few years ago that the fair would be offering alcoholic beverages in some areas.

Thirty years ago, who would have believed the day would come when the fair would permit guns and alcohol?

I'm done with the Ohio State Fair.

Mike Adamkosky, Columbus

Support energy alternatives to AEP

Despite the abject failure of AEP to take responsibility for cutting corners and thereby putting tens of thousands at considerable risk, I am buoyed by the remarkable display of community in the face of hardship.

In Clintonville, I witnessed neighbors looking out for each other, offering what they could to help safeguard the most vulnerable among us — including our beloved pets.

Senate Bill 61, which passed the Ohio General Assembly in June, bars homeowners' associations from imposing restrictions on solar panels.

It is clear that we can come together in the wake of calamity, but I am certain that we can do the same to support energy alternatives that will prevent such criminal negligence from putting our communities at risk in the future.

If progressive legislation such as Senate Bill 61 can help us to decrease our dependence on a ramshackle grid that cannot sustain us when we are most in need of it, don't we owe it to ourselves and our neighbors to demand it?

Cody Childs, Pickerington

