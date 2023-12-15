Letters: On gun violence, GOP candidate offers 'hope,' but no solutions

I am responding to Brad Chambers' op-ed on Dec. 2. Chambers, like most Republicans, offers after-the-fact "solutions" to gun violence. Locking perpetrators up after a shooting will not bring the person back. That is just revenge. The only way to reduce gun violence is to get guns off the street. The Republican legislature did away with registration over the vigorous objections of law enforcement. Law enforcement knows better. More guns is not the solution to ending this cycle.As a country we have more guns and higher gun deaths than other similar countries.

Secondly, as to the root causes of poverty his answer is to give them "hope." Is this another term for "thought and prayers"? He has no programs to resolve this.

Richard Paull

Granger

Protect children

In the investigative report on the child abuse allegations at Pierceton Woods Academy, I wonder if the Indiana Department of Child Services and the center's management (and the public) might have had a greater sense of urgency on stopping the alleged abuse and prosecuting the adults if the abuse had involved a male adult with a male or female child. Is there an unconscious belief that a boy's sexual activities with an adult woman are somehow OK and not harmful? It is still child sexual abuse and there should be vigorous oversight and immediate reporting, not filtered through the institution. Protecting the child is more important that protecting the nonprofit or its management.

Linda Newman

South Bend

Parking woes

Fortunately, at age 78 I am in good health and able to walk without a walker. Unfortunately, at the last few University of Notre Dame women's basketball games I witnessed many older fans with walkers or wheelchairs having to go long distances in the parking lot to get to the entrance. I have a friend who needs a walker who has attended the women's games for many years and now must arrive at the parking lot at 4:15 for a 7:00 game in order to find an open handicap spot.

A vast majority of fans of the women's team are senior citizens. I have heard several of them complain about the lack of handicap spaces. Come on, Notre Dame, help your fan base enjoy their attendance by creating more parking for them.

Jerry Cannoot

Plymouth

