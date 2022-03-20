Letters: Guns kill people. Other countries have figured this out, so why can't the US?

More guns mean fear and grief, not protection

Americans own more firearms, including firearms sold by arms manufacturers for personal safety, than any other country in the world.

Are we safer? In 2020 there were over 45,000 gun deaths, just over 24,000 by suicide and more than 19,000 by homicide.

The question is not whether Ohioans who oppose concealed carry are dumber than those in states with concealed carry laws, but whether Americans are dumber than Europeans and those in all other developed countries? Our murder-by-gun rate is 25 times higher than theirs. While our suicide rate is comparable, our suicide-by-gun rate is 8 times higher.

Guns kill people. Massive gun ownership does not provide protection. It does bring fear and grief. We need to go back to a happier time when guns were for hunting and we relied on neighbors who shunned violence and our police officers for personal protection.

Mark Abel, Columbus

Stop the 'madness' before guns become the law

In the March 12 column, "Police biggest roadblock to permitless concealing rights," Adam Shepardson argues, "After all, cops aren’t always correct and they certainly aren’t constitutional scholars."

Presumably, the implication is that all law-abiding citizens are constitutional scholars. Wow. I sure did not know that my family, colleagues, and friends who have never gotten anything worse than traffic tickets, are all constitutional scholars.

Seriously, this gun madness has got to end soon. Else, the country will end up no different than the many Third World countries where, for all practical purposes, the gun is the law.

Neelam Soundarajan, Dublin

Might as well do away with all laws while we're at it

Gov. Mike DeWIne and Ohio's GOP legislators have passed the "constitutional carry law." This law basically allows Ohio citizens at least 21 years old to carry a concealed gun without training or permit — any adult Ohio resident is free to be armed.

And to make things even more exciting, no pesky training on basic gun use or safety is needed. Perfect. Now if we could just do the same for those annoying fishing and driver's licenses. In due time, I suppose.

In the name of fairness, I respectfully request that with this new gun-carrying freedom, visitors to the Ohio Statehouse also be permitted to carry concealed weapons inside as well. If GOP legislators disagree, I would love to hear their rationale.

And why stop there? Why ban any weapons at all at the Statehouse? Guns, knives, mace — all currently banned items — why not allow them all? Let's also do away with the metal detectors at the Statehouse. Why try to identify who is carrying a gun? Let's just assume everyone and anyone has one in their immediate possession.

That is just how Ohio's GOP legislature likes it ... apparently.

Laura Waltz, Upper Arlington

'Idiotic' gun law will drive out smart, compassionate young people

If Ohio’s General Assembly and governor are enthusiastic about driving smart, compassionate young people out of the state, they are on the right track with this idiotic and dangerous law allowing concealed carry without training and a permit.

Elizabeth Clark, Columbus

Mike DeWine's 'cowardice' led him to sign gun bill

Gov. Mike DeWine is a coward for caving to his party’s prostitution to the powerful gun lobbies. He is also exercising self-interest over public duty, as his cowardice likely makes him more electable to some voters.

“Gun rights” is a wedge issue used by corrupt politicians who don’t care how many lives are lost as long as they get reelected.

The governor has just made all Ohioans less safe by signing the loosening of concealed carry laws. Concerned Ohio voters must defeat Republicans who sign on to gun laws that make them and their families less safe.

Susan Linden, Columbus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill March 14 removing the training requirements for carrying a concealed weapon in Ohio.

'Biased coverage' leaned toward pro-gun sources

Wow. Talk about biased coverage.

The front page article about Mike DeWine’s action has a large photograph of pro-gun advocates only. The article itself quotes more pro-gun sources than those in opposition.

It begins by quoting the National Rifle Association, then goes on to highlight how pro-gun possessions have aided Republicans in elections. Many pro-gun Republican candidates and organizations are quoted.

I would have hoped that the Dispatch would have done better with this. There are many of us who are sick and tired of our elected officials rolling over and giving the NRA whatever it wants.

Pete Myer, Thornville

Violence will not decrease under 'soft-on-crime' mayor

Mayor Andrew Ginther declared gun violence a “public health crisis” while stating, “Guns are flowing in and out of our city in every direction.” City Attorney Zach Klein slobbered, “There is a Republican blockade preventing cities and individuals from doing anything to prevent gun violence in our communities.”

Delusional, they don’t know why violence is out of control and homicides continue to escalate. Let me tell them. It is criminals using unlicensed — and often, stolen — guns.

Ginther has influenced and infected the City of Columbus with his soft-on-crime speeches and his disrespect of Columbus police. Criminals know they control the city because the mayor has allowed them to do so.

Shootings and homicides in Columbus and Chicago and Baltimore and New York have nothing to do with Sandy Hook or Remington. Shootings and homicides in Columbus are a result of illegally possessed guns, judges being soft on crime while offering low bail or giving criminals “second (or third or fourth or fifth) chances to turn their lives around.”

Every homicide and shooting could be solved, of course, because more than one person knows who pulled the trigger. There are at least two people involved in the shooting that paralyzed a 24-year-old young man on Feb. 16: the driver and the one who pulled the trigger. By now, there are probably plenty of others who know.

Gun control and declaring gun violence a “public health crisis” will not decrease violent crime while Andrew Ginther is mayor.

Carmen Sauer, Columbus

A screen shot from Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther's recorded online 2022 State of the City address on March 15.

Gun law not related to background checks

I am responding to “Hard to understand how gun bill won’t increase murders,” published in Letters to the Editor on Saturday, March 12. I am sad that our hometown newspaper habitually prints letters that are factually incorrect. It is no wonder that there is so much misinformation and distrust in the news today.

The author of this letter states that a March 5 article in the Dispatch “shows that Senate Bill 215 allows one to purchase a gun with no background checks.”

I am not writing to debate the merits of Senate Bill 215, but to point out that Senate Bill 215 has nothing to do with the purchase of a gun and that it clearly states that it pertains to lawful gun owners.

Additionally, it is a federal law that requires a background check before a gun can be purchased from a licensed gun dealer, not state law.

Tom Davis, Columbus

