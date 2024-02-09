Letters: Help available for utility bills; Does Thompson support the ACA?

Help available for utility bills

January’s frigid temperatures provided a stark reminder of just how volatile winter weather can be and how vital it is for people to have access to safe and reliable heating sources during stretches of bitter cold.

For Pennsylvanians at risk of being without heat or struggling to pay utility bills, they can contact their utility providers to learn about assistance programs. Companies like Columbia Gas have teams of professionals ready to connect individuals with programs to help them pay their bills and maintain their utility services.

One such program is the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, a federally funded program administered through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

LIHEAP offers one-time cash grants ranging from $300 to $1,000, based on household size, income and fuel type.

Individuals can apply online at www.compass.state.pa.us or request an application by calling the statewide LIHEAP hotline at 1-866-857-7095. LIHEAP runs through April 5, or until funding is exhausted.

Many utility companies also offer flexible payment options, budget plans and income-eligible financial support as additional safety nets. For some programs, income may not be the only requirement to receive funds. Many companies offer online tools to help customers determine which programs best meet their specific needs.

Turning to utility providers like Columbia Gas can help customers navigate through the energy-efficiency programs and financial aid services available to them. We’re here to help consumers stay on track during difficult times.

Mark Kempic, Canonsburg. The author is the president and chief operating officer of Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania.

Does Thompson support the ACA?

I am writing to follow up on Jeffrey Kern’s recent letter pointing out how Glenn Thompson and his “merry band” of fellow Republicans have once again sabotaged immigration reform. They ignore a gift-wrapped solution to problems at the border in favor of an issue to campaign on.

Like Mr. Kern, I too read Thompson’s weekly “Good, Bad and Local” newsletter where, according to our congressman, everything good is GOP and everything bad is Democrat.

I have written to Thompson to point out that mass shootings are bad. So is taking away women’s reproductive rights.

Recently, the presumptive Republican candidate for president said he wanted to end the Affordable Care Act (ACA). This may be on his agenda as dictator for a day.

Like millions of Americans, we have a family member with a preexisting condition who gets health insurance because of the ACA. Otherwise, insurance would be denied and we would need to sell our house to afford health care.

I wrote to Thompson asking if he supports the ACA. He has not answered. Perhaps he will respond to this letter.

Yes or No, Mr. Thompson, do you support the ACA?

Arnold Tilden, State College