Letters: Investigate Kim Reynolds, not nursing homes

Reynolds, not Iowa, keeps food from children

Regarding the headline "Iowa says no to food program for children": I believe that is inaccurate. Iowa would never say no to helping hungry children when 203,000 Iowa school kids qualify for free and reduced-price lunches and so much money is being offered from the federal government and our state is claiming it has a huge surplus.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said "no" to helping those kids and their families. Kim Reynolds said "no" to the federal money. Kim Reynolds thinks low-income kids are overweight and shouldn't get money that might allow their families to purchase healthier food. It was Kim Reynolds. She doesn't understand the lives of regular, hard-working Iowans. Cold hearted.

JoAnn Hardy, Mason City

Something for caucusgoers to consider

Since Donald Trump has already indicated that he will go after those who have fallen on his bad side have you considered what will happen to Iowa since Gov. Kim Reynolds has already jumped the Trump ship?

His vindictive nature leads me to speculate that when Iowa truly needs some federal help that he may not respond favorably, as a way to send a message to Reynolds.

Just one example would be agricultural programs. It is a strong possibility that he will not look favorably on any request coming out of our governor's office.

It will not just be our farming friends who will suffer. It will affect anything agriculture related. Equipment manufacturers, implement dealers, engineers and service sector to ag, educational ag programs at secondary and university level, ag research at the university level and so much more. Kiss any support for our ethanol industry goodbye.

A vote for Trump is a vote against Iowa.

Ed Dobelis, Ogden

USPS loses in competition with commercial delivery companies

I agree with the frustration Gail Pace expressed in her Dec. 31 letter (“Post office performance is abysmal”) concerning our current postal system.

The big four delivery services, USPS, FedEx, UPS and Amazon, have created redundancy in every part of the country. They all have similar technology, equipment, vehicles, and staff to deliver letters and packages. You’re likely to see all four on most streets on any day.

I’d like to propose a solution: Put the heads of these four organizations in a room and let them design a preeminent service that uses the best practices of each and eliminates the duplication of resources. Perhaps the government shouldn’t be involved at all – it reports a $6.5 billion net loss for 2023 fiscal year. Compare this to FedEx annual net profit for 2023 was $3.9 billion; UPS net profit for 2023 was $8.6 billion and I would guess Amazon delivery might be greater. Taxpayers should not be required to fund a losing “business” as the boss Louis DeJoy purports he’s running. We deserve better!

Eileen Nelson, Adel

Pushing all-female boards and commissions is not laudable

In response to state Rep. Elinor Levin’s Dec. 31 letter “Who run the world, or state?” her final recommendation to “urge every person to start nominating their non-male friends for every open position in their town, county, and in the State of Iowa” seems to fit her misandrist view “I, personally, look forward to all-female boards and commissions in Iowa’s future.” Isn’t this exactly what she is railing against, albeit from the opposite misogynist view?

Misogynism, misandrism, nepotism, you-name-it-ism and the misguided attempts to “right perceived wrongs” by pushing back from the opposite “side” only serve to continue placing people into positions of power for the wrong reasons by seeking out people with immutable characteristics or ideologies over their actual competence and capability.

When will we stop, think and understand that competency-in-role coupled with a clear understanding of the responsibilities of the role is the most efficient and best path to high-performing organizations, public and private, that serve their constituency? Doing otherwise only pushes the pendulum until the other side finds themselves in power to push it back … usually out of spite. It is the primary issue of our political and civil discourse today.

Representative Levin, I would hope that your oath to the office would have you working for all of your constituents, not just those that you like or want to promote to achieve your misandrist dream. After all, I believe more than just women vote. Aren’t you interested in gaining the support from everyone in your district?

Dan Walter, West Des Moines

Reasoning for rejecting food aid is faulty

Iowa’s Department of Health and Human Services announced Iowa is turning down $28 million from the federal government to feed hungry children during the summer because the program doesn’t have a strong focus on nutrition amid rising childhood obesity rates.

There’s something wrong with this picture.

The idea that giving families $40 per month per child for those three months of summer is automatically going to translate to fatter kids ignores reality. First, no one is handing an 8-year-old the EBT card. Second, that money can make the difference in a food budget that is often stretched thin during the summers. Yes, we need to continue to educate parents and children alike on healthy eating, exercise, and the connection between obesity and disease. Third, hunger isn’t partisan.

However, it’s astonishing we’re turning our backs on 240,000 low-income Iowa children. We’re also ignoring the financial gain that money would mean in our local economy. The Food Research and Action Center estimates the money could generate between $43,200,000 and $51,840,000 in local economic activity in Iowa. Did HHS consult local groceries stores who said, “No thanks?”

The Dec. 22 news release brags there are 500 sites to provide food during the summer, but Iowa has over 947 incorporated cities. So what happens if you live in one of the 447 cities without a food program? I guess you buy cheap hot dogs and boxes of macaroni and cheese or visit a food bank. But that’s no solution either.

I remember being a single working mom with two hungry school-age children and telling them they couldn’t have a second bowl of cereal because then we’d run out of milk and cereal before the next paycheck. I remember being grateful for free breakfasts and lunches during the school year and feeling panic as summer approached and my food budget was pushed even thinner. We would have appreciated another $80 a month for groceries. No parent should have to worry about running out of food, and no child should go to bed hungry in the state that brags it feeds the world.

Cherie Dargan, Cedar Falls

Investigate Kim Reynolds, not nursing homes

The Dec. 31 Register editorial lays out the belief that we need to investigate the nursing home industry to improve the safety and care of the elderly residents.

I disagree with author Lucas Grundmeier’s focus on the nursing home industry. We obviously need an investigation, but we need to center it on Gov. Kim Reynolds and her legislative cronies and all of the money that flows to these people from lobbyists. The news article in the same issue of the newspaper tells the story of how nursing home lobbyists are basically "buying" the governor and other Republicans and getting exactly want they want in legislation and rewards. Reynolds has a master's degree in "pay to play."

You send money her way and she in returns gives you the legislation that you want to help your industry make even more money. An investigation into the nursing home industry by itself is like spraying perfume to cover the stink of giant hog and cattle CAFOs. You have to get at the root cause of the problem to eliminate the stink. And that root cause lies in the dark money that flows into the coffers of Reynolds and legislators. If you represent a "special interest" group, you just send thousands of dollars Reynolds way through Republican PACs and, voila, you get what you want.

Average Iowans don't stand a chance in getting legislation that solves real-world problems like safe care for the elderly, good public schools, affordable health care and health care choices, an end to the proliferation of gun violence, a livable minimum wage, environmental and infrastructure improvements; the list goes on and on.

Duane Mortensen, Ankeny

Our state government is obsessed with regulating women, books and more

The Dec. 31 news story “Nursing homes profit from lobbying” quotes Gov. Kim Reynolds as saying, "You're not getting much help from the federal government, which apparently has never seen something it doesn't like to regulate or mandate." The audience was a group of nursing home executives.

While she's bragging to the group about loosening regulatory barriers, shielding her campaign contributors from legal liability and other perks of her being kept in her role, isn't that exactly what she's done with books, women's reproductive rights, teachers' pay, LGBTQ+, marijuana, and other areas?

If any group needs legislative protection, our elderly is at the top of that list.

Jean Akers, Van Meter

Trust parents, except about what to feed their kids

I find it interesting that, with the governor's refusal to accept Federal money for children's lunches, based on her belief that the food is not nutritious enough, she seems to forget that the children don't buy the food. She touts her belief that parents should have a say in what books they read, and what school they attend, using tax money, but apparently not what the children are served. If a child is obese, it is not always a medical issue, but under some circumstances, what they are fed. Refusing to accept federal money does not address the real problem, but it could have a lasting impact on the children.

John A. Gersib, Des Moines

Removing Trump from ballot subverts our rights

Shame on those politicians who are responsible for blocking Donald Trump on the ballot. Last I was aware; you are considered not guilty until convicted in a court of law. Doing otherwise is subverting the law and the rights of the people.

Lynn Erickson, Waukee

Trump’s ways aren’t compatible with the Gospel

I have just finished reading Tim Alberta’s excellent book, “The Kingdom, The Power and the Glory: American Evangelicals in An Age of Extremism.” Alberta’s book is a comprehensive accounting of how the conservative Christian church has, in many cases, allowed its witness of the Gospel of Christ to be hijacked and replaced by the false gospel of Christian nationalism under Donald Trump.

Alberta writes with the bona fides of a conservative Christian. He is the Bible-believing son of a conservative 30-year Bible-preaching minister in Michigan. As he chronicles the path taken by many evangelical churches seeking to establish God’s kingdom on earth via the policies, power and personality of a fallible human being, Donald Trump, he draws a contrast with the message of Christ - my kingdom is not of this world, and, not by power or by might, but by my spirit.

In contrast to boisterous “prayer” vigils that receive wide media coverage, most believers I know daily “go into their closets, shut the door and pray to their Father in secret” for the good of our nation and for godly leaders. The Republican Party is currently presenting other conservative candidates for consideration in the upcoming primary. May we prayerfully choose for whom we will vote.

Jackie Austin, Rock Rapids

States blocked votes for Lincoln, too

Some history might be useful when we see multiple sates trying to remove Donald Trump from even being on their presidential ballot. Ten states did not allow votes for Abraham Lincoln in 1860, and these became the Confederacy (plus Virginia). As Lincoln said, "A house divided against itself cannot stand." Are we looking at another civil war?

Michael Montross, Winterset

Families should take responsibility for individual immigrants

I agree with Jason Lief who wrote in a Dec. 28 guest essay that the responsibility of caring for refugees is not for the government nor our churches. The responsibility is for citizens that want to help. Therefore, only refugees who have secured a sponsoring family to house and feed them should be allowed to cross our borders. Call to sign up.

Michael Montross, Winterset

Immigration problems fall on Congress’ shoulders

It is time for Congress and governors to take a deep breath and stop using immigration as a political football.

Republicans blame Democrats, Democrats blame Republicans, when the truth is they are all to blame. President George W. Bush pressed for passage of the Comprehensive Immigration Reform Act of 2007, but it failed when the Senate refused to even vote on it. In June 2012, the Gang of Eight – four Republicans and four Democrats – sat down and produced legislation that they hoped would pass the Senate. Once again, the measure failed.

Since Congress failed to pass the bipartisan Border Security, Economic Opportunity and Immigration Modernization Act of 2013, neither party has been able to pass significant immigration legislation. Immigration should stop being a campaign issue or a conspiracy theory. It is time for every member of the United States Congress to put their political agendas on the back burner and sit down together and work out a bipartisan immigration bill. It is time to show the American people that Congress can enact meaningful legislation and work together for the good of the country.

Ruth Gibson, Pleasant Hill

Kim Reynolds’ argument is unbelievable

Over the past few years, the current occupant of Terrace Hill has put up a strong track record of trusting Iowans “to do the right thing” when it’s politically expedient, but apparently low-income parents cannot be trusted with $40 a month to help put food on the table.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ stated reasoning for rejecting federal food assistance should be beyond ludicrous to just about anyone who can fog up a mirror; the childhood obesity epidemic is the reddest of herrings here.

This program is coming from the Biden administration, so she is politically required to be against it, period.

Peter Spaulding, West Des Moines

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Letters: Investigate Kim Reynolds, not nursing homes