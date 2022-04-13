Letters: Josh Mandel still the 'scummiest' years after 'racist' Kevin Boyce attack ads

Photo from a TV ad for Ohio GOP U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel (center). He is pictured with fellow Marines in Iraq.

Mandel ads an affront to Martin Luther King Jr.

On 2010, respected Dispatch political columnist Joe Hallett described an attack ad run by Josh Mandel in his campaign for state treasurer against Kevin Boyce as the “scummiest” in a year filled with scummy ads. (Oct. 3, 2010, "Campaign attack ads reach scummy lows.")

Mar 28, 2022; Wilberforce, Ohio, USA; U.S. Senate Republican candidate Josh Mandel stands on stage before the start of Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate at Central State University. Mandatory Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Ohio Debate Commission

The ad was designed to do one thing: appeal to the racial and religious prejudices of voters. As Hallett said: “Mandel apparently wants Boyce's job so badly that he is willing to resort to bigotry to get it.”

Franklin County Commmissioner Kevin Boyce

For Mandel to now run ads invoking Martin Luther King is not only an affront to Dr. King’s memory but reflects Mandel’s continued willingness to say or do anything to further his political career.

No editing: No, Josh Mandel did not edit his face onto a Black Marine in his new U.S. Senate ad

When you run a racist ad, you are a racist.

No matter how many television ads Mandel runs, for those who remember the despicable campaign he ran for state treasurer, nothing will ever erase his bigoted past.

Steve Fitch, Worthington

Putin must be stopped

I am an old boomer; this is relevant only in terms of historical perspective. My generation was raised in the shadows of World War II.

A frequent question that we had for our elders was, "How could you let the Holocaust happen? Why didn’t you stop it?” The most common response: “We didn’t know it was happening.”

Ukraine updates: Putin says peace talks at 'dead end,' US 'deeply' concerned about chemical weapons

Now, in Ukraine, millions are being displaced, tens of thousands butchered. Rape, torture, making "sport" of shooting unarmed Ukrainians, targeting civilians, including hospitals.

It’s in our news every day; there is no way we can claim ignorance of the facts. That said, we are limited in how we can respond. So far, we have let Putin set the ground rules for this war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via videoconference in Moscow, Russia, March 25, 2022.

We need to set specific boundaries with clear consequences for when Putin violates them.

Fighter jets: US wary of deal to send fighter jets to Ukraine, despite Kyiv government pleas

A possibility that would have tremendous consequences for the Russians is providing fighter jets to Ukraine to use.

I strongly feel that if we fail to stop Putin now, he’ll be back again and again. I am sadly reminded of Neville Chamberlain, and his failed efforts to contain Hitler.

I, for one, refuse to accept that there isn’t more that we can do, with more direct action in place of our economic “sanctions." History and our nation’s reputation demand it.

Peter Myer, Thornville

Letters to the Editor

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Letters: Should the United States provide fighter jets to Ukraine?