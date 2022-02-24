Letters: KC readers discuss GOP support for Putin, disabled Missourians, a Raytown gem

Whose side?

In an interview on a conservative radio show Tuesday, Donald Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression toward Ukraine as “genius.”

Enough said.

- John Perkins, Parkville

History’s lessons

The opposition party has firmly established its policy as No Things Biden. It’s appalling that now it includes our foreign policy on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Positions praising Russian President Vladimir Putin and stating that the United States has no role in the spread of totalitarianism, or calling President Joe Biden weak for not being more firm, disrespect history.

For many years, Putin has telegraphed his aim of reconsolidating the former Soviet republics. Today, it’s a small portion of Ukraine. If he feels emboldened by voices within the U.S., next would be the entire country. Then would be the independent Baltic states.

History must be our guide.

No one wants to commit our troops to a land war in Europe. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do everything in our power short of actual war to stop this illegal aggression.

- Shel Roufa, Leawood

Help the disabled

Last month, Gov. Mike Parson recommended $127 million in the new state budget to support disability service providers with standardized rate reimbursement. If approved, this would mitigate a significant and ongoing workforce crisis with direct support professionals, or DSPs.

Parson’s historic proposal would empower disability service providers throughout Missouri to pay living wages to these professional caregivers while supporting the estimated 103,000 Missourians with disabilities waiting for support services, many of whom need or rely on 24-hour support from DSPs.

DSPs remain underpaid for their essential contributions. Because of low wages stemming from underfunded federal and state disability services, more than 50% of DSPs access publicly funded services, work multiple jobs to make ends meet or leave the industry within their first year, costing providers dearly.

Organizations such as ours, which serve more than 5,000 Missourians with disabilities and their families annually, applaud Parson’s proposed budget.

We are confident he will continue to work with us to solve this workforce crisis and provide stability to Missouri children and adults with disabilities. We sincerely hope that the Missouri House of Representatives supports this recommendation in HB 10, Section 410.

- Wendy Sullivan, Chief executive officer, Easterseals Midwest, St. Louis

Why they leave

Recently, a Catholic priest in Phoenix resigned his position after it was discovered he had performed baptisms using one incorrect word. (Feb. 22, 7A, “Short take: The Catholics who might not be”) “We baptize you,” he said, instead of “I baptize you.” The incorrect usage apparently nullified all baptisms this priest had performed.

As a lifelong Catholic, I just want to say that this is a classic example of why Catholics have left the church. The Catholic Church should concentrate its efforts on real problems, such as sexual abuse within the church and social justice issues that plague society. Ministering to the poor and those with mental illness, addressing racial injustices and finding solutions to violence would be good places to focus.

- Kate Gaynor Riha, Kansas City

He gave hope

The Raytown area lost a treasure on Feb. 18 when Al Brown passed away at the VA hospital in Kansas City.

Al worked as the director of REAP, the Raytown Emergency Assistance Program, for 20 years before retiring in 2015. Under Al’s guidance, it grew from a small utility assistance program to a family-oriented support organization.

REAP moved from two small rooms in the back of a Raytown church to a small house, and finally to a new building, which was built by volunteers and paid for by donations.

Volunteers respected Al’s management style, as a lot was accomplished in a fun environment. Today, REAP serves about 495 families in the Raytown area with assistance for food, utilities and rent.

Al truly made a difference in families’ lives. Job well done! He embodied REAP’s slogan: A little help, a lot of hope.

- Bob Washburn, Kansas City