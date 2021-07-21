Letters: KC readers discuss renaming Negro Creek, vaccine hesitancy and Missouri spirit

Leave it be

The so-called grassroots campaign to change the name of tiny Negro Creek in Johnson County isn’t grassroots and is complete nonsense. This is how the Chinese Communist Party has managed to erase much of Chinese history in its own country.

A few dedicated white Johnson County elitists have taken it upon themselves to revise history to their preference with a politically correct name for a little creek that isn’t bothering anybody. If this is the best they can do with their time, I have grass that needs mowed.

The revision would require thousands of hours of work, approval by city, county, state and federal governments, and the likely expenditure of millions of dollars for what? A big lie.

- Ed Geither, Overland Park

COVID-19’s costs

I have read many stories in The Star about the lack of COVID-19 vaccinations. What has not been covered is the cost of getting infected and being admitted to the hospital.

I would think individuals would be more serious about getting the vaccine. Or at least you’d think the insurance companies would put pressure on these people, since the cost of care has to be shared by everyone covered by that company — or worse, by taxpayers for those who do not have insurance. This is just something to think about, especially for those of us with co-pays.

- Steve Nurre, Overland Park

New red cap?

The MAGA crowd rails against “political correctness” but loves three-word slogans like “Stop the steal” and “Lock her up!” Regarding vaccines, how about: “Let ’em die!”?

The Biden crowd is too nice. Why are kind-hearted people trying to save the lives of those who spurn and ridicule them? (Check Fox News.) If those people are too self-absorbed or delusional to think of others, why waste good people’s time?

Enough. Give the unvaccinated crowd until Aug. 1 to get their vaccines. After that, give the supply to one of the many countries who would love to have it. The MAGA folks admire tax cheats and distrust government agencies. Why coddle them? If they decide they want the vaccine after Aug. 1, they must pay for it and pay any hospital bills they incur.

We do live in two worlds. On Earth One, we have those trying to find ways to help others and save our planet. On Earth Two, we have those who are totally self-absorbed and see themselves as victimized by government, and those intent on self-enrichment and power-building. No amount of reasoning will change them. Change comes from within.

- Roslyn Bethke, Shawnee

For one another

Public relations groups for our communities were not prepared for the challenges that a pandemic would bring. They’re not medically trained — they are the communications professionals meant to defang hysteria in our communities, smoothing over effects of a perceived emergency.

COVID-19 is a legitimate crisis that continues to rage through our communities, attacking our younger populations without prejudice. Regardless of which side of the political fence you stand on, become a beacon during times of stress, trial and tribulation.

Our leaders offer little in the way of comfort — no ethical or moral support system, no beacon of light to walk us confidently through this period of political darkness and crisis of health. Defying their status quo isn’t difficult, but it required courage and strength to do it for everyone’s safety.

Stand with me. Save your neighbor, your wife, your child or a life you’ll never meet. Get vaccinated. We won’t make it out alive without our community standing together.

You did it once after a tornado. This is no time to ignore the right of your neighbors to live out the rest of their days as healthy as humanly possible. I’d do it for you.

- Adina Hadley, Joplin, Missouri