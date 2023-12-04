Letters: Are Labour’s plans for the NHS anything more than wishful thinking?

SIR – Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, has been unveiling Labour’s plans to fix the NHS (report, December 2). They sound plausible enough – except for one detail.

Mr Streeting proposes GP hubs, where you can walk in from the street in the evenings and at weekends. But where are all the additional GPs going to come from to provide such a service? And what about the money to pay for it?

Charles Penfold

Ulverston, Cumbria

SIR – Labour has an ambitious plan for the health service. However, it assumes that NHS workers will accept different working hours and practices. The difficulty of seeing a GP has been caused, in part, by many doctors’ nine-to-five, Monday-to-Friday working pattern. Until this changes, NHS reform is impossible. I wish Mr Streeting the best of luck.

Mike Tickner

Winterbourne Earls, Wiltshire

SIR – I have worked as an out-of-hours GP for over 20 years in one of the only not-for-profit GP co-operatives still remaining.

I therefore read Wes Streeting’s proposals for urgent primary care with interest – but also a sense of déjà vu. Politicians from all sides seem to imagine that the problem of overwhelming demand for primary care services could be solved if we would only arrange ourselves better.

Mr Streeting quotes the figures for how much a GP visit costs (£40) compared with an A&E attendance (£400) without wondering why this is. Primary care receives only 8 per cent of NHS funding, according to a recent British Medical Association study. An A&E attendance is calculated to cost more because it receives more funding in the first place. If the “front door” of the NHS is indeed broken, continuing to spend 10 times as much inside the house is not going to fix it.

Dr Marion Latimer

St Helens, Lancashire

SIR – I read with interest Mr Streeting’s proposals for the NHS and was impressed.

However, what we need is a cross-party plan for the health service, followed by cross-party action. The issue is too big to carry on being used as a political weapon.

Anne Aylward

Hayling Island, Hampshire

SIR – You report (December 3) on Sir Keir Starmer’s praise of Margaret Thatcher.

Not so many years ago, Sir Keir happily sat in the shadow cabinet, under a hard-Left Labour leader, and openly strived to overturn the Brexit vote.

Now he’d have us believe that Mrs Thatcher was a role model for him, and that he thinks Brexit offers many opportunities.

Frankly, I don’t believe him. Leopards and spots spring to mind.

Rob Mason

Nailsea, Somerset

Israel’s position

SIR – Israel’s campaign to crush Hamas continues (report, December 3) with the support of many Western nations. However, that support is now tinged with caveats.

In an existential struggle, no country – let alone Israel – can afford to heed such hand-wringing. Nobody wants to see the loss of civilian life but, if Israel is to prevail, it has to continue until Hamas is eradicated.

Brian Hoffmann

York

SIR – No right-minded person would deny that the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 was evil, or that Israel has the right to defend itself and its people.

However, the resumption of hostilities in the Gaza Strip is killing innocent people once again. This risks breeding another generation of Palestinians with a hatred of Israel. Even Israel’s staunchest ally, the United States, is urging caution. Meanwhile, amid the chaos, Hamas terrorists disappear into safety.

If this continues, what will be left? A desolate wasteland that was once known as the Gaza Strip – and, of course, the seeds of further hostility between two peoples who will be unable to live side by side in peace.

David S Ainsworth

Manchester

SIR – There has been much discussion of anti-Semitism in Britain.

I spent nearly 60 years not knowing that I was half-Jewish; it was only on retirement that I looked into my ancestry using various websites.

I discovered three cousins and an uncle, who had been left behind by my father after he reinvented himself following the Second World War. In the words of my uncle, he turned himself “from an East End Jew into a middle-class gentile”.

I have really enjoyed being embraced by my new family, but could not understand why my father cut himself off so decisively from his roots. However, with the events of recent months and the hatred on display in our cities, I now see that he did it to protect me from racism, which was also rife in the post-war years.

Suzanne Lawler

Bridgnorth, Shropshire

Turbines in winter

SIR – The current wintry weather has shown that renewable energy is not the catch-all solution that many claim.

High pressure results in no wind and static turbines. My new solar panels have a thick layer of snow on them, rendering them useless. When we need it most, nature does not provide.

Tom Hall

Durham

SIR – Charles Barrington (Letters, December 1) asks why solar panels have been allowed on the roof of King’s College Chapel in Cambridge but not on his house.

It may be related to whether or not the panels would be visible from ground level. King’s College Chapel has a very high and low-pitched roof; the same may or may not be true of Mr Barrington’s house.

Derek Wellman

Lincoln

Ear of the beholder

SIR – I must take issue with your description of Jimmy Webb’s lyrics for MacArthur Park as “ridiculous” (Arts, November 29).

“Someone left the cake out in the rain/I don’t think that I can take it,/’Cause it took so long to bake it/And I’ll never have that recipe again” is a fine metaphor for a failed love affair.

Martin Hall

Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire

A dignified death

SIR – The subject of assisted dying has been in the news recently.

I am 101. For the last two years or so I have lived in a private care home. During this time I have seen residents deteriorate from relative normality to wheelchair-bound incontinence. Presumably this will happen to me. I don’t want to suffer this indignity.

Several other residents have told me they feel the same. Why can we not have this last free choice?

Keith Herdman

London SE3

Royal rifts

SIR – “Sussexes to miss society wedding of year as racism row rumbles on”, you report (December 3).

It seems to me more plausible that, if the alleged discussion was had, it would simply have been to do with which parent the child would look like most. This is a conversation had by loving families the world over.

Sadly, a decision seems to have been made to hear it entirely differently.

Timothy Martin

Nayland, Suffolk

SIR – I am the proud father of a son of mixed heritage, my partner of over 25 years being of Sierra Leonean birth.

During the pregnancy, the possible colour of his skin was discussed by both extended families. There was no rancour or racism – only excitement.

Of greater concern – again on both sides – was whose intellect he would inherit. Luckily for him, it turned out to be his beautiful mother’s.

Don McGeorge

Bourne, Lincolnshire

Usurped by Uber

SIR – I sympathise with black-cab drivers (Comment, November 30). At Wokingham station they sit frustrated as passengers meet Uber drivers they have booked while on the train.

The council forbids Uber cars from entering the station precinct, but it’s impossible to distinguish them from ordinary private drivers.

Janet Robson

Charvil, Berkshire

Polite or puerile?

SIR – Why does everybody interviewed on television or the radio – from sportsmen to Cabinet ministers – feel it necessary to say “Thank you for having me?” at the end, like a small child leaving a birthday party?

Wynne Weston-Davies

Calne, Wiltshire

Classic Christmas foods you’d gladly do without

Fired up: an oil painting based on a sketch in the Illustrated London News (1868) - Bridgeman

SIR – Michael Deacon (Way of the World, December 2) is right about Christmas food. Why have boring turkey, lardy mince pies, artery-clogging plum pudding and greasy roast potatoes become “traditional fayre”?

My family will be delighted to join us for a seafood-rich paella and a semifreddo, with the best Jerez sherry, this Christmas lunchtime.

Susie Flood

Swanage, Dorset

SIR – Mince pies also make a decadent festive breakfast (Letters, November 30) – at least for those of us who do not fear heartburn. Serve them with brandy butter and a stiff coffee.

Neil Sewell-Rutter

Oxford

SIR – Regarding surprising Christmas presents (Letters, December 2), three years ago my husband gave me a hearth brush. This proved a challenge as no one nowadays knows what a hearth is.

Two years ago I gave him a dustbin with a clip-down lid, and last year I gave him a coal shovel (or perhaps that should be smokeless fuel shovel). We know how to spoil one another.

Sue Hamilton-Miller

Twickenham, Middlesex

SIR – Several years ago my husband bought me an expensive camera.

Neither of us could figure out how it worked, so I took it back to the shop and swapped it for an oven.

Julia Evans

Trewellard, Cornwall

Why the sight of a Spitfire makes the heart leap

SIR – I live in north-west Kent, and consider myself very lucky to see Spitfires (Letters, December 1) flying overhead regularly. From Biggin Hill it is possible to fly – at some expense – in a former training plane as a passenger behind the pilot.

My father was in the RAF in the Second World War and, although he was not a pilot, I feel a connection to him and his generation whenever I hear that wonderful growling Merlin engine. Once, when I was hanging out the washing, a Spitfire passed above my garden and I waved a pillowcase. A minute later, round it came again, tipping its wing as it flew over my head. A magic moment.

Amanda Malas

Hartley, Kent

