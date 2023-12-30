Letters: Lawsuit against city of Newark, public services department, may cost taxpayers

Lawsuit against Newark may end up costing taxpayers

It’s public information. On Dec. 6, 2023, a lawsuit was filed in Licking County Common Pleas Court. The defendants are the City of Newark, the city's Public Service Director, David Rhodes, and two of his subordinates, Ralph Prince Jr., and Greg Vickers.

Accusations include abuse of power or authority and harassment. I suspect the city would want to settle out of court to avoid exposure of the details of the accusations to the public since it involves Rhodes, the mayor’s direct appointee.

I found one of the allegations involving Rhodes and Prince particularly disturbing. The lawsuit alleges that an off-duty uniformed police officer, working for Newark Development Partners, was misled to leave his post and use his body camera in a surveillance scheme against a long-serving public employee.

This is a lawsuit that I believe could have been prevented had Newark Mayor Jeff Hall and the City Council addressed numerous documented complaints about Rhodes’ abuse of power or authority from 2019. The city never once responded to the accusations. Taxpayers are still paying for those accusations, and might end up paying for this lawsuit, too.

Dave Froelich, Newark

