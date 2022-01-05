Letters lead to sexual conduct charge

Jan. 4—MANKATO — Explicit letters sent by a prison inmate allegedly revealed the inmate had had a sexual relationship with a girl in Mankato.

Donald Alexander Moore Pargo, 21, formerly of Mankato, is in the Rush City prison on threats and burglary convictions.

A social worker reported Moore Pargo was writing sexually explicit letters to a 17-year-old girl in Mankato, according to a court complaint.

Moore Pargo then allegedly admitted he had sex with the girl multiple times before he was sent to prison. The girl was 15 years old when the sexual encounters began.

Moore Pargo was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.