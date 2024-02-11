Letters: Let county boundaries be guide for legislative districts in Ohio

How to fix gerrymandering

This is in response to the Jan. 21 column “Ohioans must put gerrymandering to death.” I agree. There is a REAL easy answer here. Simply make county boundaries the new legislative district lines.

There are 88 counties. We could even save money by combining a few of the counties that have smaller populations.

Would some counties lean still? Yes, but that amount would be small and it would be known upfront and not artificially controlled. Medina County may lean GOP while Cuyahoga County may lean Democratic. Campaign there and you know this.

By using county boundaries, we know upfront what a district is, and it will never change. This solution costs zero. No mapmakers, no committees. The boundaries are already there.

If a county leans one way or the other, that will simply be the will of the people living there, not the will of a ruling political party as we have now. After all, it is not a crime for a county to lean; it should be a crime to make it lean in a way it ordinarily wouldn’t in order for a party to keep control.

If you can’t change an area, that says the area doesn’t like your views. So you either accept that or work harder to change viewpoints. But at least you’d not be able to engineer the state for partisan purposes.

Richard J. Kunkel, Wadsworth

Councilman has questions

As the newly elected Ward 5 councilman, I must address the concerns that I have for the capitalist takeover of Summa Health in Ward 5 and the Akron community.

Change is never easily accepted whether it is positive or negative. As the community comes to grips with this new idea, it is important to ask questions concerning the long-range effects of a capital venture company being in control of our community health system.

We must ask questions. Will the residents who are less fortunate and who don’t have private insurance receive the same quality health care as those who have private health insurance? We must ensure that no jobs are affected with the transition of power.

Would Summa be better served with this buyout? How long can Summa survive without this buyout? Will this capitalist company deliver on the promises that are being circulated in the community and news media?

Last but not least, we must make sure that these promises are in the buyout language before the ink is dry.

Would the community be better off with a community-controlled hospital? You make the decision.

Johnnie Hannah, Akron

Astonishing misinformation

The First Amendment protects the right to free speech. Lucky for Jason Hays (“Wind and solar power too often leave Americans out in the cold,” Feb. 4), it even protects speech that’s mostly baldfaced disinformation.

Hays is a hired mouthpiece for the right-wing Mackinac Center for Public Policy, which is funded by the Charles G. Koch Foundation, a longtime foe of common-sense energy policies. So we know in advance to be skeptical of anything he says. Even so, the extent of misinformation in his editorial, not to say outright deceit, is astonishing.

He wants us to believe that recent problems with the electrical grid in Texas are the fault of renewable energy sources. The fact is that two-thirds of Texas energy is supplied by coal and natural gas. The crisis in 2021 was caused by poor management of these facilities (e.g., lack of winterization of generators), not problems with renewable energy. In the recent energy emergency, it was the companies themselves that refused to bring coal plants back on line.

Hays misleads us with his example of calls for reductions in energy use in Alberta during a recent cold snap. He doesn’t tell us that 90% of Alberta’s energy is supplied by fossil fuels.

Not content with two stories that distort the facts, he goes on to tell us that Hawaii also suffered energy cutbacks due to renewable energy resources. He fails to mention that those cutbacks were caused when a fossil fuel plant had to shut down because it was flooded. He also forgets to tell us that Hawaii gets 80% of its energy from fossil fuel sources.

When climate change deniers are forced to resort to false stories and withholding information, we know they’re losing the argument.

Jacquelyn Caiola, Cuyahoga Falls

Fairness in taxing

Recently, Ohioans’ property taxes increased substantially. I understand that real estate values have skyrocketed so higher taxes usually follow.

However, the homestead exemption has remained at $25,000 for decades. Additionally, the real estate capital gains rules have also remained at $250,000 for singles and $500,000 for couples for far too long. Both categories need to be doubled to be fair.

Current lifestyles see a larger percentage of singles … widows/widowers, divorced and never married. Singles are punished for living solely in the same homes that house married couples. Capital gains taxes and homestead exemptions should reflect today’s living arrangement, not those of the 1970s.

Tax us, OK. But give us much-needed benefits, too.

Jan Hyne, Stow

​Let governors do it

Ohio is considering using nitrogen gas for capital punishment. Alabama officials described the recent execution using nitrogen as “textbook.”

Eyewitnesses made it clear the Alabama execution was not as smooth as officials claimed. Personally, I think life without parole in strict solitary confinement is preferable to the government killing people.

Be that as it may, there has been an ongoing search to find a humane, pain-free way to execute people. A proven method would be a well-placed bullet to the head of the condemned. Because the governor has final say in ordering an execution to go forward, it would be fitting for the governor to carry out the headshot himself or herself.

The current effort to somehow candy-coat putting a person to death is folly.

Larry Weigle, Stow

‘Frazz’ is missed

I am deeply disappointed in your decision to drop the comic strip “Frazz” by Jef Mallett. Every day I looked forward to joining the world of Frazz, the custodian at Bryson Elementary School.

The comic strip is educational, making references that I sometimes needed to research, so I enjoyed that. Caufield, the intelligent student bored because he is not challenged in the traditional classroom, is a delight when he interacts with a wise and smart Frazz, with whom all the kids relate.

Conversations with Frazz often contain sophisticated language and phrases with double meanings. The humor is subtle. I really miss “Frazz” and wish you would bring him back,

Dorothy Lepp, Akron

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Let county boundaries be guide for legislative districts in Ohio