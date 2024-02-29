Letters about the life of Bob Booker

It's time for us to tell Bob Booker's story

Bob Booker had a wonderful slideshow about the civil rights movement in Knoxville. It was so much more than a history lesson. He knew so many of the people (many of whom are no longer living) in the pictures. He was a part of that living history. Whenever he offered his presentation at my church he went out of his way to point out the Unitarians holding picket signs and participating in marches. Those stories could have been so easily lost. I feel like I know my own city better because of Bob Booker. Now it is our turn to tell his story.

Rev. Chris Buice, Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church

Bob Booker was a true public servant

Bob Booker was a longtime friend of both me and my family. He was a true leader and statesman in our community, and I always enjoyed both my conversations with him and reading his columns about our history.

My favorite story was about when he was president of the student body at Knoxville College in the early 1960s. That was when Knoxville was going through our integration struggles and my dad, John Duncan, was mayor. In order to help with the process, my dad took Bob and a couple of other students to New York to meet with the J.C. Penney’s executives to try to convince them to open the lunch counters in Knoxville. Unfortunately, they did not meet with them because if they had, they would have had to meet with people from other cities on the same issue. Ultimately they had to come back and our city had to solve this in other ways, including “good will committees.”

Bob Booker was a true public servant and will be missed.

State Sen. Becky Massey

Bob Booker was a friend who cared about his community

Bob was a dear friend of mine, and I knew him for many years. He worked with my dad at the University of Tennessee, and he knew my mama because she taught at Knoxville College. He continued to be a good friend to me and my family after they passed away.

I have one particularly fond memory of Bob one night when [my wife] Kelly and I attended a honky-tonk. Bob was there as well, and as Kelly and I were standing in the back, he belted out a karaoke song and dedicated it to us. The man knew his music and had an incredible record collection that I loved admiring whenever I went to his house.

He was also a great activist who wasn’t afraid to stand up for what he believed. Joe Armstrong and I named a bridge after him when we were both in the state legislature. He really cared about his community and making it a better place.

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett

We are made poorer by Bob Booker's death

Bob Booker had so many credits and connections — service in the state legislature, service in Knoxville administration, a key figure in the Knoxville College world, and much else — that he could have made a comfortable, well-funded spot for himself in Knoxville. He chose not to do that.

Bob Booker lived simply and remained a worker in causes that advanced the community. Researching and writing the history of Knoxville’s Black community, making the Beck Cultural Exchange Center an increasingly important resource, working to keep the needs of Black Knox County residents in public awareness ‒ these were things that engaged him.

As a white man who moved to Knoxville in retirement, I quickly became aware of Bob and realized that we both had had young adult experiences in civil rights and were passionate about getting that and other history told accurately. Thanks to his approachability, we got to know and appreciate each other. I mourn his passing because he exemplified modesty and a passion for the good of the community. We are made poorer by his death because we were so enriched by his living.

Rev. Gordon Gibson, Knoxville

