Letters: Middletown school building project needs a time-out

Middletown school building project needs a time-out

Middletown’s school building project needs a time-out. On Feb. 5, the Middletown Town Council and School Committee approved submitting details of a $190 million school construction and renovation project to the RI Department of Education. On Feb. 15, Middletown sent the RI Department of Education details of a $210 million project; the submission content (over 2,200 pages) had not been publicly discussed or approved by the elected officials.

For the Nov. 7, 2023 election, Middletown politicians told voters that a $190 million bond project would support a new state-of-the-art middle/high school of about 200,000 square feet to include: a fourth CTE program, an indoor sports facility, an auditorium, and renovations to the current high school and Forest Avenue Elementary School; all for $2 per day. The politicians said that $190 million would assure on-time and on-budget performance, with a safety net to protect against cost overruns. The voters approved $190 million in bonds; the project cost details are now $210 million. Middletown has an opportunity to stop and rethink this effort because it has not yet borrowed any money or dug any holes.

Paul Mankofsky, Middletown

Causes and solutions to RI's child care problems are quite clear

In a recent commentary, early education advocates Lisa Hildebrand and Khadija Lewis Khan drew a very appropriate comparison between Rhode Island’s child care resources and the Washington Bridge, noting that both are critical infrastructure whose challenges create serious obstacles to working Rhode Islanders.

We couldn’t agree more, and are just as committed to strengthening early education programs in our state as we are to ensuring a safe and swift solution to the bridge fiasco. But unlike the problems that led to the failure of the bridge, the causes and solutions to our child care problems are quite clear.

Simply put, it’s funding. It’s virtually impossible to provide the high-quality child care that working families need at a price they can afford. The result is a tug-of-war that no one is winning – families cannot afford child care and early educators cannot afford to live on their income, which is generally lower than entry-level fast food wages.

That is why we are making the Rhode Island Early Educator Compensation Stabilization Act (2024-H 7251, 2024-S 2038) one of our highest priorities this legislative session. Our bill would sustain and strengthen existing workforce development and compensation programs for educators working in licensed child care and early learning programs statewide, funding the continuation of workforce development and retention bonuses for our state’s dedicated, valuable, yet incredibly underpaid early educators. The bill would continue the Child Care WAGE$ salary supplement program, as well as a pandemic-era quarterly retention bonus of $750 for the lowest wage early educators who work directly with children and have been consistently employed in the same program.

These programs have helped retain early education staff since the pandemic. Our state will face a child care crisis if funding ends this year.

We have been working to bolster support from our legislative colleagues and our chambers’ leadership for this important measure to help ensure that the devoted staff members of child care and early learning programs can afford to keep the jobs they love. If they can’t afford to work, neither can the families who depend on them.

Susan R. Donovan, D-Dist. 69, Bristol, Portsmouth

Sandra Cano, D-Dist. 8, Pawtucket

Middletown Wellness Month is back

It is that time of year again! The Middletown Prevention Coalition will be hosting Middletown Wellness Month throughout March. A huge shout out to this year’s sponsor – People’s Credit Union.

The event offers health and wellness-focused workshops and activities for our Middletown community. These activities will highlight various wellness practices designed to introduce and motivate participants to incorporate these practices into their daily lives to enhance their health and well-being. Activities will include Zumba for Health, healthy cooking classes, Narcan trainings, yoga classes and “Super Stress Busters” assemblies, just a few of the many workshops sprinkled throughout the calendar.

Programming has been created for the different sectors of our town: seniors, children, teens, families, teachers and other MPS staff, town employees and the recovery community to name a few.

Some of the workshops are being offered in collaboration with our great community partners such as the YMCA, Norman Bird Sanctuary, YANA, Middletown Senior Center, Middletown Public Schools, Hope Recovery Center, Common Fence Point Community Center’s Zumba Program and many more. A big thank you to all that are collaborating with us on this wonderful, robust initiative that targets the entire community.

Wellness Month culminates with a Community Dodgeball Tournament on April 5 sponsored by the Middletown Prevention Coalition, People’s Credit Union and Islanders Committed, the youth committee of the Coalition. Enjoy a fun, family-friendly competition between friends, teachers, colleagues and neighbors. The tourney has two divisions: Middle School at 3 p.m. and MHS/Adults at 5 p.m.

Go to https://mdl.town/MPC for more on registering for the dodgeball tournament and the terrific activities going on throughout the month. Hope to see you there!

Lori Verderosa, director Middletown Prevention Coalition

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Letters: Middletown school building project needs a time-out