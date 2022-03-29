Letters: Mike DeWine's willing to jeopardize Ohioans to get reelected

Letters to the Editor
·3 min read
Mike DeWine's signing of gun bill the right choice — for him

In the March 20 editorial, "Mike DeWine's words on lowering gun deaths now ring hollow," the editorial board says, "Mike DeWine's promise to curb gun deaths now rings hollow." The board is, of course, correct.

DeWine had two choices: Do the right thing and veto Senate Bill 215, which allows concealed carry without training or a permit, or sign the bill and appease Ohio's gun-obsessed Republicans.

If this were DeWine's second term, or he had no Republicans trying to unseat him, he almost certainly would have vetoed this horrible bill.

Instead, he convinced himself that in order to do more good he needed to get reelected and vetoing 215 might get him defeated.

So DeWine made what might have been the right choice for him, but definitely the wrong choice for Ohio. Not surprising, but still disappointing.

Vic Presutti, Dayton

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, speaks alongside Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, right, during a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. A masked gunman in body armor opened fire early Sunday in the popular entertainment district in Dayton, killing several people, including his sister, and wounding dozens before he was quickly slain by police, officials said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, speaks alongside Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, right, during a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. A masked gunman in body armor opened fire early Sunday in the popular entertainment district in Dayton, killing several people, including his sister, and wounding dozens before he was quickly slain by police, officials said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Governor's 'hollow' words on gun deaths lose him a voter

Gov. Mike DeWine, words do matter. About three years ago, Ohioans heard your words supporting proposals to curb gun deaths. These words sounded honest and genuine in light of the shootings in Dayton.

Now, by signing Senate Bill 215, your words indeed ring hollow. This bill signed into law allows Ohio residents 21 and older to conceal firearms they are legally allowed to own without any training or permits. This bill in no way helps with the gun violence. This bill does help cement your approval with the NRA.

Gov. DeWine, words do matter. In response to your words, my action will be to help remove you from office by voting.

Diane Cottrill-Miller, Gahanna

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

New gun law turns Ohio into an unregulated militia

“...the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed” now is law in Ohio. But the rest of the Second Amendment says “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, . . .” Where is our well-regulated militia? It seems like we all are members of that militia, but we certainly aren’t well-regulated.

Ben Freudenreich, Columbus

Judge 'too soft,' doesn't make bond fit the crime

The family of Indiah Corley, a 14-year-old who was fatally shot by Michael Rashawn Greene, say they are furious over Judge Kim A. Browne's decision in giving him a bond of only $45,000. They feel this is a slap in the face. How can this low bond be justified?

Heather Corley cries on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, while describing the events on the day her daughter, Indiah, died at Noe-Bixby Park in Columbus, Ohio. Indiah, 14, was accidentally shot while attending a party on the Fourth of July in 2020, and died 7 days later. She had just finished 8th grade and was getting ready to start high school at KIPP Columbus.
Heather Corley cries on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, while describing the events on the day her daughter, Indiah, died at Noe-Bixby Park in Columbus, Ohio. Indiah, 14, was accidentally shot while attending a party on the Fourth of July in 2020, and died 7 days later. She had just finished 8th grade and was getting ready to start high school at KIPP Columbus.

The judge is also facing professional conduct complaints, and also drew criticism from law enforcement when she was accused of being too soft and releasing repeat offenders on Operation Game Over, which targeted teens who were stealing vehicles and commiting robberies.

In 2021, Judge Browne switched from Republican to Democrat, saying she made the move as an African American woman who had become concerned about what the GOP has come to stand for.

Judge Kim A. Browne in her courtroom at Domestic Relations &amp; Juvenile Court in downtown Columbus on June 9, 2021.
Judge Kim A. Browne in her courtroom at Domestic Relations & Juvenile Court in downtown Columbus on June 9, 2021.

Would that be common sense in making a bond fit the crime, holding repeat offenders responsible, protecting law-abiding citizens instead of letting criminals repeat crimes and victimize again?

It always amazes me why these people are in charge! By the way, Judge Browne is up for reelection this year.

Brad Strominger, Etna

