Letters: Minors go to adult prisons for serious crimes. Changing law risks public safety.

Ending mandatory bindover demeans innocent crime victims

I write in response to Timothy Young’s March 11 column, "Attorney: Ohio sends far too many kids to adult prisons," that called for an end to mandatory bindovers without a single mention of the types of crimes that cause mandatory bindover.

Mandatory bindovers are the result of only the 10 most serious crimes. In order to be subject to a mandatory bindover a juvenile must commit a crime like aggravated murder, murder, rape, aggravated robbery or aggravated burglary.

For anything other than aggravated murder or murder, the juvenile must already have a serious prior record or have committed the crime with a gun.

In December, an off-duty police officer in Cleveland was killed during a carjacking by a woman who was on probation for an aggravated robbery committed as a juvenile just a few months earlier. In January, a Lyft driver in Dayton was killed during a carjacking by a group of juveniles. And in February, a Cincinnati man was killed by juvenile who had been placed on probation multiple times following a prior aggravated robbery. Those are just a few high-profile cases.

Juvenile rehabilitation is a worthy goal but for crimes like these, public safety and justice for the innocent victim have to be the first priority. Repealing mandatory bindovers is demeaning to the seriousness of these offenses, demeaning to the innocent victim, and a risk to public safety.

Louis Tobin, Executive Director, Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association

People used to get along and accept different points of view

I have and up to now always read the newspaper for whatever area I was in. I am one of those who likes to hear different points of view—up to a point.

When I returned home from Vietnam I put up with all the "baby killer" comments. I didn’t take it personally because most of the comments were from folks who were never there.

Now on to current events: Please explain to me why I should continue to read a paper when all the articles are telling me that all of mankind’s (sorry, if that offends you, or maybe not) problems are my fault because I am a white, conservative, retired veteran ... you all can fill in the rest of the blanks.

People in the U.S. used to get along, now, if you have a different opinion than the left, you are responsible for everything the left does not like.

Well, folks, life ain’t fair. Thank goodness there is still some room for those who can think for themselves.

Alan Perlman, Marengo

Peg Rosenfield leaves legacy of courage, commitment

Thank you for the excellent March 14 article, "Such faith in democracy," about Peg Rosenfield and her transformative contributions to civic participation in Ohio.

In addition to being a powerhouse for the League of Women Voters, Peg was an active member of the YWCA of Columbus. She engaged with the Racial Justice/Public Policy committees on such topics as nuclear power and proliferation (aided by her husband, Al) and her insights resonate today as we consider the threat presented by Chernobyl and other nuclear sites in war-torn locations in the world.

Her courage and commitment will be greatly missed.

Lucy Gettman Columbus

