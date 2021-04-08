Letters: If Mitch wants corporations out of politics, he should refuse their donations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Herald-Leader readers
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Who’s the boss?

There he stood in all his senatorial glory as he raised his senatorial finger at the camera and “warned” corporate America to stay out of politics, as they aren’t “designed” for it. Sen. Mitch McConnell has forgotten the main tenet of his job. America doesn’t work for him, it’s the other way around.

Scott Sears, Somerset

Glass houses

Sen. Mitch McConnell should review a list of his major donors before he asks CEOs to stay out of politics.

Too late, Mitch, that ship sailed years ago!

Larry Weigel, Nicholasville

Money talks

If Sen. Mitch McConnell thinks corporations should “stay out of politics”, then he should stop sniffing around them for donations. I’m sure he was a big fan of the Citizens United decision which gave them a voice in politics and allowed them to pour as much money into politics — or withhold as much — as they deemed fit.

Charles Edward Pogue, Lexington

Nix mission location

On April 12, the Lexington Board of Adjustment will consider a request from the Lexington Rescue Mission to turn a stately house on East Fourth Street into a community center. We are talking about a six-day-a-week feeding and counseling center for Lexington’s homeless and hurting population. Even at the risk of sounding heartless, I oppose this application in every way imaginable. The Martin Luther King and the adjoining East End neighborhoods already carry a disproportionate burden when it comes to facilities serving the city’s homeless and hurting population. The last thing these two neighborhoods need is yet another one. The scars of the Catholic Action Center have yet to heal. In fact, if we learned just one lesson from having the Catholic Action Center here it is that these centers do not belong in residential neighborhoods. The Urban County government planning staff has recommended approval of the mission’s application for a conditional use permit. I hope that board members will have the backbone to say 203 E. Fourth St. is not the right location for another homeless center. If the mission was able to find this building, it can find another one, ideally in an area not already overrun with homeless people.

Thomas Tolliver, Lexington

MLB strikes out

It’s time to “take arms against a sea of troubles” and boycott Major League Baseball. MLB disgraced itself by removing this year’s All-Star game from Atlanta, based on its sheer ignorance of Georgia’s recently enacted voter registration law and the lies told about it. Like several private multinational corporations (i.e., Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JP Morgan Chase & Co., etc.), MLB attacked the Georgia legislature for its belief that the passed legislation would stifle voting and voters rights’ in the state. Nothing could be further from the truth.

MLB and these private corporations have kowtowed to the wishes of a loud vocal minority. Apparently, MLB learned nothing from the backlash faced by the National Basketball Association and the National Football League after these leagues capitulated to the anti-American shows of disrespect to our flag and national anthem. They both suffered in terms of lost revenues and horrible ratings. (Hopefully, the Professional Golfers’ Association is listening).

We need to let MLB know they cannot kowtow to the left without reprisal from that sleeping silent majority. Rip up those season tickets; don’t show up at games; avoid watching baseball on television. People also might want to consider switching to Pepsi, American Airlines, and Wells Fargo.

Stephen Nussbaum, Nicholasville

Right on point

Columnist Leonard Pitts Jr.’s “Jim Crow 2.0” opinion piece nailed it. He accurately assigned both intention and blame to Republicans’ voter suppression efforts. In the short term, they may succeed. In the long term, they will eat Crow.

Carole Boyd, Lexington

All-Star game

Major League Baseball, just as the NBA did last year, lost my business/money by moving the All-Star game out of Atlanta. Ill informed and totally misinformed, they basically are saying the status quo of no identification at a voting precinct is OK: total insanity. And Delta Airlines, I’ll be flying your competition from here on.

J.D. Mackey, Lexington

Gun control red herring

Suddenly, Republican politicians are concerned with mental health reform.

For starters, mentally ill people experience a kind of pain during the course of navigating daily life, which everyone knows can be full of pain anyway. These folks show extraordinary strength by dealing with life and this extra burden of pain.

It is symptomatic when ill people run afoul of police and courts. Police deserve kudos for their kindness with these people. But if you are run over by a drunk mentally ill person you are still dead. I am not sure police should waive charges.

Judge, doctor, and patient meet in secret court — antithetical to our system of open courts in this country. Paradoxically, this action reinforces the stigma it is reasoned to avoid.

But once admitted to a hospital after violating public boundaries set by law, patients have the privilege to decide, using the same diseased mind, to invoke non-disclosure rights. Patients segregate themselves from family, nixing a primary factor for healing.

Mental health care reform? I am all for it. But it might be easier and more effective to register every firearm in this country and require a federal firearms license to own an assault weapon.

Doug Epling, Lexington

Church won’t change

The Vatican and the LBGTQ Community: So here we are again. The Vatican has just thrown another hand grenade into the arena of gay rights. In a recent Herald-Leader op-ed, Greg Bourke eloquently described his lifelong quest to live happily as an openly gay man while still maintaining his Catholic religious identity. St Paul Catholic Church has issued a statement acknowledging that the the Vatican’s reluctance to bless gay civil unions is painful and confusing. I have become inured to the pain long ago. The statement is not confusing. It is consistent with the church’s stance on LGBTQ issues for the last 60 years, if not the last six centuries. Has everyone forgotten Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger’s epistle of 1987 in which he declared homosexuality an intrinsic disorder of the personality? The church is not going to change its stance on these issues. Their understanding of sexuality is one that is archaic and denies medical science. So why stay? If your spiritual life is centered on the sacraments and ritual I guess you can learn to stomach it. If you can find Christian community in other places, and you can, why subject yourself to this exercise in masochism? I left long ago.

Dominic Martina, Lexington

‘The narrow way’

In Greg Bourke’s opinion piece regarding Pope Francis’s recent statement,”that the church will not bless same-sex unions,” he wonders why the Vatican made this statement at this time.

Pope Francis was responding to German bishops who have been calling for changes in our Roman Catholic Church’s stance on homosexuality. Our church’s teaching on faith and morals come from God, not from the Vatican. The pope’s mission is to protect God’s truths.

Mr. Bourke accuses the church of judging him because it teaches that marriage, as intended by God, is between a man and a woman.

We are all sinners. God’s word (truth) judges us. We are all called to repent, to be transformed by God’s infinite mercy, which He showed us by the death of his only son, Jesus, on the cross.

Mr. Bourke also notes that a recent poll suggest 70% of American Catholics support same-sex marriage. Mr. Bourke says he is waiting for the church to catch up with the world.

The church is the narrow way which Jesus spoke of in Matthew 7:14, “narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it.”

Carol Jean Hatter, Lexington

Beshear on ‘’wrong side’

In his decision to veto House Bill 563 (since overridden by the legislature), Gov. Andy Beshear exemplified and embodied the racism which minorities face in the education system.

The measure opens the door for ALL students to receive a world-class education that many, especially minorities, are barred from because of socioeconomic factors. This bill is a step in the right direction for equity in the education system, an ongoing struggle for decades. Finally, underserved minorities will have the opportunity to be better served by choosing to attend better public schools or receiving vouchers to attend private schools. Beshear focuses solely on “funding,” stating that the bill would take money from public schools. What is much more important is that for once, students won’t be forced to go to a subpar school based on their address (many can’t afford to live in better school districts or attend private schools); they will now be able to receive a world-class education that will better prepare them for the future. Which begs the question, why should students be punished based on their address? Beshear is taking the wrong side on “school choice” and showing Kentucky his priority is the funding of a government entity, not the best education for all students.

Luke Glasscock, Bradfordsville

Is Andy kidding?

I was amazed recently to hear Gov. Andy Beshear say how concerned he is for the health and safety of Kentucky children. After a year of carrying the water for the Kentucky Education Association, keeping schools closed when all the scientific data said schools were not a significant problem for COVID-19 spread, he must have been speaking in jest. For all the political liberals’ supposed concern for children of color and those in poor/disadvantaged homes, surely they know that these are the very children who have suffered the most damage during these school closings. Academic loss and social/emotional trauma have all been the tragic results of the governor’s decisions, not the health and safety he supposedly is so concerned about.

Jim White, Georgetown

Keep fighting

In a recent Herald-Leader opinion piece, John Crisp said our nation is losing the battle against climate change. I beg to differ.

While there is a limit to the impact a single person can have, let’s not forget anthropologist Margaret Mead’s assertion that a small, committed group of citizens can change the world.

As a member of Citizens Climate Lobby (CCL), a national nonprofit network with chapters in Kentucky, I am part of a group of citizens working toward a national carbon fee and dividend policy such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act in the House, or America’s Clean Future Fund Act in the Senate.

CCL estimates a carbon fee and dividend policy could reduce greenhouse gas emissions – the underlying cause of the melting, droughts, floods, fires, and other catastrophic weather – by 40% in the first 12 years.

This policy would put a fee on fossil fuels, with that money going to citizens in the form of a dividend. The result: a market-driven move to clean energy with extra money to help us pay for the increase in energy costs as companies make the transition.

Let your lawmakers know you support carbon fee and dividends. Find out more at citizensclimatelobby.org.

Sallie Bright, Danville

Recommended Stories

  • Sleep-deprived and happy, new father Rahm arrives at Masters

    Jon Rahm arrived at the Masters on Wednesday, after not sleeping much or touching a club for the past few days. Rahm and his wife, Kelley, welcomed their son — Kepa Cahill Rahm — on Friday, and it’s been a predictable whirlwind ever since for the world’s No. 3 player. Rahm had said he would leave the Masters if that was when the baby decided to arrive.

  • Nobody would be talking about independence if it wasn't for me, Salmond claims

    Alex Salmond has declared that his new political party is already a success because he had forced Nicola Sturgeon to make Scottish independence a dominant election issue. The former First Minister said that had it not been for him, nobody would be talking about Scotland leaving the UK and took a series of thinly-veiled swipes at his predecessor for not pursuing secession urgently enough. He also suggested that his Alba Party would see its support surge in future if it wins seats but pro-independence voters decide the SNP has not done enough to deliver on its founding mission.

  • Them scares up some terrors and Wynonna Earp hangs up its proverbial cowboy hat

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10. All times are Eastern.

  • Jordan's king breaks silence, says family rift “nipped in the bud"

    Jordan's King Abdullah II said Wednesday that the attempted "sedition" involving his half-brother had caused him "pain and anger" but has now been quashed, Reuters reports. Why it matters: His first public statements on the rift inside the royal family, which began last Saturday with several arrests and allegations of a coup plot, seem designed to assure Jordanians that he is firmly in control. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Background: The Jordanian government on Sunday accused Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein of conspiring to destabilize the country.Prince Hamzah initially responded by denying the allegations while accusing the government of corruption and mismanagement. But he signed a letter on Monday pledging allegiance to the king, his half-brother. What they're saying: “I assure you, that the sedition has been nipped in the bud,” King Abdullah said in a letter read on state television, per Al Jazeera. “Nothing comes close to what I felt — shock, pain and anger — as a brother and guardian of the Hashemite family and a leader of this dear people,” he added.“Hamzah today is with his family in his palace under my protection.”The White House said President Biden had spoken with King Abdullah on Wednesday to express U.S. support for Jordan and underscore the importance of the king’s leadership to the U.S., the Middle East and the peace process."Together they discussed the strong bilateral ties between Jordan and the United States, Jordan’s important role in the region, and strengthening bilateral cooperation on multiple political, economic, and security issues," the statement read. The big picture via AP: "[T]he region’s strategic landscape is shifting as powerful Gulf states pursue closer ties with Israel, potentially undermining Jordan’s role in the Middle East peace process ... even if the current crisis is eventually defused, major challenges loom for the Western-allied monarchy as it confronts growing internal dissent."Go deeper: Jordan claims businessman who offered to help arrested prince is former Mossad agentMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A GOP congressman, a sex-trafficking probe, and a $25 million extortion plot: Here's everything we know about 'Gaetzgate'

    Reports of a sex crimes investigation morphed into an elaborate saga involving ex-government officials and a US hostage who's presumed dead.

  • Biden looks to appoint special envoy to kill Russia-Germany energy pipeline

    The administration is vetting Amos Hochstein to negotiate the thorny geopolitics surrounding Nord Stream 2.

  • Leaders call for calm after a week of unrest in Northern Ireland

    Leaders in Northern Ireland Thursday called for calm and an end to the unrest that has rocked the country for nearly a week, AP reports. Why it matters: Tensions between Protestants and Catholics in Northern Ireland have been rising since Brexit upset the political balance between the two, culminating in the violence the nation has seen in the last week.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: On Wednesday night, people threw bricks and gas bombs at a "peace wall" that separates Protestant and Catholic neighborhoods in Belfast, and set a hijacked bus on fire. The nation's police service said 55 officers have been injured in the nights of violence this week, per AP.What they're saying: "We are gravely concerned by the scenes we have all witnessed on our streets," said the Northern Ireland Executive Office in a statement. "All communities in Northern Ireland must work together to resolve the tensions that we are currently facing," said Britain's Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis in a statement, per Reuters. Between the lines: Many find the recent violence and tension in Northern Ireland concerning because they bring to mind 'The Troubles' in Northern Ireland — the nearly three decades of violence between Protestants and Catholics that killed more than 3,000 people and injured 50,000.The Good Friday Agreement of 1998 ended the violence and set up a power-sharing government, and its lack of a hard border — when both the U.K. and Ireland were part of the EU — allowed people on both sides of the divide in Northern Ireland to identify with either side they wished. Brexit has upset this delicate balance, since it created a de facto border in the Irish Sea, as goods now entering Northern Ireland from Britain are subject to EU checks and tariffs and left some citizens feeling isolated from Britain, per Reuters.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • CEO group says Biden should stick to 'real infrastructure' and 'leave the rest of the stuff for something else'

    Business Roundtable CEO Josh Bolten told Bloomberg he still favors a "substantial amount" of Biden's plan but certainly not corporate tax changes.

  • Groups pressure Senate to end filibuster as Jim Crow relic

    Nearly 150 groups are calling on the Senate to eliminate the filibuster, saying it is a Jim Crow-era relic that can be used to block an upcoming voting rights bill and other priorities, and should be relegated to the “dustbin of history.” In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer obtained by The Associated Press, the organizations indicated the matter takes on fresh urgency after passage of Georgia's more restrictive new elections law. The Senate is poised to consider a sweeping elections and ethics package from Democrats, the “For the People Act,” that would counter the Georgia law and others like it emerging in the states.

  • Romeo + Juliet 's Quindon Tarver Dead at 38: Baz Luhrmann and More Pay Tribute

    Singer Quindon Tarver, a former child star who appeared in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet, passed away at the age of 38. Read the director's tribute to the late artist.

  • New mock draft with trades has Cardinals keeping 16th pick, selecting CB

    Despite the movement of other teams, the Cardinals stand pat at No. 16 and take CB Jaycee Horn.

  • Report: It’s doubtful Julian Edelman (knee) can play entire 2021 season

    According to the Boston Herald, it's doubtful Julian Edelman will be able to play the entire 2021 season. Last season, Edelman missed 10 games on injured reserve with a knee injury. The Patriots signed Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne this offseason, who can contribute in the slot. New England could keep Edelman in the mix in a very limited capacity, if the receiver decides he wants to play in 2021

  • Sixers superstar Joel Embiid doing things only bested by Shaq, Wilt

    76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid is doing things on the floor that are worthy of him being an MVP candidate for the 2020-21 season. 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid is doing things on the floor that are worthy of him being an MVP candidate for the 2020-21 season. In Tuesday’s win over the Celtics, the big fella went for 35 points and six rebounds. In Tuesday’s win over the Celtics, the big fella went for 35 points and six rebounds. The impressive part about the win was he just kept marching to the free-throw line and doing some impressive things on that end.

  • Dolly Parton mourns the death of her uncle Bill Owens, credits him for helping her career take off

    Dolly Parton is mourning the loss of a beloved family member who also worked tirelessly to further her musical career. The singer shared on Wednesday that her uncle, Bill Owens, had died at the age of 85. "I'll start this eulogy by saying that I wouldn't be here if he hadn't been there," the country legend, 75, wrote on Facebook.

  • Queer TikTok users are joking about being 'illegal' in countries where gay marriage is banned. Experts say that's a superficial way to gauge homophobia.

    A trend has emerged on TikTok, with users dancing to an upbeat song, making fun of countries where gay marriage is illegal.

  • UCLA's Final Four run much bigger than basketball, says AD Martin Jarmond

    UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond expects a big return on investment for the entire school after the men's basketball team's historic Final Four run.

  • Sources: Gaetz trip to Bahamas part of federal probe into sex trafficking

    Investigators are trying to determine if escorts were illegally trafficked for the purpose of sex with the congressman, sources say.

  • Ex-NFL Pro Suspected of Killing Beloved Doc in SC Mass Shooting—Then Turning Gun on Himself

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/HandoutROCK HILL, South Carolina—Former NFL player Phillip Adams killed five people, including a beloved family doctor and his grandkids, in a mass shooting on Wednesday before turning the gun on himself, according to local authorities.Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife, Barbara, 69, and their two grandkids, Adah, 9, and Noah, 5, were killed just before 5 p.m. at the couple’s Marshall Road home just outside Rock Hill.A fifth victim, 38-year-old James Lewis, was fixing the air conditioning in the Lesslies’ home at the time of the shooting, according to his dad. A coworker, Robert Shook, suffered “serious gunshot wounds” and was in the hospital.York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said Thursday that the first calls to 911 came from a manager at Gaston Sheet Metal Services, who said one of his employees had called him screaming they’d “been shot,” and from a neighbor who said he’d been cutting his grass when he heard 20 gunshots. When authorities arrived, they found the two workers outside the house. The other four victims were found dead in a back room.Public records show Adams, 32, and his parents live less than a mile down the road from the Lesslies, but the link between the two families was unclear. Tolson said there was no indication Dr. Lesslie had a doctor-patient relationship with the footballer, but the Associated Press later reported the suspect had, in fact, been a patient of the doctor, citing someone briefed on the case.“There’s nothing about this that makes sense to any of us,” Tolson said.Neighbors who knew Adams were just as shocked and confused. Mandy Williams, a neighbor who said her son had played football with Adams in elementary school, said the whole situation was “atypical” and the town was left “devastated.”“I had children who went to school with Phillip,” she said. She described both the Adams and Lesslies as great families.“It’s devastating for both families. We are heartbroken for all the families involved,” Williams said.Casey DeGolyer, a neighbor who described himself as a friend to Adams, said the former football star had been in good spirits when the two had run into each other just three days ago. But when DeGolyer says he saw Adams again on Wednesday, just before police say the mass shooting took place, Adams was riding his four-wheeler and wearing a black helmet.“Yesterday, I was over here working on my bossman’s land, and I waved at Phillip as he drove by on his four-wheeler. Normally he has his hat on backwards and a little gator thing on his face but yesterday he had a black helmet on with a black lens on it and he rode by and I waved at him as he drove into the driveway” before allegedly killing the Lesslies, DeGolyer said.He said he left shortly after and returned later only to be told by police to take shelter inside because there was an active shooter.“We were just told it was some Black guy,” DeGoyler says. “We didn’t know it was Phillip,” he said, adding that he’d later seen Adams leaving the Lesslies home and waving to another neighbor just after the shooting.The sheriff said Adams forced himself into the Lesslies’ home, and there was evidence there that immediately pointed to his involvement in the killings. Hours later, investigators surrounded Adams’ family home nearby. They evacuated his father, Alonso, and disabled mother, Phyllis, and tried to talk Adams outside, but he was eventually found dead in a bedroom with a single gunshot wound to the head, Tolson said.Off-Duty Pentagon Officer Kills 2 People He ‘Thought’ Were Stealing a Car: PDAlonzo Adams told WCNC-TV that he blamed football for his son’s problems. “I can say he’s a good kid—he was a good kid, and I think the football messed him up,” he said. “He didn’t talk much, and he didn’t bother nobody.” The father said he knew the Lesslie family and had been Dr. Lesslie’s patient a long time ago. “I know they were good folks down there. We gonna keep them in our prayers.”NFL agent Scott Casterline told The State he had missed a call from Alonzo Adams on the morning of the shooting. In a voicemail message Casterline said he only heard on Wednesday night, Alonzo Adams said he wanted to “talk about Phillip.”“Phillip was a real lone ranger. He really just liked to be by himself, alone, even when he played... I loved Phillip like a brother,” Casterline said. “The Phillip Adams that we knew, this was not anywhere near him. I feel really bad for the victims and their families.” He adding that he still had not spoken to Alonzo. Adams suffered multiple injuries, including concussions and a broken ankle, during his playing career as a defensive back for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons. Prior to his football career, he went to South Carolina State.Gerald Dixon Jr., a former Dallas Cowboy and Rock Hill native, told The Daily Beast that he grew up “idolizing” Adams after his father, former NFL linebacker Gerald Dixon, took him to local games every Friday. He said he was a ball boy for Rock Hill High when Phillip was a star player.“Every time I see him it was always love and he was always smiling. He didn’t have a hate bone in his body,” he said. “I’m sure there was some demons that he was battling because this is nothing like him. Mental health is something that needs to be addressed and taken seriously. It’s a terrible situation and I pray for both families involved.”Dixon Jr. said he last saw Adams when he went to congratulate the ex-footballer for opening up a juice store. “It’s tough trying to keep in contact... But when I saw him it was nothing but love and encouragement,” he said. Robert Lesslie Lesslie, meanwhile, was described as a “staple” in the community, a man whose decades-long career meant he treated or knew almost everyone in Rock Hill, a place dubbed Football City USA due to the unusual number of residents who go on to gridiron stardom.“To know the Lesslie family is to love them. Through the decades, they made such an incredible impact on our area and the lives of countless people—more than they could have ever known,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) said in a Thursday statement, before extending his condolences to the Lewis family. “It’s impossible to imagine the grief that the extended Lesslie family must be feeling, including and especially their adult children.”Locals were aghast at a situation they could not explain.“We are just in shock. I can’t believe this happened. Who would want to hurt the Lesslies?” one friend of the family told The Daily Beast on Thursday, describing how the community was “devastated.” Lewis’ father, Tom, told local station WSOC9 that his son was working on the Lesslies’ air conditioning when the gunfire erupted. “He was my best friend,” he said.Gaston Sheet Metal Services said Lewis and the coworker were both “long-standing, beloved members of our family at GSM” who “embody the values we strive to achieve at GSM, and are family-focused, upbeat, and wonderful team members who cared about all the people they encountered.”“He was my best friend”I’m talking to Tom Lewis the father of the Gastonia technician killed in a mass shooting at a home outside of Rock Hill. James Lewis was there working on the AC when a gunman killed the family at the home and Lewis, then critically injured Lewis’ coworker pic.twitter.com/NkleSRPA7R— Ken (@kenlemonWSOC9) April 8, 2021 Trent Faris, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said Dr. Lesslie was one of the local community’s most well-known people. “I’ve lived in Rock Hill my entire life and Dr. Lesslie was my doctor growing up,” he said. “[He’s] been one of those people that everybody knows. He started Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill... It’s been a staple in Rock Hill for years.”On his website, Dr. Lesslie wrote that he and Barbara were married for more than 40 years and had four children and six grandchildren. “In my spare time, I enjoy writing, golf, hunting, growing fruit and hops, and bagpiping,” he wrote, while also recounting his decades of emergency-medicine experience in Rock Hill as well as in North Carolina.The doc was the author of eight books about real-life stories from the emergency room. In one, Angels in the ER, he wrote, “Twenty-five years in the ER have taught me a lot of things. I know without a doubt that life is fragile. I have come to understand that humility may be the greatest virtue. And I am convinced we need to take the time to say the things we deeply feel to the people we deeply care about.”Eleni Pagiazitis, who worked for Lesslie for four years in patient relations, described him in an interview as “the hardest caring, and most sincere person.”“He loved life and his family to the fullest and—most importantly, God. He was the sweetest and the funniest. He always cracked jokes with those he knew,” Pagiazitis told The Daily Beast, adding that Lesslie’s wife “was the most delightful, classy and lovely” woman. “His grandchildren were his greatest joy. He cherished family time beyond words,” Pagiazitis added. “He had a heart of gold and was always giving his passion and professionalism to all his patients.” The shooting happened just hours before President Joe Biden gave a White House Rose Garden address on gun reforms, calling gun violence “an epidemic” and “an international embarrassment.” Suspect Identified After Deadly ‘Business Dispute’ Shooting Spree in CaliforniaAccording to local news reports, Adams was a seventh-round pick to the NFL in 2010. “I was on the phone with Coach [Mike] Singletary when my name came on the TV screen,” he told The Herald Online at the time, stating that the first beneficiary of his newfound fame would be his mom, who had been paralyzed in a car accident. “I can’t describe the feeling when I saw my name. I got picked by a team with a great coach and one that is on the way back up.”The Herald reported in 2010 that Adams’ mom was a longtime Rock Hill teacher who is known around town as “Mrs. P.A.” She did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. Citing court records, The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday that Adams was charged with simple assault and battery in 2009—but was acquitted in a bench trial. Earlier this month, he was convicted of multiple traffic charges, including failure to maintain proof of insurance and driving under suspension. Undated public records show he was also twice charged with carrying a concealed weapon.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'We didn't get justice': Chauvin trial takes psychological toll on police violence victims

    Even though it has been nearly four years since a

  • A man is suing Netflix for his portrayal in its college admissions scandal movie, claiming his children got into school on their own merits

    John B. Wilson's lawyers say his children got into colleges based on their own accomplishments, and not because of admissions counselor Rick singer's fabrications.