Letters: Money is not free speech and a corporation is not a person

Money isn’t free speech

Jan. 21 marked the 14th anniversary of the Citizens United Supreme Court decision. The ruling increased the amount of money spent in political elections from the very rich and corporate entities, drowning out the voices of people to be heard by elected representatives who didn’t politically contribute.

Many, if not most, people believe Citizens United was the first time the court ruled that “money equals free speech,” as well as the constitutional right of corporate entities to donate politically. It wasn’t.

The Supreme Court declared that money is speech in the 1970s and that corporate entities had some of the same constitutional rights as people in the 1880s, with corporate spending in political campaigns deemed constitutional in the 1970s.

It’s not only that Citizens United is profoundly undemocratic. It’s also that money defined as free speech and a corporation defined as a person allow the super wealthy and business corporations to gain enormous profits and power at the expense of the needs of the majority on issues of health care, education, housing, other human needs, the environment, and so many other issues.

For these reasons, needed is more than overturning Citizens United. Money is not free speech and a corporation is not a person. Both are contained in the proposed We the People Amendment (HJR54), co-sponsored by 75 current congresspersons.

Several constituents, including myself, met with an aide of Rep. Emilia Sykes in mid-July asking her to cosponsor House Joint Resolution 54. Former Rep. Marcia Fudge, who represented much of the same area as Sykes, twice co-sponsored the We the People Amendment. We have yet to hear from Sykes’ office despite repeated calls and emails.

We hope she will soon cosponsor.

Marcia Schulz, Silver Lake

Ward 1 needs champion

The City Council seat in Ward 1 is open for the second time in three years. On Jan. 5, Nancy Holland suddenly resigned, leaving another set of big shoes to fill. This means City Council will make another appointment.

Amid a housing and eviction crisis, gun violence, and fractured police-community relations, Ward 1 is in need of someone who can champion tough issues and mobilize our neighborhood.

Our family knows firsthand that the job of a city councilperson is a tough one. It challenges a person to balance what is right and what is political. Rich Swirsky fought the River Woods development and fracking at LaDue Reservoir, even while undergoing cancer treatment. He worked diligently for his constituents, and knocking on doors wasn’t just during reelection seasons.

Furthermore, Rich acted as an organizer, bringing residents together to build consensus on neighborhood issues. He didn’t think he had all the solutions, nor did he force his agenda. He met with a wide variety of stakeholders to determine the best course of action, and then rallied city resources to support neighborhood initiatives.

Ward 1 deserves someone with energy, deep neighborhood ties and compassion, and who knows their way around the politics without forgetting what public service is supposed to be about — serving their constituents.

We encourage Ward 1 residents to stay engaged in the process of selecting another representative. We urge City Council to appoint a representative who is engaged in our community and who will listen, collaborate and seek creative and just solutions. We can only hope they listen.

Rebecca, Sarah and David Swirsky, Akron

Akron resolution supported

Thank you, Akron City Council, for unanimously passing a resolution on Monday commemorating Gun Violence Survivors’ Week in Akron (Jan. 22-26) and renewing your commitment to reduce gun violence.

This year we will promise to hold you to your pledge “to support policies and practices that encourage responsible gun ownership and keep firearms out of the hands of those who are a danger to themselves or others.”

The Rev. Joyce Penfield, Akron Survivors’ Network

Taking on the big issues

It’s good to see that our federal government is not shy about tackling the issues that impact us the most.

I’m not talking about high inflation, high crime, fentanyl or massive illegal border crossings. These are all trivial when it comes to the BIG issue impacting our quality of life.

Yes, I am referring to those humorous highway signs (“Feds to ODOT: Watch humor on highway signs,” Jan. 18). Giving us a small glimpse into its infinite wisdom, the Federal Highway Administration has taken corrective steps to ensure that no sign reference a joke that someone just might not get.

Is it any wonder why federal bureaucracy is held in such high esteem, by so many, across the USA? (Personally, I don’t get it)

Ed Arida, Stow

A landslide? Hardly

Your front-page article of Jan. 17 with its misleading headline (“Trump takes caucus in landslide”) is yet one more example of journalism’s dive toward mediocrity. If one managed to read the entire article there was a point of minimal perspective in the last paragraph.

“Just over 110,000 Republicans participated in this year’s caucuses, which falls well short of the party’s record turnout of nearly 187,000 in 2016. This year’s turnout is also less than the more than 121,000 who showed up for the 2012 GOP caucuses.”

The 110,298 caucus participants represent about 19% of the 594,533 “active” registered Republicans (according to the Iowa Secretary of State Office). And only 51% of those who showed up voted for Trump (or 56,260). Thus, Trump’s “landslide” in Iowa was achieved with support from 7% of Iowa Republicans — or 3% of Iowa’s 1,518,210 active voters.

Sorry, but there is no way this can be interpreted as a landslide!

Peggy O’Neal, Akron

Insurrection by definition

In reply to the Jan. 14 letters claiming the media is falsely using the word “insurrection” to describe Donald Trump’s actions following the 2019 presidential election, I offer the following:

From the Merriam-Webster Dictionary: Insurrection: an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government. (First known use in the 1500s). Implied meanings: an outbreak against authority; an armed uprising that quickly fails or succeeds.

The events of Jan. 6 were most certainly an insurrection. Who could deny it when it was right there in plain sight on live TV, with hundreds of millions of people around the world watching? It certainly wasn’t a guided tour of the Capitol building. Who wears camo and brings bear spray and stun guns along on a guided tour? Who gets punched? Who gets killed?

It’s true that Trump didn’t make his way to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But there is a mountain of evidence dating all the way back to early November 2020 that he and dozens of co-conspirators were deeply involved in the devious, multipronged conspiracy leading up to that moment.

That’s mens rea (the intention) and actus reyes (the act). It’s also why more than 700 people have so far pleaded guilty for their actions that day. And it’s why a federal grand jury did not indict Trump on the speech he gave before the riot, but on the two months of conspiracy and obstruction that led up to that point.

It is critical to our democracy that people see and admit that.

Those who don’t, and those who wish to confuse others with distracting talk of free speech, the Bidens, and “pocketbook issues” (seriously?), when we should be talking about saving our democracy, are not only kidding themselves, they seem perfectly willing to wreck our country.

Jeff Davis, Akron

Small-town wisdom?

I have often wondered why Ohio was so narrow-minded. I think I have discovered it.

When our Ohio legislators decided to write a law, the Beacon Journal tells what town they are from and I find they are all from small towns I have never heard of.

Small towns lack diversity. They lack diversity because they drive out diverse citizens by their bias and cruelty.

Those diverse populations go to cities where there is acceptance. Ohio citizens are being ruled by laws written and passed by small-minded prejudiced legislators.

This is also true at the federal level. Education might be the answer except small towns elect school boards who dictate the agendas.

Ann Brooks Duff, New Franklin

Think of him

Thank you for publishing the Jan. 21 editorial column by Peter McGinnes regarding LGBTQ education.

I frequently need to ask people who support Draconian, dangerous and deadly policy against LGBTQ individuals whether they actually know any of the people who they think are not worthy of equal protection and treatment.

Peter has made an eloquent plea. “Think of me.”

Rick Hawksley, Kent

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Letters: Money is not free speech and a corporation is not a person