Letters: NIMBY pushes problems to the fringes. Why not confront them?

NIMBY is an acronym for “not in my backyard.” It describes the cultural phenomenon of American property owners who do not wish to be neighbors with poor people. It attempts to perpetually push social problems to the fringes of society rather than confront them.

Only an increase in public funding to programs like Motels4Now and the New Day Intake Center can make our communities safer. These are investments in community safety.

Ultimately, this issue of NIMBYs blocking vital infrastructure comes down to this: No one should be asking homeowners and business owners what they want to do about housing the people. They are housed. We must be asking the people without consistent shelter, the people who are most affected by these decisions, including current guests at Motels4Now and others on its long wait list. As long as the capitalists continue to dictate how housing works, people will be forced to live and die on the streets. When the working class decides how housing works, people will be housed.

Mark Anella

South Bend

Tobacco tax

While tobacco use has been declining for decades, it remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the state with 16.2% of adults in Indiana still smoking. According to the American Lung Association’s new “State of Tobacco Control” report, Indiana lags behind when it comes to enacting policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use.

This gives us an important opportunity to improve the health of our state through proven policies, such as increasing tobacco taxes. Increasing our cigarette tax by $2 is proven to discourage youth from starting and help adults quit. The long-term health care cost savings from adult and youth smoking declines are estimated at $608 million.

These policies will help current tobacco users quit and prevent kids from starting. We cannot afford to lose another generation to tobacco-caused addiction, disease, and death. Learn more and take action at Lung.org/SOTC.

Tiffany Nichols

Director of Advocacy, American Lung Association Indiana

Factual, complete news

I try hard to be fair, so I watch MSNBC and, sometimes, Fox News.

What is wrong with Fox News? Why do they say what is incomplete and thus give the wrong impression?

For example, former President Trump's fraud trial: the judge said Trump could speak if he had facts to add. Trump spoke only of his feeling victimized, as he so often does, so the judge said for him to quit speaking and asked the attorney to control his client.

That's what MSNBC reported. Fox said the judge made him quit talking, thus adding to that attitude of being victimized.

Trump disobeyed the judge; one does not do that. The judge would have been remiss if he had not told Trump to quit talking. Trump was adding nothing factual to the situation.

It seems every time I watch Fox News, I see this same incompleteness of reporting or misrepresentation of what happened.

I'm really searching for factual, complete and honest news. Where can I go? Fox isn't the answer.

Nancy Ward

Mishawaka

