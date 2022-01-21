Letters: Nothing 'ludicrous' in saying Black men are police enemy. Gun regulations would have saved man

Stats about Black men and police show claims not so 'ludicrous'

Deborah Lind, in her Jan. 17 letter, "Claim that police see Black people as ‘the enemy' is ‘ludicrous,'" argues that the claims of police officers seeing Black people as enemies is ludicrous.

By coincidence, on that very same day, on the very same page of the Dispatch, a column by Rashawn Ray titled, "The scary stats about Black men, police," appeared.

I suggest that Lind read that column with an open mind to see that the claims of police officers' mistreatment, often violent to the point of murder, are hardly

ludicrous.

Of course, there are kind and honest officers. I have met several.

But, as the saying goes, "One rotten apple spoils the whole barrel."

Neelam Soundarajan, Dublin

America needs to unite when it comes to COVID issues

We are now in a situation where the U.S. Supreme Court is putting citizen’s personal liberties over the health and well-being of other citizens. The court overturned President Joe Biden’s mandate that companies with 100 or more employees require that these employees be vaccinated OR submit to Covid tests on a weekly basis.

Vaccination naysayers amongst any of these employees would not have to get a vaccination.

All they would have to do is be tested.

This would be critical to their health and the health of others around them. How difficult could this be? Conservative politics played a big role in the court’s decision.

Let’s come together on the COVID issues, America.

Most Americans claim to be caring individuals. I’m starting to doubt this when it comes to issues facing this nation.

Wayne Branfield, Columbus

Stronger gun laws would protect people from themselves

Marquetta Williams recounts the events surrounding the death of her husband, James Williams, 46, who had been shooting celebratory gunfire into the air to ring in 2022 was shot to death by a Canton Police officer firing through the family's enclosed wooden security fence. Monday, January 3, 2021.

Why are Ohio lawmakers unwilling to make or keep regulatory gun laws that protect law-abiding citizens from themselves? What about all the unintentional deaths resulting from weak gun laws?

Marquetta Williams ,widow of James Williams, speaks to the media during a candlelight vigiil held at the Williams home Wednesday , January 5, 2022.

Poor James Williams of Columbus (Canton Repository, Jan. 7, "Widow: ‘They just shot him'"), a law-abiding, upstanding human being who was fatally shot by a police officer after he was firing his wife’s AR-15 into the air in celebration on New Year’s Eve.

I grieve for him and his loved ones for this senseless tragedy.

James would be alive today, if tighter gun regulations would have kept James from handling his wife’s gun irresponsibly.

James didn’t have a permit. Why should those people be allowed to own guns? Clearly they are not using them for protection, as stated in the Second Amendment.

Stronger gun regulations might make law-abiding citizens take guns more seriously and therefore act more responsibly with this “freedom” to bear arms, that they so desperately feel entitled to.

The fact of the matter is, the less guns out there, the less gun deaths.

What’s wrong with having restrictions on gun ownership to protect these law-abiding citizens from their own irresponsible acts which lead to unintentional shooting deaths?

Susie Stan, Columbus

Don't count Biden out, he's made a comeback before

President Joe Biden had an extremely difficult first year, but he has been down before and has popped back up.

Remember the presidential primary, when he was on the ropes with no money and few supporters and yet he came back and won?

Never count old Joe out. America loves a comeback story and Joe Biden may provide one.

Michael Oser, Columbus

