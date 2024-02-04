Letters: Ohio legislators surrender to Big Tobacco

A victory for Big Tobacco

As a parent, I am concerned about Big Tobacco’s apparent control over Ohio legislators elected to represent the best interests of our citizens.

Tobacco takes an enormous toll on our state. I am appalled that our lawmakers chose Big Tobacco over our kids by voting to override Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of a bill banning cities from regulating flavored tobacco.

Keeping local government rights to pass laws stronger than state law would promote good health and well-being. In Ohio, smoking is responsible for 20,200 deaths each year, including 33% of cancer deaths. Meanwhile, 36.7% of high school students are currently using tobacco products.

If nothing is done, 259,000 Ohio kids currently under 18 will ultimately die prematurely from smoking. Amid the growing youth tobacco epidemic, local governments are uniquely positioned to pass laws that protect our kids.

As a caring resident of our state and a volunteer with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, I urge Sen. Kristina Roegner, Rep. Bill Roemer and all lawmakers to do better to help prevent kids from starting to use tobacco.

Please contact your legislator if you agree that Ohio can and must do better to reduce tobacco use in our state.

Vince Marchetta, Akron

Betrayal of conservatism

Ohio’s Republican lawmakers have betrayed some of the basic tenets of conservative politics.

Conservatives used to stand for the rights of the individual. In their shift to the radical right, many Republicans want to protect the civil liberties of only some Ohioans.

If you are pregnant or transgender, these Republicans want to tell you who you are and what you can do with your body.

Whether one agrees with them or not, the fact remains that once we make it acceptable to remove the rights of some people, we have started down the slippery slope of removing the rights of any and all people.

Julie Ainslie, Akron

Hyperbole around Jan. 6

President Joe Biden launched his reelection centerpiece not by standing on his three-year record but by raising fear that former President Donald Trump would “destroy democracy” if reelected. Biden told a reporter that there was “no question” that Jan. 6, 2021, was an “insurrection.”

The hyperbole surrounding Jan. 6 is ridiculous. Insurrections are heavily armed and marked by extreme violence. The Capitol protesters were not armed. The only person shot to death was an unarmed female protester, a veteran with no criminal history, by a Capitol police officer. Importantly, President Trump was never charged nor convicted of insurrection.

The majority of Jan. 6 was peaceful. The protesters did not burn or loot. Many walked around with Capitol police officers. After three years of the largest FBI operation in history, more than 1,000 were arrested and hundreds were convicted and sentenced to prison.

Contrast the Capitol riot Jan. 6 with the nation’s “Summer of Love” riots of 2020. Rioters in 1,500 locations ransacked businesses, destroyed livelihoods, burned police stations, and 25 Americans died. Many protesters were not arrested, and for those who were, many of the charges were dismissed.

Is it a two-tier justice system? Rioters under “social justice” were excused, while Trumpers be damned!

Michael Anderson, Barberton

Nothing gray about this

Robert Umbarger was correct in his Jan. 14 letter (“It wasn’t an insurrection”) when he stated that no one arrested for involvement in the Jan. 6 riot has been charged with insurrection.

They have, however, been charged with assault on law enforcement officers, trespassing, theft, weapons offenses, seditious conspiracy, disorderly conduct and unlawful entry, among others.

As of December, according to public records, around 1,240 people have been arrested in connection with the attack. About 710 have pleaded guilty and 210 of those pleaded guilty to felonies. Around 170 have been convicted at trial while only two have been fully acquitted. More than 450 have gone to jail or prison. Upward of 350 cases are still pending and there are many more to come.

By definition, an insurrection is a violent uprising against an authority or government. And the legal definition of an insurrectionist in our country is one who incites, assists or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the United States and its laws.

There is nothing gray about what happened on Jan. 6. It is simply wrong for Umbarger to suggest that using the word insurrection in a headline to describe the Capitol attack is dishonest. I wonder how Officer Brian Sicknick’s family would feel about that.

Kate Raymond, Akron

A gem of a theater

Shame, shame, shame on the Akron Woman’s City Club not only for its short-sighted and shoddy treatment of the award-winning None Too Fragile Theatre but also its lack of regard for the local theater-going community.

We have all lost a gem of a theater.

Mary Miller, Akron

Virtual tutoring

After watching the Akron Public Schools board meeting on Jan. 21, I came away with this:

Our students have learning loss from virtual learning. So fix it with virtual tutoring?

You be the judge.

Suzanne Leyerle, Akron

Where are the children?

On Jan. 23, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, sent a lengthy letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting updated information about how many of the 85,000 missing migrant children have been recovered.

Akron’s population is around 190,000. That means the number of missing migrant children is equal to one-half the population living in Akron! Why isn’t this front-page news?

How do you lose 85,000 children and why isn’t everyone demanding answers? When one of “our” kids is missing, it’s a big deal. Why isn’t the nation demanding answers and a plan to recover these children?

Sue Rice, Munroe Falls

A question of immunity

Fifty years ago, we had the opportunity to settle the question of presidential immunity. It was Sept. 8, 1974, when President Gerald Ford pardoned former President Richard M. Nixon, who had resigned before he could be impeached.

If Nixon had not been pardoned by Ford “for the good of the country” and had gone to trial, the question of presidential immunity would have been settled then and there.

Jonathan C. Plant, Akron

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ohio legislators bow down to Big Tobacco