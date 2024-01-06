Letters on Oklahoma's taxes and expenditures, DEI shortfalls, aid to Ukraine, Donald Trump

Pay Oklahoma’s hidden debt

Oklahoma’s governor is again calling for a tax cut that will mostly benefit Oklahoma’s wealthiest citizens. However, there is a need that the governor and our Legislature continue to overlook: Oklahoma’s hidden debt.

The Long Range Capital Planning Commission has found that our state needs over $113 million in critical maintenance and renovations in our state’s capital assets and over $3 billion for those of our higher education system. Failure to address these critical needs will simply make the cost higher in the future as a result of further deterioration of these assets.

These are not recurring expenses, but constitute a collection of individual projects that can be made without burdening future budgets. The Legislature could simply select projects and use this year’s revenue to fund them. This will allow the Legislature to maintain taxes at their current level, but utilize these funds without burdening future Legislatures.

In this way, Oklahoma maintains its present low tax structure, addresses a critical need and retains revenue it may need in the future. It retains financial flexibility as it creates no year-after-year demand for appropriations and avoids the possible need to raise taxes in the event of a budget crisis in the future.

These are expenditures Oklahoma will eventually have to make; so why not use the current “excess” now?

— Jim McGoodwin, Edmond

Over promise, under deliver: Why Oklahoma falls short on DIY DEI

As we Oklahomans begin 2024, we must examine laws, DEI policies and executive orders. Are diversity, equity and inclusion policies in corporate and educational settings inclusive of tribal nations? Inclusive of Native American tribes? For, if DIY (Do It Yourself) DEI initiatives fail Native Americans, shouldn't DEI have been canceled in Oklahoma (the home of 38 federally recognized tribal nations)?

DEI tenets require organizations to examine their operating practices with regard to how diverse their team is, how equitably the organization manages their team, and how inclusive the group is with regard to marginalized communities.

Many companies in Oklahoma possess DEI policies yet fail to recognize the Native American tribal nations in their inclusion initiatives. The glaring omission seems ironic because many of these major industries' operations are located on Native American reservations.

DEI presents sounds-good, feels-good policies that too often fall short of serving all communities. Take the following as a case in point: A few years ago, the superintendent and board of a large Oklahoma school district with a DEI director, attempted to "Reorganize Indian Education and redirect funding to Student Services." The proposed illegal use of federal funding was averted thankfully by tribal leadership and community intervention. Had the school district practiced their own DEI policies, the attempt to disenfranchise Native Americans' treaty rights never would have made it onto an agenda in the first place.

Gov. Kevin Stitt's recent executive order may be what is needed for Oklahoma to do better, because until DEI initiatives and policies — including the governor's proposed merit based initiative — do right by the tribal nations, there can be only the facade of equity and inclusion.

— Theresa Hinman, Norman

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire in a multi-storey building destroyed by a missile attack in central Kyiv, on Jan. 2 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

GOP voter calls out her party: Aid to Ukraine protects our future

As a lifelong Republican, I am deeply disheartened by my party’s treatment of the war in Ukraine. The belief that this conflict has no impact on America is misguided — I lost a dear friend of 30 years to this war. Innocent lives will continue to be lost until Russia is defeated.

By aiding Ukraine, we protect American freedom, democracy and our future.

Today, Americans can volunteer to fight in Ukraine, but if we allow Putin to triumph, American boots on the ground become an inevitability.

I urge Republicans in Congress to endorse additional aid for Ukraine.

— Donna Schroeder, Moore

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking in 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Is he guilty until proven innocent?

It is sad that judges do things they shouldn't do. The Colorado Supreme Court allowed Donald Trump to be removed from the Colorado ballot. That is similar to the workings of the old USSR, where one could only vote for Communist Party-approved candidates. It is a fact that less than 1% of the population can control a country. In this case, fewer than 10 people removed the right of many people to vote for a candidate that may have been their choice for president. That is how they do things in a Communist country.

Donald Trump has not been indicted or charged with insurrection yet in any court. Until he is charged and indicted, as many others who entered the Capitol building have been indicted and convicted, the insurrection removal is a moot point. It should not have happened. The reason it has not happened is that it would be hard to prove he participated in an actual insurrection, regardless of all the innuendo. That whole removal smacks of the guilty until proven innocent attitude of those who have a prejudice for one reason or another toward someone who has not been convicted of a crime. The Constitution states plainly that one is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, period.

You can expect that the U.S. Supreme Court will reverse the lower court's decision as it should. The Colorado Supreme Court acted outside of the protections of the Constitution of the United States. It should be ready for its verdict to be overturned in the U.S. Supreme Court.

— Andre Snodgrass, Norman

Would Walters' ruling conflict?

Ryan Walters’ new proposed rule would ban requiring any person to declare adherence to any religious viewpoint. Would that not be in conflict with the Catholic charter school’s statement that it would operate like a private Catholic school; it would be a genuine instrument of the Church, teaching that humans are destined for a life with the Holy Trinity? Or am I missing something here?

— J.A. Robison, Edmond

UT/OU: 'His talents were evident'

I was born and raised in Oklahoma City. Even after having moved to another state 50 years ago, and also having spent my college years at University of Texas and Oklahoma State University, I have remained a steadfast OU Football fan. We suffered a recent loss to a good but slightly inferior Arizona team. Oddly, I felt OK about it. In light of the playoffs, most bowl games have become meaningless. (My wife might say All football games are meaningless. She just doesn’t understand.)

In my book, the Alamo Bowl was equivalent to a baseball Spring Training game where we got to take a look at new talent, especially Jackson Arnold. Despite his staggering number of turnovers, I loved what I saw in him. Sure, a few passes left his hand late enough for his receivers to be undercut. But overall, his timing was good, his legs quick, his arm strength more than sufficient, his accuracy usually pinpoint, and his touch better than you’d expect from a true Freshman.

People are understandably bemoaning his three interceptions and one fumble, but I, for one, loved what I saw. His talents were evident, if partly obscured by rookie and correctable mistakes. Much as I hate our impending move to the SEC, I think we’ll be ready for it under Jackson’s leadership. My hope is that the SEC won’t be ready for us and what we’ll bring to the field each Saturday next year.

— Richard Opper, Missoula, Montana

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Letters on state taxes and expenditures, DEI shortfalls, Ukraine, Trump