Letters: Ousting LGBTQ-friendly priests a political act that divides a 'fractured church'

Father Jimmy Hsu leads Catholic mass at the Newman Center, the parish and student ministry at Ohio State on July 3, 2022. The diocese is being taken from the Paulist fathers, an order of Catholic priests, who have run it for 65 years.

Ousting Priest a 'political act'

I worked for eight years with the Paulist priests at the St. Thomas More Newman Center.

The diocese keeps trying to blame the Paulists, known for their expertise in campus ministry and evangelization, for turning down the opportunity to work as chaplains to carry out the "new vision" of an inexperienced bishop.

The bishop should know that the offer is inappropriate according to church law.

As a religious congregation of men, the Paulist Fathers have their own ministerial principles. They vow obedience to their elected leaders, Paulist presidents who lead the entire congregation of Paulists to carry out those principles.

One of their values is reconciliation, which has given rise to a non-judgmental inclusion of LGBTQI+ believers in many of their ministries.

The offer to carry out the bishop's vision of Opus Dei and Courage is antithetical to their values as a church-recognized religious congregation.

If the inexperienced bishop wants to dismiss experts in campus ministry two days after the Paulists co-sponsored the first-ever Catholic conference on outreach to LGBTQI+ Catholics, he needs to have the integrity to say so.

As a bishop he has that right.

Blaming the victims is a typical defense of perpetrators of domestic violence. To begin his ministry here in Columbus in this way does not bode well for members of the diocese, laity as well as priests.

This is not a spiritual issue but a boldly political act that further serves to divide a fractured church that Pope Francis works to unite.

Marie Sweeney, Columbus

An ATV rider does a wheelie in the parking lot of former Cooper Stadium.

'Leave them kids alone'

After reading your great July 11 Dispatch.com piece, "Feeling the heat: ATV riders say police, helicopter are daily presence amid crackdown," I am compelled to say something.

I was, and remain, one of those who complained about the insane ATV tricks on the Hilltop. I watched one wreck and know of another caused by them.

I went to the Cooper complex, where there were a bunch of kids riding, having fun, and hurting no one. And, there is near zero street riding through the Hilltop now. It's improved 80+ %.

Now the Columbus Police Department is using resources to chase these kids from here, too?

Sounds like the '80s with the skateboarders.

Hey, police chief ... leave them kids alone.

Nicholas Russell, Columbus

Letters to the Editor

Jean Schmidt, mind your own business

Ohio House State Rep. Jean Schmidt has made her thoughts known on abortion, that it is okay for a 13-year-old to carry a rapist’s child to term (and in real life in Ohio, a 10-year-old).

Her opinions are actively being expressed on other issues, specifically that she is considering banning birth control.

According to the publication INSIDER, Dec. 11, 2018, a typical woman could have “around 15 pregnancies in a lifetime. And depending on how many babies she births for each pregnancy, she can have around 15-30 children, taking pregnancy and recovery time into account.”

Jean Schmidt, Ohio State Representative in the 65th District.

I understand that Schmidt has just one child, and that her child has just two of her own.

(The reasons for the low numbers are) none of my business whatsoever, nor should it be any of Schmidt’s business to interfere with the personal lives and reproductive health of any woman.

Jean Schmidt is too old to have the birth control police knocking at her door, but watch out, Ohio women, you are at risk. Know who is on the primary ballot right now and in November. Vote.

Sandra Jensen, Sheffield Lake

Where is the rational thought?

In his letter, "Democrats have messed up everything," Bobby Jones decried President Joe Biden and the Democrats extravagantly. I respond as follows:

First, regarding migrants seeking entry to the United States, the desperation of people in many countries is so profound that nothing less than the activity of sharpshooters along our southern border is likely to stop them.

Second, regarding gas prices, the vehicle preferences and driving habits of tens of millions of Americans are significant factors in keeping demand high and thus prices.

Tens of millions of American drive vehicles which are heavy and/or have large profiles that increase atmospheric drag while driving. It's impossible to get good mileage when driving such vehicles.

The aggregate effect of such fuel consumption is considerable.

Last, regarding inflation in general, it has been happening worldwide, and is worse in many countries than here. The war in Ukraine has resulted in lessened supplies of fuels and metals from Russia, and grain from Ukraine.

Limited supplies, including oil, are driving up prices, and that cannot be changed much by politicians.

The ignorance of many Americans prevents them from thinking and acting rationally. They expect near-miracles and are mad when they don't happen.

Michael Hamill, Columbus

The answer is no bail

Preventative detention is the only constitutional and guaranteed way in Ohio to jail dangerous suspects pretrial, bail reform advocates say, but prosecutors and judges rarely use it.

The recent shooting in the Mall at Tuttle Crossing is another tragic reminder that pre-trial bail alone cannot keep communities safe from violent offenders.

The alleged killer, Tyrone Gray, was released from custody after he posted just 10% of his $50,000 bail. Upon release, he was re-arrested for allegedly threatening witnesses.

Those who pose a clear danger to our neighborhoods should not be allowed simply to buy their way out of jail before trial.

Ohio voters will have something to say about this issue in November, but even if they approve the ballot issue and grant judges broader discretion to impose pre-trial bail for public safety, more reforms will still be needed.

Ohio law should expand the authorization of judges to use “preventative detention” to detain violent criminals without bail. Bipartisan legislation pending in the General Assembly, House Bill 315 and Senate Bill 182, would make many more violent crimes eligible for no-bail detention hearings, and hand Ohio courts a much better tool for ensuring the public’s safety.

Alan B. Smith, The Buckeye Institute, Columbus

Make religion pay

Now that it is blatantly obvious that religion is the deciding factor in politics and the Supreme Court (one and the same), American taxpayers should demand that religious entities be taxed.

Religion has become the most powerful lobbyist in Washington. It’s time to tax all things religious.

Tommy O’Shaughnessy, Upper Arlington

