Letters: People who compare Republicans to Putin aren’t paying attention

A recent letter complained that Republican politicians were somehow espousing the thuggery of Mr. Putin by emphasizing patriotism, respect for our flag and the nuclear family.

No government created by man has ever been perfect, but ours, in my opinion, has been ahead of the rest. Why is it that so many people, in the past and the present, want to come here? I suggest that individual freedom and opportunity head the list.

Slavery is an abomination. It was finally brought to an end here under a Republican administration, only to be continued by the solid Democrat-led South with Jim Crow laws until the 1960s. I came to Jacksonville just in time to witness Black people being beaten with ax handles for daring to sit at a lunch counter downtown.

Today, the Democrats are showing their regard for minorities by doing everything they can to shut down charter schools. As for free speech, many left-leaning students at universities are rudely shouting down speakers who don't adhere to their ideas. I stand with the guy who said long ago, "I thoroughly disagree with everything you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it" (apologies to Voltaire, I think).

On the subject of Ukraine, anyone who thinks that those people are lacking in patriotism is not paying attention.

Loren K. Seeley, Jacksonville

What about yard waste pickup?

I just read the story about the return of curbside recycling throughout the city.

While that is good news for us residents, has the city decided to restart it at the cost of not picking up yard waste? Mine has been sitting curbside since the morning of its scheduled pickup on March 21. I have also heard from residents in other parts of the city that have had their yard waste sitting for days and weeks longer.

It seems to me that with the pandemic on its way out, and with the city being able to come up with millions for other projects (most notably the Jags), I would think a few extra dollars per hour for those doing that work would be in order to continue the yard waste pickup.

I have no problem with supplementing the team for the 70,000 plus local fans, but I believe there are more pressing problems in the city that the mayor and his staff should be fixing. And picking up yard waste should be top priority.

Richard Carroll, Jacksonville

Kudos on special section

Just wanted to comment on the March 27 special section about women innovators; what an excellent, creative piece that was.

Not only was it truly informative about women who have never been properly recognized, but it was artistic and creative as well. Keep up the good work!

Terri Quint, Ponte Vedra

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Letters: People who compare GOP to Putin aren’t paying attention