New letters on Perry school shooting: No progress in 72 years since my mother's murder

My mother was murdered 72 years ago. We’ve made no progress on gun safety.

The tragedy in Perry has made me think back to the story of my mother, Kathryn Schrader. In 1951, a man named Max Martin came to our door in Adair County asking questions only to come back later and shoot and kill her because he thought she lied to him.

More can be found on a podcast called Dieowa that covers murders in Iowa counties. The short version is that Max had been in and out of trouble, violent with his family, and diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia but given little to no treatment. And he was allowed to purchase a gun.

That was 72 years ago. What has changed? Why can’t we face these issues and fix them? We need to de-stigmatize mental illness and get people the help they need and correct our gun laws. Common-sense reforms like better screening and restrictions on assault rifles. My children are hunters, but some rifles are for war, not hunting.

I’ve worked as a CNA/DCW for over 30 years. This experience, my mother’s death, and the tragedy in Perry, has made it clear we must do better getting people the care they need, supporting caregivers, and reforming our gun laws.

Cindy Ramer, Denver

After a school shooting, teachers follow a somber pattern

What is it like to work in a school on the day of a school shooting, especially one nearby?

Somber. Staff look into each other’s eyes communicating an unspoken dialogue, “Here we go again.” “This is NOT what I signed up for.” “I want to go home.” “I love you, hang in there.”

We check our locks, and review our plans.

We text our people telling them we love them and asking for updates.

We check our phones between classes for any updates.

We wish we could hug our kids, but instead we hug yours. We love them, we put on our best acting hats, assuring them they are safe and loved, hoping and trusting that someone is doing the same for ours.

This afternoon we’ll drive home, exhausted, watch the news, talk at supper, cry.

Most of us will come back tomorrow because being a teacher is a calling. I was born to do this, I am good at it. But when is enough enough? For me? For Iowa? For America?

Ann Swenson, Urbandale

Lawmakers should follow research, tighten gun laws

Iowans are traumatized by another mass shooting, this time at one of its schools, and many are demanding our government leaders to do more than offer thoughts and prayers.

They have the power to enact sensible and meaningful laws and policies to reduce gun violence, but not the courage and will to do so. According to a report by Everytown for Gun Safety, Iowa as a state ranks 31st in the strength of its gun laws compared with its rate of gun violence. That is due in part to Iowa repealing both its background check and carry permit laws in 2021.

The report shows that many states with stronger gun laws have lower rates of gun deaths than states with weaker laws. Iowa can reverse course by adopting five laws that have been proven to be the most effective in lowering gun violence rates. They include requirements for a background check and/or permits to purchase firearms, for a permit to carry concealed guns in public, and for the secure storage of firearms; the rejection of stand-your-ground laws; and the enactment of “extreme risk” laws that temporarily remove a person’s access to firearms when there is evidence that they pose a serious risk to themselves or others.

Voters wanting a safer Iowa should demand that our political leader implement these measures this legislative session.

Ruth Cooperrider, Urbandale

Have protesters pushed back against bullies?

How many of the students who marched out of class to protest gun violence have stepped in and said enough when a student is being bullied? How many have tried to embrace the student that is maybe just a little bit different than they are?

Michael Morfitt, Spencer

Regulate gun ownership like driving, food preparation

There was a mass shooting in Perry, Iowa. I hope the people injured recover quickly and offer my condolences to those killed. I will be thinking of Perry community today, but thoughts are not enough. Reasonable, common-sense rules can prevent some harm from guns, while preserving rights of law-abiding citizens.

There’s the saying, guns don’t kill people, people kill people. Imagine the same saying about cars. Cars don’t kill people, drivers kill people. To drive a car, people have to license, have insurance, maintain their car, wear a seatbelt, and park their car in an allowed space.

Gun ownership is a part of American culture, like diners and cars. Just as there are regulations to increase safety while preparing food and driving, there should be reasonable regulations to promote safe gun ownership.

Frank Bowers, Des Moines

What Kim Reynolds needs to do to support Perry

Dear Gov. Kim Reynolds,

The picture of you and your grief-stricken face at the news conference in Perry on Jan. 4 reflects the pain and shock all Iowans feel at the horror of the school shooting there. You graciously pledged to provide the “full resources of the state government to provide support” to the Perry community for its healing.

Did you mean it? Are you sincere? If so, prove it. Prove it to the young people who all of a sudden have been forced to grow up too soon to what hatred can do. Prove it to the hurting families in Perry. Prove it to the educators there who work so hard every day to help EVERY student achieve in a safe and caring environment. Prove it to all Iowans who mourn for Perry while fearing that the same thing will happen in their communities.

You could start here:

Stop marginalizing LGBTQ students and creating a culture of “the other.” All kids get hurt when some kids are viewed as outcasts.

Reverse your decision to refuse EBT funds for summer programs for hungry kids. There are plenty of kids in Perry who don’t need to go hungry on top of everything else they’re being asked to process.

Stop the attacks on funding AEAs and the work they do to help special education students, provide crisis team supports, and help educators meet the demands of 21st-century learning.

Provide educators with the resources for professional development they need to deal with bullying and students with mental health issues.

Quit your association with Moms for Liberty and its venomous and outrageous positions.

Fund a truly robust mental health system that provides quality, timely, affordable, and easily accessible help to children who need it.

Honor the federal judge’s ruling blocking “wildly overbroad” Senate File 496 (book banning and curriculum decisions) that marginalizes certain students and undermines educators’ authority and local control.

Increase state aid to public schools to support the hard work that educators do every day to educate and protect ALL kids.

Back sensible gun laws in Iowa.

Stop bleeding public schools by siphoning off their public dollars to private schools (ESA).

What happens at the state level will either help or harm Perry’s healing. You have promoted a system that increasingly puts poor children, hungry children, hurting children, and “different” children on the sidelines to promote your political agenda. Now all children in Perry suffer from those actions. Stop the madness.

Troyce Fisher, Clear Lake

