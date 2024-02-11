Letters plead for rent help, praise water study, question school priorities, oppose initiatives

Rent stabilization is a lifeline for Olympia renters

As an Olympia renter grappling with the spiraling housing crisis, I applaud Reps. Beth Doglio and Jessica Bateman for backing House Bill 2114’s rent stabilization measures.

My rent surpasses friends’ mortgages, yet buying remains unthinkable. My adult children, squeezed by astronomical rents, are trapped living at home.

Losing my job in October was terrifying. Keeping a roof over our heads became a nightmare, and finding a new, affordable place felt like scaling Everest. This constant worry gnawed at my mental health, knowing everything here was just out of reach.

Despite three raises in two years, saving for emergencies is impossible. My rent gobbles up everything. Many of us juggle multiple jobs, skip meals, or choose between electricity and rent.

Rent stabilization isn’t a rent freeze; it allows landlords justified increases capped at 5% per year. This predictability empowers renters to plan for future increases, while still permitting landlords to cover costs and make necessary repairs. My landlord has expenses, I get it. But knowing rent won’t skyrocket by 20% next year offers a sliver of peace and lets me finally think about stability.

This bill is a lifeline for Olympia’s struggling renters. I urge our legislators to follow Reps. Alvarado, Doglio and Bateman’s lead and stand with us. Our communities and livelihoods depend on it.

April Messenger, Olympia

Listen to League of Women Voters water report

The League of Women Voters’ water study is a wow moment and wake up call for Thurston County. I urge people to share the opinion column written by Karen Fraser and published in this newspaper.

Cities need to review how to reduce the amount of hardscape on each building lot and urgently review the recommendations in the updated article.

Mikalyn Johnston, Olympia

Prioritize school funding

Last week we attended the Capital High School girls’ basketball game. The team looked great. The cheerleaders were there. Capital’s great band was there, too. Our granddaughter was a participant. We won! It was so much fun!

In the late 1950s when I was in high school, there were no sports for girls, so I am thrilled to see all the young women so involved in sports.

However, for me it was unsettling to know that in some elementary schools in Olympia, one teacher will have more than 30 students in a classroom. Here at the game there were four coaches for a dozen or so players.

Would it be possible to fund elementary education at the same level?

Carolyn Samson, Olympia

Why are we letting a rich guy purchase our laws?

Brian Heywood has spent $7.5 million to try to rescind six laws passed by the legislature in previous years. He is using the initiative process to reverse these laws and promote ultraconservative beliefs.

These initiatives will be on your ballot in November and all have catchy “sounds good” titles. In reality they represent an extreme wish list of laws that could not get passed through the normal legislative process.

Washington state extremists have seen their power dwindle. Ballot measures are one of the last potential places for people like Brian Heywood or Tim Eyman to exercise power.

I urge you to vote against all six of these ballot measures.

Madeline Bishop, Olympia