Letters on political parties' candidates, Capitol Hill High School, Ten Commandments, education

Presidential candidates need to 'walk the walk' for Americans

I am tired of both parties' leading contenders for the presidential nomination “talking the talk,” but apparently not “walking the walk.” I read a piece today that Mr. Trump, after attending his appeal in court, stated that “we found tremendous voter fraud. We have a list of it … Determinative fraud.” If that’s the case, let’s see it presented so all Americans can be aware of it. “Walk the walk.”

Both candidates, Trump and Biden, have been making gaffes during the campaign where a normal individual would believe that there might be some mental impairment, and I for one worry about either man holding the power to end the world. So, let’s have them “walk the walk” … an IQ and cognitive ability test run by a third party, witnessed by members of the individual’s party, and the results presented to the American public. I feel certain that neither individual will accept this idea as it might open the American public’s eyes that we have the wrong people running for the presidency of the United States. Talk is cheap; actions aren’t.

— Mark Rupert, Edmond

DEI important to develop workforce to meet diverse population's needs

I am writing to express my deep concern over the recent decision by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on stopping funds for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Particularly, in the context of its significance for medical students and doctors. DEI plays a crucial role in shaping a health care system that is equitable, compassionate and responsive to the diverse needs of our population. For medical students, exposure to diverse perspectives enhances cultural competency and prepares them to address the unique health challenges faced by various communities.

Cutting funding for DEI undermines the development of the health care workforce that reflects the diversity of the patients it serves. Moreover, for practicing doctors, ongoing DEI efforts are essential for ensuring fair and unbiased health care delivery. Patients from different backgrounds deserve to receive medical care that respects their cultural nuances and acknowledges the impact of social determinants on health. I urge the governor to reconsider this decision in recognition of the critical role DEI plays in shaping a health care system that truly serves all residents of our state.

— Dr. Lubna Mirza, Norman

Save Capitol Hill High School; building worth saving for future

The idea of rebuilding Capitol Hill High School does not make sense. The statement that it cannot be updated inside is totally wrong. Central High School was updated by Southwestern Bell and is now owned by an insurance company. This building is more than 100 years old. The Moore School Board is renovating a building closed for years. This city is embracing their history, not tearing it down. They are reopening the building as a school.

Oklahoma City did pass a school bond to touch every building, not tear them down. The school board is not listening to anyone about this building. They believe the best thing is to tear this building down and build a new building with a whole lot of glass. In times when we have had so many school shootings, this does not sound safe for our students.

If other buildings can be updated, why not this building? A building itself cannot teach our students. Maybe instead of tearing the building down at a cost, including hauling the debris, and building an unsafe building that will not last like the current building, the school board should revisit ways to teach our students.

Myself, I'm tired of my tax dollars going to schools that are always broke and students graduating not able to read. We have schools now that have been rebuilt, and their scores are no better. Save this school. Give the students something they haven't had in a very long time ― A sense of pride in their school and themselves.

— Debra Cassady, Oklahoma City

Which religion will state endorse?

Regarding the “Bill to spur debate on religion in classrooms” article from Jan. 3 mandating the display of the Ten Commandments in classrooms, a few questions for state Rep. Jim Olsen: Is the 16X20-inch display requirement per tablet or for both? Will it still be in Hebrew or translated into English? Will you be using the King James Bible (Protestant) or the New American Bible (Catholic)? Just to be clear, which specific religion will Oklahoma be endorsing?

— Jay Albertson, Oklahoma City

Each member of our community should be represented in books, history in education

I am a mother to a young child and I am concerned about the rights of parents due to the current climate of Oklahoma’s public education system. So much so, I became a state chair with Defense of Democracy. We are a true grassroots, nonpartisan organization. We are one of the driving forces advocating for inclusivity and bringing awareness of the issues surrounding public education in Oklahoma.

There are organizations in Oklahoma, such as Moms for Liberty, that seek to take away rights from parents who want their child(ren) to learn to be inclusive and/or included within their time in public education. The attacks via rhetoric and policy towards LGBTQ+ students and educators or the blatant disregard of true state and national history by our state schools superintendent or groups like Moms for Liberty are attempts to take away parental rights from a majority of Oklahomans and give it to fringe extremists that use religion to justify their claim for power.

My hope is that by writing this letter I will raise awareness about the avenues for supporting inclusivity within our public school system. Our state is made up of people of different backgrounds, cultures and beliefs. I feel strongly that each member of our community should be represented in books and history. If anyone feels the same as I do, they can find an organization like Defense of Democracy and join the effort to bring positive change to Oklahoma public education.

— Bailee Tyler, Jenks

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Letters on Biden and Trump, Capitol Hill High School, education climate