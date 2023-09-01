Letters: Political posturing by RSPB leaders will alienate its members and staff

SIR – As a long-time member of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, I applaud the work done on its reserves and particularly its protection initiatives with species such as osprey, avocet and corncrake, but I am dismayed by its ill-conceived and clumsy venture into party-political activism (“How the Left captured the RSPB”, Features, September 1).



I suspect many of its wardens and staff will be embarrassed that the society leadership now seems to have put generalised political posturing so high on its agenda.



A check on its list of current vacancies reveals that the organisation now even has a Campaigning and Mobilisation unit, which is recruiting for a head of community on £50,000 per annum and two other officers, each on £30,000 per annum.

Is this really how the RSPB should be allocating its precious resources?



Jim Wright

Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire

SIR – It is clearly laid out within regulations that campaigning and political activity are legitimate and valuable activities for charities to undertake, and it is a legal requirement that political campaigning or political activity must be undertaken by a charity only in the context of supporting the delivery of its charitable purposes.



Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, claims that charities campaigning on refugee and migration issues are acting against the interests of the British public, are “masquerading as humanitarians” (report, August 24), and are part of a “multitude of forces” that wish to thwart government policy. These claims are insulting to the committed professionals and volunteers in our sector, and suggest an intention to encroach on and limit the sector’s legally defined rights and legitimate role in public discourse.



Robust public discourse is a marker of a healthy, effective and vibrant body politic, and the expertise, insight and integrity that charities bring should be valued as part of effective public policy making in a democratic society.



It is unfortunate that the Home Secretary has chosen instead to focus on a narrative that fosters a hostile climate and actively seeks to undermine public trust in charities going about their legitimate and essential business.



Jane Ide

CEO, Association of Chief Executives of Voluntary Organisations

Sarah Vibert

CEO, National Council of Volunteer Organisations



Doctors’ strikes

SIR – As a hospital consultant close to retirement I have sympathy for the junior doctors strikes (“Unprecedented doctors’ strike timed for Tory conference”, report, September 1).



However, I am disappointed that the British Medical Association chose pay as an issue for the consultants’ strikes, and I am appalled that the BMA junior and senior consultant committees have decided to combine their actions.



I think the public would support both if the BMA supplied the Government with a 10-point plan on how to actually improve the NHS, rather than simply demand more money.



Andrew Slater

Sedlescombe, East Sussex

SIR – Allison Pearson describes a lawyer’s reports of NHS clinical negligence cases that were “deliberately dragged out” (“NHS management is a bullying, incompetent cult”, Comment, September 1). Most negligence claims are funded by no-win, no-fee – so there is no reward for failure. By contrast, NHS lawyers are paid regardless of outcome, which incentivises “delay, deny, defend” behaviour, and rewards failure.



Dr Anthony Barton

London N1



Pronouns in the press

SIR – In your report (August 31) on the sentencing hearing of the convicted paedophile Dominic Carter, you initially called him “she”. We note the reference to “she” was removed from a later version of this story, following hundreds of disapproving comments by your readers.



It is frankly disgraceful that it was ever allowed. The crime was committed by a man, not a woman. The use of she to refer to this man is incredibly offensive to women, and illustrates the problem of accepting that anyone can be any sex they feel they are.



Crucial debates on policy have gone unreported as newspapers and other media failed to address these issues for fear of causing offence and of incurring the wrath of activist lobby groups or even regulators.



Referring to this man, and other male criminals, as women both demeans women and gives credence to the delusion that applying pink nail varnish and a headband makes one a woman.



Your readers deserve better. Journalists must report the truth, without fear or favour.



Baroness Deech KC (Crossbench)

Lord Sandhurst KC (Con)

Lord Young of Norwood Green (Lab)

Baroness Thornhill (Lib Dem)

Baroness Fleet (Con)

Baroness Stedman-Scott (Con)

Lord Wasserman (Con)

Baroness Meyer (Con)

Baroness Hoey (Non-affiliated)

Lord Lucas (Con)

Lord Strathcarron (Con)

Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park (Con)

Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne (Con)

Baroness Lea of Lymm (Con)

Lord Roberts of Belgravia (Con)

Baroness Bray of Coln (Con)

Lord Jackson of Peterborough (Con)

Baroness Noakes (Con)

Lord Moylan (Con)

Baroness Foster of Oxton (Con)

Earl of Leicester (Con)

Baroness Eaton (Con)

Baroness Hodgson of Abinger (Con)

Baroness Seccombe (Con)

Baroness Jenkin of Kennington (Con)



Men at work

SIR – I am spending 12 days in West Sussex dog sitting. On Tuesday, two council workmen arrived outside my son’s house and spent two hours unloading 24 cones and various signs from a truck. They smoked and vaped and then left.



On Wednesday three different men arrived in three trucks and spent over three hours nicely arranging the cones and set up a three-way traffic-light scheme, which immediately went live. After several cigarettes they left.



For 40 hours, traffic was severely disrupted by this arrangement, during which time no work of any description was carried out, and neither were any of the local residents given an idea of what will be done or when.



Five men. Five hours. Nothing except temporary traffic lights for nearly two days.



R R Dolphin

Hambrook, Gloucestershire

SIR – On Wednesday I was amazed to see two council members at the bottom of my drive inspecting a protruding kerb stone.



I expressed my appreciation, as I had only reported it on Sunday via its website. The lady said that she had to be honest – they were there following a complaint made by me in March 2020.



Margaret Scattergood

Solihull



Sassoon’s batting

SIR – I can vouch that Siegfried Sassoon’s days as a cricketer (Letters, August 31) extended from a very young age into his old age.



I bowled to him in a net at at his old school, Marlborough College, when he was in his late 70s. He defended his wicket stoutly, largely by ignoring any ball off the wicket, but by good fortune one of my gentle spinners turned so far that I bowled him.



He would have been at his best batting in the lower order, playing for a draw.



Robert Jennings

London SW17



Tracking stolen cars

SIR – I have been a victim of two high-value car thefts (Letters, August 31). Surely, if the manufacturers wanted to prevent these crimes, they would embed a simple tracking system within the vehicles’ satellite software.



If watch makers can implant such a device, why not car manufacturers?



Alistair Bishop

Northwood, Middlesex

SIR – When I was working in Tanzania 25 years ago, a wise local had fitted his highly desirable Range Rover with a tracking device, but the car was stolen.



Within a couple of hours the tracking company gave the owner a good-news, bad news report to say that it knew exactly where the vehicle was: at 36,000ft above Kenya.



Prevention is far better than cure, I suggest.



Michael Nidd

Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire



List of Christmas past

SIR – Always throw away old lists (Letters, September 1).



I once came home with items from a short supplementary Christmas list in June.



Adrian Talbot

St Jean du Gard, Gard, France

SIR – The husband of my aunt’s neighbour once returned from shopping with a massive bag of mushrooms, having mistaken his wife’s request for 1oz mushrooms on a list for 102.



Robert Cox

Gillingham, Kent

SIR – I put “loo rolls” on the shopping list. My husband phoned from Sainsbury’s wanting to know if he should get 100 assorted bread rolls or if they all had to be the same.



Lynda Cox

Southampton

SIR – My daughter makes a lot of lists, but one thing she has taught me is that when I make a list I should start off with several things I’ve already done. Ticking them off makes me feel so much better.



Charles Pugh

London SW10

SIR – Many years ago, my husband regularly got an earful when he arrived home with too many bananas, which then went to waste. I continued to harangue my poor husband until a wise friend asked me whether I really wanted to end my marriage over a bunch of bananas.



I am happy to say that we have just celebrated our 44th anniversary.



Clare Byam-Cook

London SW15

SIR – My wife and I have separate lists and, once in the supermarket, go about our business. I draw up my list on a grid so that items in each section correspond to their approximate location in the store.



There are at least two advantages to this. One is that, as I reach each aisle, I only need to refer to a small section of my list. The other is that, as I am often unable to decipher my own writing, by knowing I am in the correct area I might be able to decode my words.



Keith Macpherson

Clevedon, Somerset



Local monks’ view on the Loch Ness Monster

Monks from Fort Augustus Abbey fishing on Loch Ness on February 23 1935 - Hulton Archive/getty images

SIR – I much enjoyed Alan Cochrane’s article on the Loch Ness Monster (“Nessie will show herself when it suits her – you just have to believe”, Comment, August 29).



In the early 1970s I visited a friend who was a monk at the then Fort Augustus Abbey. Famously, the abbey grounds look straight down Loch Ness. One evening at dinner I asked if there was a Loch Ness Monster, confident that from a group of monks I’d get the definitive answer. “No,” came a chorus, followed immediately by: “There must be a family of them. We have seen different ones.”



Danny Sullivan

Basingstoke, Hampshire

SIR – A project to find the Loch Ness Monster was planned in the 1980s, with international participation. The leader applied to the Royal Geographical Society for financial support. I was a member of the RGS Expeditions Committee at the time. The leader presented his plans and explained that he would use the latest sonar technology from Germany.



After he left the room the members of the committee turned to me as the presumed aquatic expert. “There is a sure way to prove if the monster exists or not,” I said. “Dam Loch Ness at both ends, divert all the streams and pump the Loch dry. That will fix it.”



The committee members stared at me in an awkward silence. I realised that the cause of their dismay was not the absurd cost and technology of my joke suggestion, but the certainty that the problem would be solved – yes or no.



The whole purpose of the Loch Ness Monster is the mystery.



Dr Nicholas Flemming

Guildford, Surrey



Letters to the Editor

We accept letters by email and post. Please include name, address, work and home telephone numbers.

ADDRESS: 111 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0DT

EMAIL: dtletters@telegraph.co.uk

FOLLOW: Telegraph Letters on Twitter @LettersDesk

NEWSLETTER: sign up to receive the award-winning Telegraph Conversations here

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.