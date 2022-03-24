Letters: Putin's ideas sound eerily similar to those of Scott and DeSantis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Florida Times-Union
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Rick Scott
    Rick Scott
    United States Senator from Florida
  • Ron DeSantis
    Ron DeSantis
    American politician

I worry about affinities between Putin’s views and those of Florida Republicans, especially two of whom both display a distrust of democratic systems and an appreciation for a “strong man” form of government.

In a 2019 interview, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that democracy (or “the liberal idea”) has “outlived its purpose,” that freedom and human rights must be replaced by “the culture and traditional family values of millions of people making up the core population.”

Former Florida governor and first-term senator Rick Scott echoes this in his recent “11 Point Plan to Rescue America.” He will impose patriotism on children, oblige them to say the Pledge of Allegiance, salute the flag, and learn that America is a great country. He will stop educators from discussing our country’s struggles with racism. For him, the nuclear family is “God’s design for humanity and must be protected.”

Then there is the current Florida governor, Ron DeSantis who has cracked down on protests, free speech, and voting rights, while spending money on election police. As for teaching truth, he prefers indoctrination. He wants to sanitize our history and wants to create “upright and desirable citizens” through lessons heavy on “patriotic values.”

The war in Ukraine reminds us of the value of democracy. To preserve it, we must elect Democrats because Democrats champion consent of the governed, freedom of speech, voting rights, and minority rights. Republican “strong man” forms of government will not.

Frances Jones, Atlantic Beach

‘Crazy’ idea for peacekeeping

Sometimes, the sheer audacity of an act may give it such power of persuasion that it can accomplish what before seemed inconceivable. I am thinking of historical breakthroughs in the realm of peacemaking. A good example is when Anwar Sadat, president of Egypt, went to Jerusalem and changed the entire dynamic of peace in the Middle East.

Something equally daring needs to be done now. Some are suggesting that President Joe Biden go to Kyiv to show solidarity with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. That would be good, but let’s take it a step further. Let’s have Biden go to Moscow or somewhere neutral and meet with Putin.

Yes, that may sound crazy. But sometimes extreme measures are required to break through to a level of sanity that will prevent the unthinkable — World War III — from happening.

An unreasonable proposal, maybe, but it might actually work.

Theodore C. Hornoi-Centerwall, Jacksonville

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Letters: Putin's ideas sound eerily similar to those of Scott, DeSantis

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin

  • Lawmakers draw battle lines for FY23 defense spending ahead of White House budget release

    The president's budget plan for fiscal 2023 is set to be unveiled on March 28.

  • Biden administration unveils plan to fight bias in home appraisals

    The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled a plan to fight racial and ethical bias in home appraisals. In a statement on Wednesday, the White House said its Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity (PAVE) plan provided steps to improve oversight and accountability on the issue, including the proposal to modernize the governance structure of the appraisal industry and to improve federal enforcement agencies' coordination and collaboration to...

  • Republicans lead generic ballot in swing districts: NRCC poll

    An internal poll from House Republicans' campaign arm is giving their members good reason to be optimistic about taking back the chamber this year following the party's annual issues retreat this week.Republicans have a 4-point advantage over Democrats on a generic ballot among registered likely voters in 77 competitive congressional districts, according to a memo released by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) on Wednesday....

  • Biden administration doles out $2.9B in infrastructure grants to states, cities

    The Department of Transportation (DOT) will soon disperse $2.9 billion in grants for state and local infrastructure projects.Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday said the funds, a slice of the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill President Biden signed into law in November, are intended to support projects such as highway, bridge, freight, port and public transportation extensions and repairs."President Biden's Bipartisan...

  • 2022 Ole Miss Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

    Ole Miss football schedule. The 2022 schedule with 3 things to know

  • A more unified House GOP aims to get everyone on same page

    House Republicans head to their annual issues conference in Florida on Wednesday confident about taking back the chamber as they plan their midterm messaging.The GOP is also hopeful for a much less turbulent retreat compared to one year ago, when Republicans met months after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that showcased splits within the party.Weeks after the 2021 retreat, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), then the third-ranking House GOP leader, was...

  • Rachel Zegler, not originally invited to the Oscars, is headed there after all

    "West Side Story" actress Rachel Zegler made headlines earlier this week after revealing on Instagram that she was not invited to the Oscars.

  • Chinese minister to make highest-level visit to India since 2020 clash - source

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -China's foreign minister will visit New Delhi for talks on Friday, an Indian official said, though neither side has formally announced what would be the highest-level visit since border clashes soured relations two years ago. Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended a conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan, a close China ally, this week and is also set to visit Nepal on Friday as part of a tour of South Asia. The Indian government source, who requested anonymity, said Wang was expected to meet Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and while the agenda was unclear, talks on the Ukraine conflict were expected.

  • Breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations 'extremely uncommon': study

    New research from Mayo Clinic found that the hospitalization rate for vaccinated patients was 6 in 10,000.

  • McCaul warns 'unholy alliance' between Russia, China will 'pose a lot of problems' for US

    EXCLUSIVE: PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and leader of the GOP China Accountability task force warned Fox News of an “unholy alliance” between Russia and China, saying the coordination between the two nations “will pose a lot of problems” for the United States and the West.

  • White House officials say U.S. has exhausted funds to buy potential fourth vaccine dose for all Americans

    WASHINGTON - The Biden administration lacks the funds to purchase a potential fourth coronavirus vaccine dose for everyone, even as other countries place their own orders and potentially move ahead of the United States in line, administration officials said Monday. Federal regulators and health officials have not yet determined whether a fourth shot is needed, and some experts question whether the extra dose will be necessary to boost protection for the general population.Subscribe to The Post M

  • Uganda issues arrest warrant for author who fled after 'torture'

    A Ugandan court has issued an arrest warrant for an award-winning author who fled the country after being charged with insulting President Yoweri Museveni and his son, his lawyer said Wednesday.

  • 'Cowboys for Trump' founder found guilty for role in Jan. 6 riot

    A founder of "Cowboys for Trump" was found guilty on Tuesday of breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden of the District of Columbia found Couy Griffin, 48, a rodeo rider and New Mexico county commissioner, guilty of one of the two misdemeanor offenses, according to The Associated Press. He was found guilty of entering a restricted area protected by the U.S. Secret Service but was cleared of...

  • In the fog of cyberwar, every outage can look like an attack

    An actual shooting war on the ground makes the business of flagging and blocking cybersecurity threats even more devilishly tricky than usual. The big picture: With Ukraine fending off Russia's invasion, every new hack — like the recent exploits of the Lapsus$ group — ends up being viewed not only on its own terms but through the lens of that conflict.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Russia has long been a major actor on the cyber stage, but its Ukraine

  • Russia breaks off WWII treaty talks with Japan after invasion sanctions

    Russia announced that it would stop negotiations with Japan regarding a post-World War II peace treaty in response to Tokyo's recent sanctions against Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday the nation will not continue the talks, which have attempted to solve a decades-old territorial dispute over islands seized by the Soviet Union at the end of World War II. It cited Japan's "anti-Russia...

  • Katy Perry Sees Spots During Fight on ‘American Idol’ in Leopard-Print Coat & Pumps

    Perry wore a leopard-print coat with black pumps while judging on 'American Idol' — and engaging in a physical fight with a stagehand.

  • ATP Miami Open: Longshot winner, fade Daniil Medvedev

    ATP Tour has been highly volatile since the start of the pandemic, so let Pamela Maldonado be your guide to the Miami Open this week. Russian Daniil Medvedev has been on fire, but Pam believes the odds do not match the world's #2 player for this weekend. Instead, she has a 50-1 longshot for your betting choice. Bet $10 on any game at BetMGM and get $200 in free bets added to your account. You don't need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOVIP to get started. New BetMGM customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly.

  • ‘Basic facts of biology’: Boris Johnson enters the transgender debate

    Boris Johnson has waded into the transgender debate for the first time, telling the Commons that “the basic facts of biology remain overwhelmingly important”.

  • What’s the Difference Between Cream Cheese and Neufchâtel?

    As I spread a bit of Philadelphia 1/3 less fat cream cheese on my bagel this morning, I thought of the rows of cream cheese in the grocery store, the many blocks and spreadable options lined together in a refrigerated aisle. And then I think about the one standout—Neufchâtel cheese. There this cheese is with all the other cream cheeses and yet it bears a different name.