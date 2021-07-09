Letters: Readers discuss Missouri’s failures with COVID, Lee’s Summit school leaders

Show me better

Reading The Star recently, I am wondering why anyone would be inclined to visit Missouri. The newspaper reports Missouri leads the nation in new COVID-19 cases at a rate of 1,000 per day. (July 2, 1A, “Missouri seeks federal help as delta virus variant spreads”)

Missouri has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, and area hospitals are again rapidly filling intensive care unit beds, this time with many patients under 40. Missouri also opened for business with a “mask at your own discretion” attitude, and consequently the state’s popular vacation destinations have become hot spots of infection.

If all that isn’t enough bad news for Missouri tourism, add on that the Kansas City police are ranked among the worst performing in the nation. (July 3, 1A, “Terrible scores for KC police ‘says it all,’ civil rights leaders say”) They use more deadly force, solve fewer homicides, make more arrests for low-level offenses and don’t seem to hold officers accountable for complaints of excessive violence and discrimination.

Come on, Missouri: The Show-Me State can do better. Show up for your vaccines. Show support and wear a mask to protect the vulnerable. Show the nation that Missouri is a model of good law enforcement. Show off our state and its tourist attractions as a safe, secure and pleasurable destination.

- Trish Philyaw, Lee’s Summit

Loss of life

With Missouri holding the dubious honor of being a leader in COVID-19 cases, I do not understand how getting vaccinated against the coronavirus has become so political. A virus that has killed more than 600,000 Americans still finds many people resisting treatment to save their own lives and the lives of family members until it is too late, then they regret putting it off. Most of these people listen to the conservative alternative media network’s misinformation.

Recently, Kansas Democratic officials have released a public service announcement advocating getting the vaccine. There were no Republican counterparts involved. In Missouri, we have not seen the same from our Republican governor or any GOP lawmakers.

I would think that losing voters to COVID-19 would give the governor and legislators incentive to support vaccinations.

- David Goettel, Independence

In over his head

An open letter to Superintendent David Buck and the Lee’s Summit school board: After attending the June 23 hearing for Joe Oswald, I think you, Dr. Buck, are a textbook example of what the administrator of a large public school (with more than 2,000 students) should not be. (June 25, 8A, “Lee’s Summit rule makes teachers repeat curses, slurs?”)

Your actions against Oswald, one of your best and most experienced teachers, certainly appear to show you have mastered the qualities of narrow-mindedness and egotism, while you lack the ability to listen, support your faculty and staff, or to make sound decisions. When your proven administrators and teachers make sound recommendations, listen and follow their recommendations. Let them make you look good by supporting them.

On the positive side, Dr. Buck, you really looked good in your expensive suit and neatly trimmed goatee.

As a former teacher, administrator and school board member, I would like to close with two tips for the Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education: In choosing a superintendent, be mindful that advanced degrees and certifications do not equate to a good executive. Thank Dr. Buck for his time and brief service, along with the suggestion he return to Osage R-3 or another similar-sized district. He is way out of his league at Lee’s Summit schools.

- Michael Kriegshauser, Eldon, Missouri

Worth the wait

I live near South Oak Park in Waldo, and was worried that a recent water runoff project on the west side of the park would be a fiasco. Work went on for several years, with lots of wooded area removed, loss of wildlife, blasting, trucks and more.

I'm happy to report that the work is now complete and very beautifully done. I walked the two new wooden bridges that merge the park to the Trolley Trail and am so happy. Kudos to all in the city who worked on the project.

- Marilyn Brohm, Kansas City