Letters: Readers talk solar panels, local elections and more

Got something to say? Send us a letter by emailing your submission (up to 300 words) to afontones@gannett.com, or letters@poconorecord.com. Letters including inflammatory language or hate speech are not accepted. Approved submissions receive a headline from editorial staff.

Note: Some letters get filtered automatically to our newsroom's spam folder. If you do not hear back on your letter submission within 48 hours, please email our editor at afontones@gannett.com.

Election letters received after Thursday, May 11 will only appear online.

Monroe County will hold a primary election on Tuesday, May 16.

To read our pre-primary guide, including candidate lists, how to find mail-in ballot drop boxes and more head online to bit.ly/3ADD8OF. To learn more about local candidates, go to Vote411.org.

Read on for the most recent letter submissions from Pocono Record readers.

Last week's letters to the editor: Monroe County voters passionately support their candidates

Primary elections in the Poconos: What you need to know before heading to the polls

'Jamie Levy, running for …Judge?'

The same Jamie Levy, who ran for district attorney four years ago on a no cash bail, defund the police platform, and is now reinventing himself as a friend of the police?

The same Jamie Levy, who, as borough councilman, decimated our police department; who violated the sunshine laws; who tried manipulating the treasurers report; who rejected a township’s offer to provide air packs for our fire department; and who just had his agenda setting authority taken away from him by a 6 to 1 vote?

The same Jamie Levy, who works in New York, who has never litigated a case in Pennsylvania, who has never done a criminal case in our local courts or any other courts?

The same Jamie Levy who, in this campaign, got endorsements only from politician friends, and none from practicing attorneys who are able to assess actual legal skill?

That Jamie Levy?

No thank you.

Desiree Siena, Delaware Water Gap

Does Act 38 contribute to unsafe situations?

In the state legislature, Act 38 of 2020 sadly became law, and should be repealed. This law modified the stop-arm camera law for illegally passing school buses. It assumes a vehicle’s owner was driving, and takes away all the person’s rights. Will also allow multiple entities to reap profits, based upon the number of tickets, which will act as an incentive to make sure the tickets keep flowing. The goal should be to prevent illegal school bus passing, not try to rake in revenue without trying to correct a potential problem. The law will do nothing to solve anything, as that is not the point. Where is a requirement for a minimum flashing yellow duration? How about mandating stop-arm extenders to block the next lane? Making bus stops only on the right side of the bus to prevent crossing the roads? Adults to cross the kids, as some areas do? Moving bus stops to smaller roads and away from intersections?If a flashing yellow is too short, what is the incentive to fix it? Same for moving bus stops to more suitable locations. In some places you may not see a bus, may not be able to safely stop, or not know if you must stop. Pennsylvania law differs from those of most states, as there is no nationwide standard. You will not see a bus on intersecting roads. What happens if you are already near the bus when the lights change to flashing reds? Are split-second violations issued? Also, people may end up slamming the brakes or flooring it, if they think they could get tickets. This would actually create an unsafe situation, perhaps?

Story continues

James Sikorski Jr. PA Advocate National Motorists Association

It's not about the money

Don Leeth is the best candidate for Monroe County district attorney. He has had more than 20 years’ experience as a lawyer, including more than 13 years as an assistant district attorney. He’s been a public defender, and handled both civil and criminal cases in private practice.

Mr. Leeth's focus has always been on helping people through difficult circumstances. In his civil practice, for example, he focused on issues that impact families, such as divorce and child custody.

On the other hand, Mike Mancuso, his opponent in the Democratic primary, appears to be the opposite. When Christian Hall was killed by police in 2020 Mr. Mancuso was assistant district attorney. Both he and the district attorney were sued by Christian’s parents for their handling of the case.

But instead of acknowledging the pain of their loss, Mr. Mancuso claimed the Halls were “motivated not by the pursuit of justice but the allure of monetary gain” (March 30, 2022 Pocono Record).

Vote for Don Leeth on May 16.

Susan Macovsky, East Stroudsburg

Related: Lawyers file federal lawsuit in case of Pocono teen killed in police shooting

Learn more about the case: What we know about the fatal police-involved shooting of Poconos teen Christian Hall

Donald Leeth is committed to juvenile justice reform

My name is Jenny Wood Collier and I am a licensed Social Worker (LSW). I have lived in the area for almost 40 years and have worked with young people in both school and mental health programs. I wholeheartedly support Donald Leeth for Monroe County District Attorney on the Democratic ticket.

Donald Leeth is committed to social justice and juvenile justice reform. According to a study by the Commonwealth Foundation (commonwealthfoundation.org/research/juvenile-justice-reform) Monroe County only diverted 2% of non violent, low risk youth compared with 69% in York County.

The current DA office treats most youthful defendants through the criminal justice system which is known to be less effective than diversion programs which focus on rehabilitation and treatment. Donald Leeth has the best interest of Monroe County residents and will implement real change in the DA’s office.

He will also focus on transparency and open communication in contrast to the current administration which proved they do not value those standards in the way they handled the shooting of Christian Hall by the State Police.

I urge you to vote for Donald Leeth on May 16.

Jenny Wood Collier, MA LSW, Stroudsburg

Smithfield Twp. Supervisor supports Levy for District Judge

I am concerned about the election for District Judge in the Smithfield’s and Delaware Water Gap. The distortions made by the incumbent and his supporters have no basis.

I support Attorney Jamie Levy not merely because of his legal experience, but his community engagement. Jamie serves us as a firefighter, EMT, and as Councilman for Delaware Water Gap. We need someone who cares about the district and is not anonymous until election year.

True, judges are prevented from being involved in politics absent their election year, but they are not prevented from being involved in the community.

Jamie understands the issues that are critical to this position. He will deliver justice fairly and equitably, a departure from the seemingly arbitrary manner it is now. I believe that many municipal officials in our district share that opinion.

Join me in supporting a fairer and stronger Court. Vote for Jamie Levy on May 16th.

Jacob Pride, Chair, Smithfield Township Board of Supervisors

Can solar panels on farmland benefit us? Reader says 'yes.'

Why would installing solar panels on farmland benefit all of us? We all like to eat but don’t ever think that our food comes from anywhere but the grocery store.

We all use electricity without ever thinking about it: from charging our phones, flipping a light switch, or doing laundry. We also never think about from where electricity comes.

It’s just that outlet in your wall, right? Well, farmers work hard dodging rain clouds and droughts to do their best to put food on the grocer’s shelves; and, most electricity is generated from fossils fuels that pollute our environment. So how do we keep farmers in business and generate cleaner energy?

We put them together. Senator Rosemary Brown is proposing legislation to allow solar panels to be placed on farmland, above crops and small livestock. We all want to save the environment with clean energy (since we all love our devices) and farmers need to have a secondary supplemental income to help with the times crops are lost to untimely rain or drought.

Farming is a labor of love and the next generations don’t necessarily have that same love of sweaty labor. It is becoming less financially feasible without the secondary income.

Solar panels can provide that necessary income by being placed above crops to allow the land to have a dual-use: agriculture and solar. Please support legislation to allow community solar.

Without the secondary income of solar, many farms will be sold for developments and warehouses, which means more traffic, more pot holes, more stress on roads, schools, police and fire departments. Community solar can be the help farmers need to continue providing food for us and our animals, while helping keep the air clean to breathe and producing clean energy at the same time.

Michelle McBride Casale, Stroudsburg

Former police officer endorses Brian Germano for reelection

I am writing regarding Judge Brian Germano, who has been our magisterial district judge since 2006. I believe Judge Germano has earned your vote for reelection.

I am a former policeman. I am familiar with Judge Germano and how he runs his court. I think one of the judge's strongest points is his reasonableness, open-mindedness, and willingness to work with others.

In addition, the practical experience he has accumulated as a judge over the years enables him to not only do the right thing, but to move cases to a speedy resolution, cutting through legal confusion to get a reasonable and efficient result for the parties.

I also admire the patience he exercises in hearing cases, the respectfulness with which he speaks to all litigants and lawyers, and the manner in which he makes us feel at ease in his court.

I believe Judge Germano has what matters – independence from politics, vast legal experience, and strong values. You will serve our community very well by voting to reelect him.

Scott W. Trethaway II, Monroe County

'What say you?'

Current events have transpired in such a fashion that I feel compelled to declare publicly, for the record, that I remain firmly and unequivocally in the camp of "Unfortunately".

What say you?

David Youngster, Tannersville

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Letters: Monroe County readers talk solar panels, elections and more