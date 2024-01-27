Letters: Real life consequences of losing democracy; Who benefits from MAGA agenda?

Real life consequences of losing democracy

The 2024 presidential election provides voters with a stark choice about the future of American democracy. This isn’t abstract; it has concrete, chilling consequences for our way of life.

Democracy means freedom. Freedom isn’t just an emancipatory ideal, it’s how we live (“kitchen table issues”). Freedom means:

Voting and having our votes counted

Access to quality health care, including reproductive care

Financial security

Global security

Individual rights

A leader who acts in the best interests of our country

While Trump and his allies talk about vengeance and retribution, Biden and other Democrats work to improve the lives of all Americans.

What’s less democratic than conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election — and denying the will of the people?

Since 1951, Illinois has asked candidates for public office to sign a pledge that they won’t “advocate the overthrow of the government.” Trump signed the oath in 2016 and 2020 (reneging in 2020), but won’t sign it for the 2024 race.

MAGA House Republicans won’t commit to certifying the election if Biden wins.

Courts and election officials of both parties have repeatedly attested to the accuracy of the 2020 elections and the general lack of fraud in our elections.

Biden and Democrats have made clear that whoever wins, they will honor the will of the people by accepting the election results.

If Trump and his MAGA followers don’t care enough about voters to honor our ballots, how can they be trusted to honor our other freedoms?

Julie Gittings, State College

Who benefits from MAGA agenda?

Lyndon Johnson said “If you can convince the lowest white man he’s better than the best colored man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pockets for you.”

Trump uses this approach to recruit racist supporters. He also uses a similar, grievance-based approach to recruit disaffected MAGA supporters/donors who resent progressives, elites, “deep state,” etc.

Trump inherited a robust economy from Obama, and some economists believe that Trump’s 2017 “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” (TCJA; he called it “jet fuel for the economy”) was a de-stabilizing, over-stimulation of a healthy economy. The TCJA contributed to the significant growth in national debt ($8 trillion, or about $23,500 per American) and record corporate profits. The predicted growth in the economy due to the TCJA did not appear: the new corporate profits mostly went to executives and to investors through stock dividends and buy-backs.

Trump and his supporters in Congress, state legislatures and the judicial system have overturned Roe vs Wade and have undone many of the advances in voting rights and civil rights from the past few decades. Unless you are a deep-pocket contributor to Trump and his MAGA supporters, you will not benefit from the Trump MAGA agenda. Your tax money will go into the pockets of special interests and you will continue to lose personal rights and freedoms.

If you disagree, please do your own research and don’t just believe what the political hacks and MAGA-journalists tell you.

Mark Ralston, Centre Hall