Letters on reproductive health, the border, tax credits, the arena vote, Markwayne Mullin

Reproductive health care a matter of privacy for woman, her doctor

I am never going to have an abortion. My wife has never had an abortion. My daughter who is just starting life as a freshman college student hopefully will never have to have an abortion. But she and my wife might need to have reproductive health care. That would be our business. That would be a discussion between them and their doctor.

Kevin Stitt does not get to decide. Neither do wild-eyed, feverish, right-wing politicians. Churches or evangelicals do not get to intrude. I choose the right to privacy. I don't want to be ruled or governed by any of these powerful entities. I want freedom from oppression and tyranny. The Catholic Church and the Evangelical Church are in danger of creating a new symbol of fascism: the cross. ... It is time to choose: freedom or fascism. It is time for a ballot petition initiative to legalize abortion.

― Rob Brian, Mulhall

Migrants waiting at the U.S. / Mexico border.

Questions to ponder on the border

How many people should enter our country without knowing who they are, where they are going, and what they are up to?

Is our border too open? Can more be done to enforce our border? Should more be done to enforce our border?

― Greg Clift, Anadarko

Expand the Child Tax Credit and establish a Renter's Tax Credit

I am writing to express my concern about the widening wealth gap between the rich and the poor in our state. While Oklahoma ranks 12th in the nation for the number of billionaires per million people, we simultaneously hold the 45th and 42nd positions in terms of millionaire households and average income, respectively which is significantly lower than the national average.

This divide is concerning. First, it means that a small number of people are controlling a large share of the wealth in our state. This can lead to a concentration of power and influence, which can undermine democracy. Second, the divide between the rich and the poor can stifle economic growth. When most of the wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few people, there is less money to invest in businesses and create jobs. This can lead to a stagnation of the economy and a decline in the living standards for everyone.

I urge your readers to join me in calling upon our elected officials to take immediate action to address this growing divide by advocating for the permanent expansion of the Child Tax Credit and establishing a federal Renter's Tax Credit. These measures would provide much-needed financial relief to renters, who are often among the most vulnerable members of our community and would lift children in need out of poverty. Additionally, these credits would stimulate consumer spending, boosting our economy and propelling our state out of the bottom 10.

We must prioritize the well-being of our children and those living in poverty. We cannot allow wealthy corporations and CEOs to cut in line while the gap between the rich and the poor widens relentlessly. I implore Sen. James Lankford, Sen. Markwayne Mullin and Rep. Kevin Hern to champion the expansion of the Child Tax Credit and the establishment of a Renters Tax Credit in Oklahoma.

— Jacoby Gonzales, Tulsa

Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Will quote be endeared in history?

Several memorable quotes may be attributed to politicians: "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." "Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country." And now, "I'm not afraid of biting … and I don't care where I bite." Thank you Sen. Markwayne Mullin! You make some Oklahomans very proud!

— Chris Brown, Norman

Oklahoma's in the headlines again and not for the correct reasons

Close on the heels of Senator Markwayne Mullin's childish behavior during the Senate hearing, we have our governor supporting an organization which advocates decriminalizing cockfighting, a despicable, inhumane excuse for a “sport.”

Oklahoma is being thrust in the headlines for the wrong reasons. We can already depend on another politician, Ryan Walters, to make the news, not often in a favorable way.

― J.A. Robison, Edmond

Awareness of the OKC Thunder can be found in Paris.

Paris encounter influences 'yes' vote

I rarely attend Thunder games. And the critics are correct. The owners' contribution is indeed paltry ― about a year's interest on a billion dollars in risk-free treasury bills. But I will be voting "yes" on Dec. 12. Here's why:

A few years ago, my daughters and I were in Paris. Like typical tourists, we were running to catch a Metro train before it pulled away when one of the girls got her foot caught in the car's automatic door. In a panic, I pulled on the handle and a French gentleman helped her up. I thanked him profusely.

We sat and chatted, me using my lousy French. He asked where we were from. When I replied, "Oklahoma City," he said, "Ah, the Thunder." We all smiled and high-fived.

Companies spend heavily to gain brand recognition. How many millions would it take to reach a Paris subway rider? So think of the arena as worldwide advertising of our great city.

― Steve Clark, Oklahoma City

