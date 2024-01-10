Letters: Republicans care about blaming Biden, not about curbing immigration

Post office doesn’t get tax money

In regard to the Jan. 7 letter to the editor by Eileen Nelson, I am wondering whether she, or many Americans, are aware that the taxpayers do not fund the US Postal Service? The service is funded by the products they sell and are often restricted on how often and how much postal cost can be adjusted. The Post Office is one of few quasi-government service agencies that does not receive taxpayer money, unlike police, firefighters, etc.

Cinde Lippold-Owen, Iowa City

Republicans care about blaming Biden, not about curbing immigration

It is clear that Republicans really aren't serious about our southern border security. For President Joe Biden's entire term so far, they have implied he was not doing anything to stem the tide of refugees coming across the Mexican border. They say nothing about the cuts to aid to Central and South American countries during the Trump administration, which triggered the increase in those seeking to enter the United States.

Now, when Biden is asking for increased funding to increase Border Patrol agents, hire more immigration judges to deal with asylum-seekers, the Republicans don't want to fund either.

What they really seem to want is to just keep the migrations coming while we have a Democrat in office, so they can use it for fodder for all the scare ads they are running, blaming Biden. Trump ads say he had the border secure. He didn't. Shame on them.

David Cranston, Grinnell

With state awash in money, many Iowans go without food

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Republican legislative majority have made it a priority to cut taxes again, even as the state sits on a $1.8 billion budget surplus. Meanwhile, 11% of Iowans, and 12.5% of Iowa children, live in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Feeding America estimates that 15.3% of Iowa children live in food-insecure households.

I live in a close-knit neighborhood of about 114 houses. If those shameful statistics were applied to my community that would mean 12 of my immediate neighbors would be poor. Fourteen of my neighbors would house children living in poverty, and 17 households would be haunted by hunger.

When someone in my neighborhood needs help, we immediately step up: providing meals, bailing out basements, shoveling snow. We like to think this generosity and empathy reflect our values as a community, “Iowa nice” in action. Why aren’t our state leaders showing the same compassion? Let Governor Reynolds and the legislative leadership know that we expect their priorities to reflect our values, including using our collective resources to support programs that lift up our fellow Iowans who need a helping hand.

Kathleen Richardson, Des Moines

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Letters; With state awash in money, many Iowans go without food