Letters: A ridiculous idea endorsed by the state of Indiana

In short, Indiana’s Department of Education provides vouchers to parents/guardians that choose not to send their children to publicly supported schools, but instead send their children to private schools or private charter schools. Since this is supported and endorsed by Indiana’s state legislature, then I propose that individuals or trucking companies that choose not to use Indiana’s publicly supported highways but instead pay to use the privately operated Toll Road should in turn get vouchers from Indiana’s Department of Transportation.

Is this ridiculous? Yes. Just as ridiculous as taking money from the DOE intended to support public schools and diverting those funds to private schools and private charter schools.

Anthony Byrd

South Bend

Reduce the stigma

I am writing to advocate for Senate Bill 1884, Mental Health Services for Students Act of 2023. Our students need to have access to mental health services in primary and secondary school to be able to succeed in society. This bill will give schools funding to have training for the staff so that the staff are adequately trained in strategies to support the students with mental health diagnoses.

This bill will also help the school get an education for the families of the students with the diagnosis, this way the students are supported in school and at home. The schools will have the funding to have classes for the families to attend for training. There will also be community outreach, so that if the students need mental health professionals the parents/guardians of the students can be referred by the school's social worker.

Having community support will help the student thrive in getting treatment and reduce the stigma. This will greatly increase the amount of people who can get help to become more independent, empowered, and functional members of society.

Toni Norton

South Bend

A wonderful legacy

The celebration of the life of Rosalynn Carter reminds us of all the work she and Jimmy have done to work for peace and the efforts to help humanity both here in the USA and internationally. This was done not only when Jimmy Carter was in office, but for many years afterwards. They helped make this a much better world, reflected their morality and enhanced the reputation of our country. They have left a wonderful legacy.

It’s coincidental that Rosalynn passed away while the legacy of our former president continues to evolve. Will this be similar or radically different? We are watching this progress daily. We can address this question when we vote in 2024.

Tom Nowak

South Bend

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Reader letters on school vouchers, mental health, Rosalynn Carter