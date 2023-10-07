Letters: Russia’s latest act of extreme brutality should be a wake-up call to the West

This Russian missile attack was one of the deadliest to date in Ukraine’s 18-month long war, and left Groza – population 250 – mourning the loss of up to one in five of its residents - GENYA SAVILOV/afp

SIR – The missile strike by Russia on a café in the Ukrainian village of Groza, where villagers were having a wake, is beyond barbaric (report, October 5). That the attack was scheduled for such a time as to achieve maximum casualties – with more than 50 civilians, including children, killed, and others maimed – sends an especially dark message.



What further wake-up call is necessary for the Western allies to get on with sending Ukraine the weapons it so urgently requires? What steps will the United Nations be taking, now that such a grievous attack on civilians has taken place?



Paul French

Andover, Hampshire

SIR – Those Americans in Congress who seek to deny financial or military aid to Ukraine should remember that America owes its very existence to such aid (“Biden’s plea for funds for Ukraine amid federal shutdown chaos”, report, October 2).

The American War of Independence was predominantly financed by the French, Spanish and Dutch, who between them contributed some $10 million − a vast fortune at the time.



The pivotal event of the war was the Battle of Yorktown in 1781, which saw British forces surrender after sustaining heavy losses. About half the troops commanded by George Washington were French, as was most of the artillery.



In 1776 the Americans were persuaded to believe they were fighting tyranny. In the current war against true tyranny, Ukraine deserves all the American aid it can get.



Nicholas Young

London W13



Education reform

SIR – I welcomed Rishi Sunak’s conference speech as a return by the Conservative Government to the kind of radical decision-making that our country so desperately needs. His proposed broadening of education is particularly timely.



What worries me is his insistence that young people should study English and maths into adulthood. Before my birth, Tony Blair contended that 50 per cent of the population should go to university. Now, a great number of young people who would undoubtedly be better employed in the workforce are tricked into undertaking what are, at best, university courses that are a waste of their time – not to mention taxpayers’ money.



Not everybody should go to university. Not everybody is the same. Not everybody is Mr Sunak. I fear we are making the same mistake again.



Horatio Halling

Penzance, Cornwall



A tax on families

SIR – Daniel Hannan (Comment, October 1) notes that the case against the abolition of inheritance tax is that only 4 per cent of estates are affected. However, the real impact would not be on the residuary estates but instead on the potential beneficiaries.



Offering my own family circumstances as an example, my wife and I will effectively share a single estate to be bequeathed by whichever of us survives the other. Our beneficiaries will be our two children plus their marital partners plus our four grandchildren. That’s eight beneficiaries from a single estate.



It also bears mentioning that if so much of the residuary estate was not to be swallowed up by inheritance tax, then there would be enhanced scope to offer more to charitable causes.



There will be many families in similar circumstances. Surely the 4 per cent figure understates the potential impact of abolition – or at least of some sort of amelioration.



James Stewart

Sevenoaks, Kent



Unnatural England

SIR – Marian Spain, chief executive of Natural England, says “let me be clear: Natural England’s job is to recover nature” (Letters, October 1). How about protecting what we have?



We are now in a grotesque situation where planning applications can be approved on land that already has a high biodiversity value – destroying the habitats forever.



The reasoning that this can be “mitigated” and compensated for by “purchasing credits” in environmental schemes elsewhere is bizarre: the birds, animals, insects and plants in the new areas are unlikely to be the same as those in the destroyed habitat, and in any case, these creatures can’t move house and will be eliminated as part of the development process. Let me be clear: Natural England’s job should be to protect, conserve and enhance nature first, recover second.



Simon Warde

Bognor Regis, West Sussex



Smoke and minors

SIR – Is it possible that those responsible for the encouragement of the nicotine vape went directly from being babies to adults, skipping their teenage years and adolescence?



For they claim to be surprised by the “unintended consequence” that the younger generation are attracted to something intended for adults, which gives them a chemical buzz, is available in dozens of flavours, is frowned upon by their elders and, on top of everything, is addictive.



David Beach

Minehead, Somerset



Water company failure

SIR – David Black, the chief executive of Ofwat, should seriously consider whether he is fit for the task.

He is reported as saying that households will “only pay for future investment, not to put right past failings” (Business, October 3).



I am furious that, as a customer, I might be asked to pay for a new investment programme without receiving any recognition of the fact that I am contributing to the capital investment of the water companies.



Investment monies should be raised either from retained profits or in the market. To expect the customer to provide the capital for no interest is effectively taxation without representation. The added insult being that the tax collected is appropriated by a private company.



The customer should not be coerced into providing capital for investment without compensation.



Martin Wilkinson

Bath, Somerset

SIR – In the past, companies paid for improvements from profits, reduced dividends or loans. This carried risk, so directors had to make difficult decisions. The water companies have designed a new business model: these costs are passed on to customers without any risk to the senior management’s pay rises and bonuses.



Mike Tickner

Winterbourne Earls, Wiltshire

SIR – Querying why the water bill to my storeroom was an estimated bill, I was told it was because access could not be made to my property to read the meter.



This is untrue, as the meter is on the pavement. I was asked to take a reading myself. At almost 77 years of age with various health issues, even if I could get down safely to lever up the meter cover, it is unlikely I could read it or get up again unassisted.



The water company finally agreed to read the meter free of charge but if another is required I would have to pay £44 for the service. I have to wonder what the standing charge pays for. I have now had the water disconnected.



Christopher Barmby

Tonbridge, Kent



Restoring an apple tree to its former glory

Apple Tree I by Gustav Klimt, painted in 1912, six years before his death in Vienna - Bridgeman Images

SIR – With reference to the tragic act of vandalism at the Sycamore Gap (report, October 1), many years ago the wind blew down our healthy apple tree. As the new shoots around the base appeared, I trained them together and then plaited them.

We now have a healthy, upright, 15ft-tall cooking apple tree, which supplies us and friends with pounds of apples every year, and the trunk shows no signs of the plaiting.



Admittedly the trunk had a much smaller circumference than the sycamore, but it has grown into a single-trunk tree and is not bushy.



Susan Lapham

Penzance, Cornwall

SIR – Much has been made of the cutting down of the Sycamore Gap tree, and rightly so – it was the destruction of a beautiful, healthy tree for no good reason.



Similar vandalism is carried out by councils up and down the country. A case in point is Eastbourne, where an attractive, tree-lined town centre has been ruined since the 1980s, when an Arndale Centre was built, involving the destruction of a number of lovely trees along the main road as well as elegant Edwardian buildings.



More recently the shopping mall has been extended, causing the demolition of many of the remaining early 20th-century buildings and trees, plus new trees that had been planted during the 1980s work.



Nowadays Eastbourne’s town centre is a stone desert thanks to the unimaginative decisions of town councils and planning committees.



Jacqueline Marshall

Eastbourne, East Sussex

SIR – You report (October 4) that the Sycamore Gap tree could return to its former height within 70 years. This is a golden opportunity for an interim replacement to enhance the landscape in the meantime.



How about a steel representation of the tree? We have the talent – the Angel of the North comes to mind. As the new tree grew, so the sculpture could corrode.



An additional benefit would be the entertainment provided by following the bureaucratic obstacles that would surely be put in its path.



Tim Hadland

Northampton



A united Ireland

SIR – I read with interest your analysis of why a united Ireland is now closer than ever (News Focus, September 30).



Was it not Gerry Adams who, at the same time as the IRA opened back-channel discussions with John Major’s administration on how to end the Troubles, implored those of a nationalist and Catholic leaning to have larger families? Such outcomes are now clearly manifest, with more Catholics living in Northern Ireland than Protestants, and Sinn Féin the largest party.



Yet Doug Beattie, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, is right to say that many in Northern Ireland feel “a sense of belonging to the United Kingdom” while also feeling as Irish as those in Dublin, due to the mix of symbols and institutions that inform their identity, from “the Gaelic Games, Guinness and Irish rugby” to “the sash, the King [and] Ulster Scots”.



In the Republic, politicians are just beginning to grasp the consequences of a unified Ireland, and the potential shape of a new 21st-century nation. But on this side of the Irish Sea there is a serious lack of informed discussion about the possibility.



By the later years of this decade, the debate will become irresistible. And does not the prospect of a unified Ireland present a unique opportunity for the UK Government to reset its relationship with the EU, along the lines of an “in-but-out” arrangement? These are interesting times.



Martyn Pring

Langton Matravers, Dorset



End of Evensong

SIR – Duncan Rayner says that few now attend Evensong (Letters, October 1). Yet we would if our churches had a regular Book of Common Prayer Evensong. Sadly, most stopped them during the pandemic and they have never been restarted. Why?



Arthur Webster

Rugby, Warwickshire



Tough gig

SIR – I bet the Just Stop Oil protestors don’t jump on the stage at the Guns N’ Roses concerts in 2024 (“Les Miserables performance cut after Just Stop Oil prank”, report, October 5).



Roger Foord

Chorleywood, Hertfordshire



