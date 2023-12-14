Letters: Satanic display at Iowa Capitol is inappropriate

The supposed ‘inequity’ in loan forgiveness is very common

The Dec. 10 letter to the editor “Biden won’t let up on illegally bailing out student borrowers” includes an all-too-common sentiment that is deeply unfair. Should landowners not producing corn feel the government support for ethanol is a “slap in the face” and unfairly punishes them taking a more ecologically sound approach to the land? How many large corporations are offered tax breaks, incentives, and other rewards for locating their business in a particular area whereas other businesses do not get these benefits? I don’t hear outrage of unfairness over supporting job training, free community college attendance, or PPP loan forgiveness. And far more grievance, what about communities that had their land stolen and people killed? Why then is student loan forgiveness so upsetting?

Loan forgiveness tied to public service is like a hiring bonus just given after many years of service. Most people benefitting are middle-class earners and many have been working and paying off their loans for some time. The loan forgiveness is a way to spur economic growth and vitality for the public. It supports growth from the middle-class workers over a period in which wealth gap at the top has grown massively. We have a collective interest in a well-educated citizenry with as much opportunity afforded to all. We have a collective interest in socio-economic mobility. No policy is going to benefit everyone equally, but the bigger picture is does this serve our public interest and to the extent it is effective. It is unfortunate that opponents have used the program to stoke more grievance politics and us vs. them.

Kevin Lair, Winterset

Courts shouldn’t make medical choices

It is incomprehensible that in 2023 a woman in Texas has the Supreme Court of that state involved in and controlling her very private need for a medically necessary abortion. What makes the Texas Justices medical experts able to determine whether it is truly necessary? When the US Supreme Court decided in Roe v. Wade that this was a “right to privacy” issue, they were spot on, and this case is the perfect illustration of that right! No woman deserves to have her medical needs dragged through the courts in this way. If that is the case, then every man who is seeking a vasectomy also needs a Supreme Court review, because he is also ending the potential of creating new life.

Is this the best use of the courts in every state: to spend time, money and energy evaluating every medically necessary abortion? Do women in our country want their privacy rights violated in this way?

The Rev. Deb Hill-Davis, Des Moines

Fellow Republicans: Donald Trump

To my Republican friends who intend to caucus, I ask you this:

Would you trust Donald Trump around your daughters?

Would you lend him money?

Would you want to work for him?

Would you want to employ him?

Do you respect the way he treats women, including his wife?

He was "Donald Duck" when he had the opportunity to serve in the military, but now wraps himself in the flag as long as it is someone else's sons and daughters who fight our wars.

He paints himself as something he is not, whether it is his net worth, character or leadership strength.

He is an egomaniacal dangerous person.

Did he bring back the lumber, steel, coal and auto industries as promised? And how about Mexico paying for the wall?

He trashes his friends and business associates on a whim.

His vocabulary is limited and his ability to project intelligence is challenged every time he opens his mouth.

Does he have religious or moral values you respect?

If not him, then who? Nikki Haley. She has no overblown ego. Her husband serves in the military. She has a breadth of domestic and foreign policy experience, is bright, articulate and seasoned. Her political, economic, social and moral experience is sound. She is genuine. She is a reasonable and practical moderate which this country desperately needs now. The type most everyone, regardless of party, is calling for now. Her profile is that of a person fit to lead the country and operate as the commander in chief. She is not a cardboard cutout of a presidential wannabe, but rather a candidate of proven accomplishment and substance.

When you compare the candidates on characteristics which count, she is clearly the person ready to serve and a president we can respect.

I intend to participate in my first caucus in decades in full throated support of Nikki Haley and encourage you to do likewise.

Fred Dorr, West Des Moines

Don’t let Iowa Republicans off the hook for relentlessly violating people’s rights

Recently there has been an uproar over a Satanic Temple display at the state Capitol by many Christians, up to and including responses from elected officials. Much of the discourse over the display has been around First Amendment rights to freedom of expression and religion, something that has brought about praise for a particular legislator when it comes to respecting those rights.

However, it should not be lost on the electorate how low the bar has come that an elected official, Rep. Jon Dunwell, is getting praise for respecting the First Amendment. Especially when all of the attacks on the civil and human rights of Iowans come from faith-based representatives, organizations, and arguments. It should also be noted that all the nasty attacks on this representative cited by the Register opinion editor were coming from those in his party that thought he should respect the First Amendment LESS, not more.

This same representative had no problem using his religious beliefs to attack the rights of women to access healthcare or vote to remove books from public schools, actions that have real consequences for Iowans, much more so than a display in the capitol rotunda. The separation of church and state and First Amendment protections are extremely important and shouldn’t just be bandied about when it looks good on Twitter. This is a very real and serious threat to our democracy.

Jason Benell, Des Moines, president of Iowa Atheists and Freethinkers

Satanic display at Capitol is inappropriate

The Constitution says that Americans have the right to freedom of religion or no religion at all. It does not suggest or say that any religion must associate itself with or worship any divine being. Satanic worship has been practiced for a very long time.

The governor of Iowa has allowed satanic displays in the Iowa Capitol. At a time when many Americans are celebrating the birth of Christ, it seems a bit odd that the display of satanic figures is allowed at the same time. The month of October might be more appropriate for the display. I personally feel that it is not appropriate at any time.

Galen Bral, Manilla

Mitigating child poverty would benefit everybody

76% of Des Moines Public Schools students qualify for free lunches and over 400 students are homeless, yet the governor thinks the problem with our education system is not enough taxpayer money going to private schools.

If common sense isn't enough for Iowa Republicans, they should consult the many studies that have been done on the effect that hunger and poverty have on a student's ability to learn and stay out of "trouble." The long-term cost of turning out poorly educated people in despair should be obvious. From a strictly financial perspective (the only thing that seems to matter to our current "leaders"), this is pennywise and pound-foolish.

Iowa needs leaders with a long view toward improving life for all Iowans, not just GOP donors.

Jeff Clingan, Van Meter

Pro-birth, not pro-life

Isn't it ironic that the Republicans spend a huge amount of political energy and capital to force women to have babies, and also spend a similar amount of energy and capital fighting every attempt to keep our Earth livable for those babies that result from their efforts?

Frank McCammond, Redfield

Pass a franchise fee to keep DART alive

Des Moines faces a critical juncture in public transit. Without swift action, we risk descending into a transit death spiral. DART's funding shortfall imperils essential services, directly impacting the lives of countless residents.

Rejecting the 2.5% franchise fee could set off a chain reaction. Reduced routes, increased fares, and service cuts would follow, alienating riders and triggering a dangerous cycle of declining ridership and revenue. This grim scenario jeopardizes the very existence of DART.

The franchise fee, however, offers a lifeline. It is a strategic, measured response to avert this transit death spiral. By passing this fee, we safeguard our community's access to vital services, preserve jobs, and maintain the economic vitality associated with a functioning public transit system.

Now is the time for unified action. Let's prioritize the future of Des Moines by endorsing the 2.5% franchise fee, ensuring a thriving public transit system for generations to come.

David Jennings, Des Moines

Ullrich’s columns provide renewal and inspiration

Thank you, Des Moines Register, for printing Kurt Ullrich's reflections, and thank you to Kurt Ullrich for sharing glimpses of your life and insights with us. It is the first thing I search for upon getting my newspaper. Amidst the chaos and sadness in today's world, I appreciate the reminder to focus on the beauty, intrigue and simplicity of life surrounding us daily and to identify with feelings we all share. It brings me joy, a smile to my face, uplifts my soul and renews my outlook on the goodness of life. Thank you for starting my day with a positive heart.

Diane Harrigan, Altoona

Horrific pandemic treatment of nursing home residents is being ignored

The Dec. 7 story highlighting the phenomenon of “vaccine fatigue” among health care workers fails to mention one of the major contributing factors. During the height of the pandemic, health care workers witnessed major human rights abuses. Nursing home residents and hospital patients were routinely denied access to family, loved ones, clergy and were forced to be alone in their final days. This was due to regulatory overreach and fear-driven hyper-compliance that, in retrospect, had no benefit. There has been no acknowledgment from the government or health care institutions that this policy was egregiously wrong, and there is no assurance that errors of the past will not be policy again. This has led to a significant and justifiable mistrust of government and institution mandates.

Dr. Gerald Haas, Albia

Bird does poorly on transparency, reasoning

Brenna Bird is a poor attorney general for the state of Iowa. She is opaque in her approach to her duties to Iowans and fails to be accountable for her actions. She has had an excellent mentor for her behavior in Kim Reynolds.

Bird has claimed she needed to stop providing emergency contraception for abuse victims in order to review that process and use of taxpayer money in providing that service, which had been done without challenge until she got into office. Why? Why stop when the presumption is that providing these services and products at no cost to victims of abuse in a timely manner, now delayed for many months, is important to the victims and their future well-being? The conclusion would be that Bird does not see them as important aid to victims. Those services should have been continued during her review. There was nothing but politics and lack of support for victims in her stopping those services and payments during her review, followed by foot dragging to this point.

Her review is without merit, not genuine in its stated purpose and has been a cloaked and opaque process. Brenna Bird is not protecting victims or the State. She is only hurting victims more than they already are hurt.

Phillip Thien, Des Moines

