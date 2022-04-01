Letters: Will Smith's 'devil' is the woman sitting beside him

This letter is in response to the recent incident involving Actor Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Academy Awards show Sunday. Smith mentioned that at your highest point in life the devil finds you. It is my thought that that devil is the woman sitting right next to him.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27, 2022.

Jada Pinkett Smith lured him away from his wife and family in the beginning, and then did every thing within her power to keep him, including allowing him to cheat. In my layman opinion, the entire marriage is based on her and her pesky ego full of unfilled dreams. Now, she has a hot topic to discuss on her Red Table Talk show while Will's career sits in turmoil, unsure of his next move. She was basically a bit actor who never made her mark in Hollywood and, as a result, continues to manipulate and deceive his accomplishments for her gain.

This is a sad commentary on a actor who had finally made his mark and has so much to give. Let's hope it's not too late to restore!

Patricia Patton, Avondale

Council should publish its list of priorities

During the Cincinnati City Council election process, the 35 candidates were asked what we planned to do. The candidates' answers were grand, often with little regard to the inconvenient truth that the city is hurtling towards a fiscal crisis in the next two years – some predicting a $100 million hole.

The correct answer to the "What will you do?" question is "spend the city budget carefully and wisely, on items that are city priorities, in order of their priority."

I believe the residents of the city of Cincinnati deserve a published priority list from City Council. This list should govern all expenditures from the city budget each year. Given the anticipated budget shortfall, it is likely that we cannot even afford spending on items lower down on this priority list, and particularly items that are not a priority.

Our elected council members have talked about transparency. A priority list will force this discussion, and is likely the only way we can avoid budget "leakage" in these lean years.

Bill Frost, Vice President, Charter Committee of Greater Cincinnati, Pleasant Ridge

One more voice to listen to concerning 'The Slap'

If people think they’ve heard way too much about "The Slap," they should listen to one more voice: Nichole Aldridge. Nichole speaks beautifully about her struggle and how she’s made peace with it. Kevin, thanks for stepping aside and letting her words take center stage, ("Nothing funny about struggling with hair loss," March 30).

Now that’s love and support.

Kate Furlong, Montgomery

