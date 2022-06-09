Letters: Special Olympics threat shows ignorance

Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Dr. Joseph Ladapo as the next surgeon general of Florida on Sept. 21

Special Olympics threat shows ignorance

Once again, Gov. DeSantis and Dr. Joseph Ladapo trumpet their ignorance and put vulnerable people at risk. On the Special Olympics website, there is a link to a New England Journal of Medicine article, “COVID-19 Risk for People with Intellectual Disabilities.” It shows that, before the vaccine, people with developmental or intellectual disabilities were at highest risk of getting COVID and their death rate was three times higher. Unvaccinated Floridians, and those on chemo or unable to respond to the vaccine, are still being hospitalized and dying of COVID.

Any Special Olympics fan knows there are many team sports that require close and sustained physical contact without masks. It is a crime to decree that the organizers may not require athletes to be vaccinated. It reflects DeSantis’ and Dr. Ladapo’s ugly, punitive and unscientific attitude that ignores the needs of vulnerable individuals. The same attitude has already tied the hands of doctors trying to provide quality, individualized abortion care and transgender healthcare.

H Joan Waitkevicz, M.D., West Palm Beach

Governor's threat downright criminal

I am a parent of an autistic son. I volunteered for many years with Special Olympics. This population has multiple problems and definitely needs to be vaccinated. For our Governor to sue the Special Olympics for this requirement is criminal. COVID is attacking again and it is mandatory to protect these athletes.

Lois Haffner, Delray Beach

What if pols faced gun violence?

If I were a U.S. senator or representative, I would write a bill proposing that armed American citizens should have full, unrestricted access to the U.S. Capitol while Congress is in session, even those carrying AR-15s. My proposed legislation would force every senator and every representative who refuses to pass effective gun legislation to assume the same risk for a mass shooting that they have been willing to expose school children throughout the United States.

Daniel Rousseau, Jupiter

Domestic abuse is all about power

The night my husband put a 22 pistol to my temple, he did not leave a mark any jury could see. The clip of Johnny Depp smashing the kitchen and pouring tumblers of booze was a deja vu moment for me. Make no mistake – Amber Heard was abused. That clip of her husband breaking up the kitchen affirmed it all. Did Amber act “inappropriately?” Maybe. It's hard to behave “appropriately” when you are terrified. So, to Amber, I just say "Fight on." The real issue of domestic abuse, no matter who is abuser or abused, is power and control, and you, Miss Amber, held no cards in this game.

Susan Murphy, Palm City

Governor's threat inexcusable

Once again, Gov. DeSantis has shown what an excuse for a human being he is by threatening the Special Olympics with a $27.5 million fine, if they enforce a vaccination requirement. He doesn't care that many of the participants are immuno-compromised, just as he has downplayed the 70,000 Floridians who have already died from his flawed COVID policies. We need to send him and other politicians like him a strong message come Nov. 8.

Lawrence Brager, Delray Beach

