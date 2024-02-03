Letters: State kicks questions about ballfield scoreboard back to Newark officials

State kicks any scoreboard probe back to Newark officials

The system is broken! The Ohio Ethics Commission and the Ohio Auditor's Office Special Investigation Unit (SIU) have told me twice how it’s supposed to work: Any investigation into the actions of Newark Service Director Dave Rhodes recommending approval of an electronic scoreboard at a city park is the responsibility of the local mayor and council.

State agencies appear hamstrung by bureaucratic regulations, protocol, financial constraints and legislative limitations. SIU did try, but those limitations are apparent in their email to me.

“Unless you discover evidence supporting criminal charges whereby a city official is obtaining a personal benefit through their actions … SIU is ceasing any additional review… “ The word personal was italicized and underlined in the email.

In eight minutes on video on Nov. 19, 2018, Rhodes and Adam Jenkins, then an official with Licking County Family YMCA, made what I believe were false or misleading statements to Newark City Council members. Council then unanimously approved Rhodes’ plan for an electronic scoreboard at the city's Don Edwards Park baseball field complex.

After four years of results, projections through 2028 show the scoreboard costs to be $341,000, the YMCA losing $124,000, and the Licking County Foundation being $20,000 short.

The system is broken because SIU again passed to Mayor Jeff Hall and the council to conduct any investigation regarding to what I believe are Rhodes' alleged violations of the Ohio Revised Code for falsification and inducing the YMCA to pay a city obligation with promise to repay with taxpayer funds.

The mayor and council lack the integrity and leadership to do their jobs, and have forgotten their oath to taxpayers.

Dave Froelich, Newark

Shoebox gift collection helped children feel loved

Generosity from throughout the Newark area​​ contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected 10 million shoebox gifts in 2023. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2023, the project has sent 11.3 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide, including many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster.

Thanks to the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 220 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

Through shoeboxes—packed with fun toys, school supplies, and personal care items—Newark​​​​​area volunteers helped bring joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received.

Although local drop‑off locations for shoebox gifts will not reopen until Nov. 18 – 25, 2024, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline. Information about ways Newark area residents can get involved as a year-round volunteer can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 937-374-0761.

These simple gifts send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.

Dolores Brown, Samaritan's Purse marketing coordinator, Operation Christmas Child

