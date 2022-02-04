Letters: Stopping gun violence should be top priority

Police investigate after 16-year-old Javeir Randolph was gunned down just a few blocks from Walnut Hills High School on Oct. 13, 2021. He ran from the shooting and made it to his mother's arm before he died. No arrests have been made in his death.

There is no greater present danger to the public than gun violence. Communities around Mt. Airy Forest and elsewhere demand an end to gun violence as their first priority. They deserve Cincinnati Police Department personnel working 24-7 ending it. Experience proves the most effective deterrent to gun violence is certainty of arrest and prosecution. Every police resource must do those now to keep us safe from injury and death by gun. Yes, enforce public nuisance laws by citation and court judgments. But the crisis in murder and maiming by guns demands all hands on deck, arresting and punishing gun violence. Publicize those and shame violence.

Kathleen Brinkman, Downtown

Those arrested in sex sting should have been identified

I appreciate the recent Enquirer article about Mt. Airy Forest. I disagree with the characterization that this is an article about "LGBTQ rights." None has the right, gay or straight, to engage in sexual activity in Cincinnati Parks.

One of the first things I learned in law school is that two of the purposes of criminal law are general deterrent effect and specific deterrent effect. Given that there is a zero chance of jail time, and that even if you look (I did), you can’t search the Clerk of Court’s database by type of citation or location of citation, publicity may be the only way to achieve a deterrent effect. The Enquirer’s editorial decision to not name the names prevents this from occurring.

Personally, I don’t care what activities consenting adults engage in, but by hiding the names of the criminals, The Enquirer is making a decision that Mt. Airy Forest will not be utilized by law-abiding families, but relegated to use by persons for anonymous, public sexual encounters (also a public health issue).

I guarantee that if the same level of illicit activity were occurring in Washington Park, or Piatt Park, or Eden Park, or The Banks, or (God forbid!) Wasson Way, the outcry would be deafening and the response would be swift and severe.

Instead, the people of Cincinnati, and specifically Mt. Airy, are expected to put up with this nonsense. Perhaps the public will put in a public records request to obtain the records and put it out in the public domain, without the need for our watchdogs at The Enquirer.

Kevin R. Flynn, Mt. Airy

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Letters: Stopping gun violence should be top priority