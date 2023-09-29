Letters: Thoughts about gateway tower, solving Bloomington problems, newspaper frustrations

Wonders about gateway tower design

Regarding the Sept. 11 article “40-foot tall gateway tower": Wow!

I appreciate public art and I have no objection to promoting the city, but did anyone really think about the design? Why another bright, distracting illuminated sign? And by the way, the Milky Way is certainly not visible from Bloomington, so the accompanying illustration is amusingly inappropriate.

The lights on the "Gateway" will only add to the light pollution obliterating the view of anything in the night sky. Too bad we can't reallocate some of that $1.1 million to reduce light pollution instead of adding to it.

Zolt Levay, Bloomington

Funds better spent on signs along interstate?

Why could we not spend some of the money ($1.1 million for the gateway tower) to have a better signs on I-69 coming into Bloomington? Martinsville and Mooresville have very nice signs welcoming them to town.

Nancy Thompson, Bloomington

Another thought about the gateway monolith

Regarding the recently announced gateway monolith: Citizens are concerned about the lack of public input on the design. From my perspective, the project lacks imagination — it feels half-baked. “Cheesy” is a word that has been applied to the design.

Renowned Bloomington artist Dale Enochs wrote to me, “Symbols are far more potent than people recognize. Regardless of whether one is cognizant of a symbol's meaning, an image has a power and a voice within its form; a symbol can speak to one’s subconscious. I believe this Bloomington symbol might not be speaking of the Bloomington I have known. This image appears to be similar to a commercial sign, devoid of depth and warmth. Bloomington has always been an island of warmth.”

I urge city officials and community leaders to reconsider the accelerated construction schedule on this project. With engaged community input, this gateway can provide a more meaningful introduction to our beloved city. Respectfully,

Douglas Wissing and Dale Enochs, Bloomington

What about this idea for solving several problems?

I've got a wild idea, but I'd like to share it, and see what people think.

Bloomington, along with most of America, is going through a housing crisis. Rents are expensive for residents and students, house prices make ownership nearly unattainable for first-time buyers, and too many people are left homeless in this situation.

Bloomington also has the unique problem of game day traffic, with families and alumni staying in hotels throughout town, then driving to the stadium for the game.

My solution is to gradually replace the surface parking around Memorial Stadium, particularly the White Lot and Purple Lot, with a new neighborhood that has a similar development pattern to downtown. The project could start by replacing the parking capacity with parking garages closer to the highway, followed by hotels, apartments and condos with ground floor retail space for restaurants, shopping and groceries. The area has enough space to possibly include a new park, too.

This would be an opportunity to meet the growing housing demand in Bloomington, reduce game day traffic and bring students and staff closer to campus.

Matt Gleason, Bloomington

The current frustrating situation at most newspapers

Having been for many years a frequently frustrated newspaper editor and more recently an often-disappointed newspaper reader, I understand the concern of the authors of the guest column printed in the Sept. 10 edition (“Taking the H-T to task for MCCSC referendum headline”), and I empathize with newspaper staff in their unenviable situation.

The authors feel the local paper didn’t do justice to an important issue. Newspaper staff understandably felt they were being upbraided for something beyond their immediate control, a feeling I know all too well from my time in similar circumstances. Most newspapers are private, for-profit businesses, and the painful truth is the vast majority of newspapers no longer want to commit the resources to fulfill a traditional public-service mission, meaning their communities suffer accordingly, and it’s all because of money.

For years I listened to out-of-state owners condescendingly say they’d provide the quality of newspaper the local community would support — statements soon followed by staff cuts and other steps that hampered reporters, photographers and editors in their producing the high-quality work the community expected. One wishes those owners would have just been honest and admitted their true intent was to squeeze as much profit from their newly-acquired papers as they could for as long as possible no matter the consequences to the said communities.

Newspapers today are being hamstrung by staff cuts leading to a reduction in local news coverage, causing corresponding declines in both advertising revenue and circulation. Worst of all, such cuts inevitably affect a community’s broader understanding of important local issues.

Gayle Robbins, Bloomfield

Congress: Change Child Tax Credit to help more families

In early 2021, Congress expanded the federal Child Tax Credit (CTC), and childhood poverty dropped to the lowest levels ever seen. Families received monthly checks and had more to spend on food, housing, utilities, child care, and other necessities.

But when Congress failed to renew this expansion at the start of 2022, childhood poverty rates increased overnight from 5.2% to 12.4%, leaving 5 million children worse off than the year before. The current divided Congress appears unlikely to restore the full expanded CTC, but there is bipartisan interest in making the CTC fairer.

Currently, families making $400,000 a year receive much, much more assistance from the CTC than those making $25,000. Since the point of the program is to make sure all American kids have a shot at a good start in life, that makes no sense. I urge our Hoosier representatives and senators in Congress to press for changes in the tax code that would extend the full credit of the CTC to as many families as possible, prioritizing those with low incomes.

These children are our country's future. It's the right thing to do.

Stephen Arnold, Bloomington

