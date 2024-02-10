Letters: It’s time for the Democrats to face facts about Joe Biden’s fitness to lead America

SIR – After the extraordinary events of the past four years, the significance of the United States to the world remains beyond doubt. We need a well-led America to look up to.

Joe Biden is a fine, honourable, decent man who, regrettably, appears not to be well (“Biden ‘can’t remember when he was vice president’”, report, February 9). It pains me to say, but there is time for the Democrats to select a younger, stronger person to take his place.

Please, America, listen to your friends.

Joe Pinnington

Hoylake, Wirral

SIR – It has been obvious for some time that Joe Biden no longer has the mental faculties he once enjoyed. Those of us of a certain age know how he feels. How on earth does he believe he can run for another term?

Phil Angell

Helston, Cornwall

SIR – The United States of America should be mightily embarrassed by the presidential choice likely to be put to voters this year.

If Joe Biden versus Donald Trump is the best it can do, then it is a vastly weaker country than it used to be. Mr Biden, in particular, is conspicuously past it. Mr Trump would be a stronger leader but remains a geopolitical maverick.

The parties need to think outside the box, and quickly.

Keith Phair

Felixstowe, Suffolk

Labour’s strategy

SIR – In response to Labour’s latest U-turn – scrapping the much-trailed green investment plan – J L Greenwood (Letters, February 9) asks what the party’s policies are. I can clarify. Labour has only one policy: not to be the Conservatives.

Rob Dixon

Bedford

SIR – It doesn’t surprise me that the Labour Party appears to have so few policies.

It knows full well that the Conservatives, being very similar in ideology and outlook, would simply steal them before the general election was called.

Julian Gall

Godalming, Surrey

SIR – Labour is to be applauded for its U-turn on the green spending pledge of £28 billion.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, appears to care about how she would spend other people’s money. In my book that’s a good thing.

Marcus Lawrence

Hillingdon, Middlesex

SIR – Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves will say anything to try to persuade us that they would form a fiscally sound government.

However, the union leaders and Momentum have been suspiciously quiet. I cannot believe that such factions would calmly accept these new, Conservative-sounding policies, and suspect they are simply biding their time.

If Labour wins a sizeable majority at the next election, we will see a rapid coup that reveals the true, traditional, hard Left of the party.

Peter Heap

Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire

SIR – As Sir Keir Starmer relies on the universal appeal of blandness, should he be called I-Keir?

Cynthia Harrod-Eagles

Northwood, Middlesex

Fluoride in the water

SIR – I am particularly interested in the debate over putting fluoride in the water supply (Leading Article, February 9) because, in the late 1940s in Michigan in the United States, I was one of the children involved in a fluoridation test, the success of which resulted in the water supply being fluoridated.

I lived in that area until I was in my early teens, and whenever I visited the dentist I was given a new toothbrush as a reward for having no tooth decay. I had my first cavity filled a year after leaving, and have always believed in the benefits of fluoridation for children’s teeth. Bring it on.

The Countess of Macclesfield

Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire

SIR – I understand that the fluoridation of the water supply is being considered ostensibly to protect the teeth of poorer children, who may have a high-sugar diet and no access to an NHS dentist.

Has anyone studied whether these vulnerable children actually drink tap water, rather than the fizzy and sugary drinks that often accompany an unhealthy diet?

Paul Hutchence

Melksham, Wiltshire

SIR – I am currently researching the lives of rural communities on Salisbury Plain during the early to mid-20th century. One of my main points of reference is the school log books now located at the Wiltshire and Swindon History Centre in Chippenham.

There are numerous references to a dentist, appointed by the local education authority, regularly visiting village schools to conduct inspections, and returning to undertake treatment where required. History shows us what we should be doing in the 21st century.

Dr John Black

Bristol

SIR – I agree with Alison Levinson (Letters, February 9): whenever I used to go to an NHS dentist there was always a return visit for a filling or two.

Five years ago I switched to a private dentist, who does not take any NHS patients. Since the extraction that sent me to him in the first place, I have not required a new filling.

Keith Appleyard

West Wickham, Kent

Easy online banking

SIR – While I appreciate that some bank customers would like branches to remain open (Letters, February 9), is this really necessary?

I haven’t been in a bank for many years and can manage quite well, through a combination of online banking and using the facilities of the village post office.

I am 77, so it’s not an age thing.

Anthony Dunn

Rothley, Leicestershire

SIR – I have just discovered that my credit rating with a national agency has dipped by 30 points.

I have no debts, own property, have never missed a bill and pay credit cards off in full every month. What, I wonder, has changed? I am constantly being encouraged to take out new credit cards because a rise in my credit availability will increase my score. What madness is this? I already have a credit availability that is more than half my annual income, and I only use a tiny percentage of it monthly.

I do not understand the mindset of these agencies making decisions about our worthiness for credit.

Peter Vargeson

Ringwood, Hampshire



Radio 2’s folly

SIR – With regard to Radio 2’s spin-off station for older listeners (report, February 8), it is too little, too late. For a long time, we have tried telling the BBC to appreciate us – but to no avail. Having grandchildren, we know that they wouldn’t dream of listening to Radio 2 either.

Since giving up on BBC radio, we have found Boom Radio (1960s and 70s) and Boom Light (1950s), both of which are superb.

Sally Whitton

Weston, Hampshire

SIR – I am pleased that the controllers of Radio 2 have realised that their new presenters are alienating droves of long-term fans. However, restricting the proposed service to DAB radio is not the answer for many of us.

Last year, the splendid Ken Bruce left Radio 2 and has reappeared on Greatest Hits Radio. Alas, I can no longer enjoy PopMaster, as that station only goes out on DAB. How long must those of us in more rural areas suffer for the short-sighted whims of the urban-dwelling people who make these decisions? DAB, many mobile providers and fibre broadband are not available in large swathes of this country.

Ian Mabberley

Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

SIR – I would suggest that Radio 3 listening figures are down (Arts, February 7) because regular listeners do not want to hear trailers for programmes on that station or anywhere else.

I like to listen to Petroc Trelawny on weekday mornings, but I don’t want to hear him popping up for the rest of the day to tell me that Radio 3 is the “home of discovery”.

M James

Teddington, Middlesex

Seeing blue

SIR – Although the introduction of a blue card in football, punishable by a 10-minute sin-bin, is now to be delayed (telegraph.co.uk, February 9), I support the idea.

The sanction works in rugby, where the referee gets the respect deserved. Football referees have a hard enough job without constant verbal intimidation from players.

Mike Wicks

Appleby Magna, Leicestershire

SIR – With regard to the possible overhaul of the video assistant referee (Var) in football (report, February 8), I always understood that the purpose of this referee was to correct “clear and obvious” mistakes.

When a decision given by the on-pitch officials has to be viewed multiple times from several angles, and slowed down, this to me can hardly constitute a “clear and obvious” error. Var is ruining the game.

Rev Alan Wright

Barton-upon-Humber, Lincolnshire

The need for a fresh approach to serving food

Hat cuisine: a racegoer sporting food-themed headgear at Royal Ascot in 2017 - alamy

SIR – Given the well-publicised problems facing the hospitality industry and the ever-increasing cost of living (Money, February 7), not to mention the growing problem of obesity (report, February 6), I am surprised that pubs and restaurants still invariably serve only standard-size portions. Yes, some menus offer “small dishes” or “light bites”, but this is not the same as offering a smaller portion of a main dish.

In common, I am sure, with many others, my friends and I are frequently overwhelmed by the enormous platefuls establishments present us with, some of which will inevitably end up as expensive food waste.

Since any cost involved in designing and managing a “small plate” menu would be significantly less than paying to make food that is then wasted, surely this must make sense – not just economically and ethically, but also for the sake of the nation’s health.

Tony Stone

Oxted, Surrey

SIR – Dining with my wife at a small restaurant near Angers (Letters, February 9), I noticed to my delight that they had steak tartare on the menu. The waitress took our order, giving me a quizzical look but saying nothing. Minutes later the chef rushed over to our table with an obvious preconception.

“C’est cru! C’est cru, monsieur,” he exclaimed.

I responded with something like: “Calmez-vous, mon ami, pas tous les anglais aiment leurs bifshteks ‘well done’.” He was much relieved and the steak tartare was delicious.

Steve Haynes

Sidmouth, Devon

SIR – Craig Heely’s letter about opinionated French staff (February 9) reminded me of a friend’s mother, who ordered duck at a small restaurant while touring France.

Waiter: “How would madame like the duck cooked?”

Mother: “Well done.”

Waiter: “Non.”

Mother: “Please.”

Waiter: “Non.”

Mother: “But it’s my choice.”

Waiter: “Pah – it’s my duck.”

Paul Browne

Streetly, Staffordshire

SIR – In the 1980s I worked with a small team in Turin. We had very generous expense allowances, which we didn’t get if we didn’t spend them. One evening, we dined at one of the most costly restaurants in the city, which had a sommelier. He brought the bottle of Barolo we had ordered to the table, tasted it, told us to wait while it breathed, and tasted it again. He then called the head waiter over, who also tasted it. They both tasted it again – then finally allowed us to drink the remaining quarter of a bottle.

Steven Romback

Ashton Keynes, Wiltshire

