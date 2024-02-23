Letters: Time for Middletown to walk away from school bond

Time for Middletown to walk away from school bond

So, what does it really mean when a bond ballot question is approved by voters? It means the voters give their Town or City Council “permission/authority” to put the community into debt and sign bond (“loan”) documents. The voters promise that the community will be responsible for paying the loan back.

Just because Middletown voters approved a $190 million bond for schools, does not mean the community is obligated to use that bond and go into debt. There is no obligation until the bond documents, or “loan” documents, are signed. As an example, Middletown voters approved an Open Space Bond in 2020. It sits on a shelf, like a Line of Credit, not costing anyone anything until there is an opportunity for it to be used and the bond documents, or “loan,” documents, are signed.

When should you walk (or run) away from signing a loan? When the price of what you’re buying goes up? When the interest rate and/or length of time to pay the loan back make it unaffordable? When the item you are buying is different than what you were expecting? When best practices or standardized procedures aren’t followed? When the needed skill set hiring options are limited? You bet! Last November there was a run of school bond (“loan”) voter approvals, set in motion by the state of Rhode Island offering up to 20% bonus reimbursements: Barrington – $250 million, Bristol/Warren – $200 million, Cumberland – $52 million, Lincoln – $25million and Middletown – $190 million.

Middletown voters approved a $190 million bond for a 200,000-square-foot building. The mid-February project submission to the RI Department of Education states, “We are seeking a Housing Aid Eligibility on a total program of $210.5 million. Hmm…this project now costs $20.5 million more than promised. That is not what was presented to the voters, and not the project that the voters voted for. If you weren’t expecting to pay more than what was presented before the vote, you may want to start paying attention and speaking up, before loan documents are signed and permission to go into debt becomes an obligation of debt.

Dana Gelb, Middletown

Portsmouth meetings show the value of grassroots effort

Grassroots efforts can lead to change. They can educate the public on important town issues and ensure that those who are supposed to represent us hear our voices and desires.

The Portsmouth Town Council has recently heard three key issues. Although the decisions reached by them could not satisfy both sides, it was apparent that the grassroots efforts by many, including myself, had a positive effect.

The residents who spoke at these meetings were informed, motivated and passionate. It was a good representation of public sentiment. There was equal opportunity for citizens on both sides of these issues to be heard. It cannot be said that only one side showed up to express their views. The views expressed at all three meetings were the sentiments of the majority. If you were for or against, you would show up; if you stayed home, then you had no opinion either way.

The Town Council appears not to be used to this passionate, informed expression of opinion. They have a learning curve of their own to understand the dynamics of large meetings. It cannot be to control speaking or use of sign-up sheets, which eliminate late arrivals or spontaneity as the discussion progresses. The meeting should take as long as it takes; not be constrained by time. As a member of the Town Council, part of the job is to listen. Public speaking is a learned art few have mastered. Intimidation or limits by council members prevent most people from speaking.

In my opinion, based on the crowd size, length of meeting and passion for or against the particular agenda item, the people were well-behaved. The only behavior problems occurred when one council member sank to intimidating, insulting or initiating verbal sparring matches with speakers at the podium. This agitated and frustrated some of the crowd. Many felt insulted and did not believe their arguments were being listened to. At one point, the meeting degraded to a low when that same council member stuck their tongue out at one of the speakers. There is an obvious cure for this.

Thanks to everyone who participates. We will continue with these grassroots efforts on key issues and encourage all to get involved. We can make a difference. The difference will be a better Portsmouth for all.

David Reise, Portsmouth

