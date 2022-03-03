Letters: U.N. should deploy peacekeeping forces; stay meatless all year; price carbon now

Erie Times-News
·4 min read
UN needs to invoke its peacekeeping powers to save Ukraine people

Make no mistake that the invasion now going on in Ukraine is all about Putin and not backed by the Russian people. With Putin using the facade that his primary motivation to invade Ukraine is strictly for peacekeeping purposes, the United States, along with other countries in the United Nations, should be able to vote on invoking the powers of the UN for deploying peacekeeping forces.

Such an action would sanction the U.N. to give notice to Putin to cease fire immediately and start removing his forces from Ukraine. The U.N. could follow up by giving Putin, including his military convoy, 24 hours to start removing his forces. If not, then such actions by Putin would constitute a violation of that which he has falsely accused the leadership of Ukraine. By Putin ignoring a global organization which Russia is a member of would give validity to the U.N. and its members to avoid the unnecessary shedding of both Ukrainian and Russian blood by using military force.

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine&#39;s Lugansk region
Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region

Whatever the case, time is of the essence for the United Nations to act and save the people of Ukraine from the bullying tactics of Putin. This approach, along with a ruling by the International Criminal Court that Putin is a war criminal, and time for the economic sanctions to work; will eventually awaken the people of Russia to the fact that Putin needs to be removed from office.

Matt Drozd, lieutenant colonel, U.S. Air Force, West Middlesex

Let's keep meat off our plates all year round

In Western churches, Lent began on Ash Wednesday, six and a half weeks before Easter. It provides for a 40-day fast, in imitation of Jesus Christ’s fasting in the wilderness before he began his public ministry. Many Christians abstain from animal foods during Lent.

However, a meat-free Lent is more than a symbol of devotion to Christ. A meat-free Lent reduces the risk of chronic disease, environmental degradation, and animal abuse. Volumes have been written linking consumption of meat with increased risk of heart disease, cancer, stroke, and more. In a 2007 United Nations report, they noted meat production as the planet’s largest source of pollution and greenhouse gases. And undercover investigations document farm animals being beaten, crowded, deprived, mutilated, and shocked.

Lent offers an opportunity to honor Christ’s powerful message of compassion and love by extending a meat-free diet beyond Lent; it’s the diet mandated in Genesis 1:29 and observed in the Garden of Eden.

Today there’s a rich array of plant-based meat and dairy alternatives, as well as readily available vegetables, fruits, and grains. Decide to make this change for Lent but commit to keeping meat off your plate all year.

Dick Wahlberg, Erie

It’s past time for a carbon price

In Matthew Brown’s recent article from the Associated Press (“As climate change costs mount, Biden seeks to price damages”, February 23), the need to put a price on carbon is the main theme of the piece.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby, of which I’m a member, has been pushing for a carbon price for over 10 years. The legislation we like, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, started with a price of $15 per ton of fossil fuel emissions and raised the price $10 per year, returning all of the revenue generated to all Americans in the form of a monthly dividend check. For the majority of American families, the dividend would more than offset the increased cost of carbon-based products.

More: UN climate report: 'Atlas of human suffering' worse

Because Congress is struggling to pass Build Back Better legislation, President Biden is having to consider executive action to implement some of the climate change solutions that are critical to the future of the planet. The problem with that, of course, is that the next administration can simply undo those actions.

If we are to meet the goals the United States has set as a part of the Paris Accord, a carbon price must be a major part of the solution. And for that to be long-lasting, it must be a part of legislation passed by Congress.

If you want to help, go to https://citizensclimatelobby.org/get-loud-take-action/ and let both the White House and Senate know that you support "putting a price on carbon."

Bruce Cooper, group leader of the Slippery Rock chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Letters: UN should deploy peace-keeping forces; we must price carbon

