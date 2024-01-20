Letters on using Bible to make laws, choosing a jail site, labeling people, improving lives

Based on the Bible, which verses would you turn into American law?

Reading Carla Hinton's article "Cross Purpose?" How an organization can lead people to want America to be a Christian Nation. How the leaders ask, "Do you believe that America law should be based on the Bible?" I had to pause and think.

Which Book or sentence of the Bible should be turned into an America Law?

I thought about Acts. Apostles/leaders in order to save themselves from a corrupt generation showed their devotion by becoming common to each other by selling their possessions and goods, then gave to anyone who asked and had a need. Should American laws require every federal, state and city government leader to show their devotion as the apostles did?

Instead of making government laws based on the Bible, maybe we should live as individuals? We all can learn from the underlying lessons of the Bible. Discuss and learn the underlying messages, not just the words, such as in Deuteronomy: Take our stubborn and rebellious sons to the old men of the town and have them stone the son to death. At tonight's dinner discuss the underlying meanings of Jonah and the whale and how apply it to our lives today and what current laws are based on the concepts.

— Richard Prawdzienski, Edmond

Site could generate a lot of noise

Regarding the discussion about the impending selection of a site for a new county jail, my thought is if the panel wished to choose the Newcastle Road site, it would appear that it would be beneath the airport traffic pattern, and aircraft approaching the runways would be only 500 feet or so above ground abeam of the site, generating a lot of noise. This could be deleterious to "good order and discipline." I assume that an Environmental Impact Statement would consider the possible effect of seriously loud jet noise on the jail occupants.

As a retired American Airlines B767 captain, I know whereof I speak about jet noise.

― Derel Schrock, Edmond

No label needed: Each of us unique

In an article in the Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, edition of The Oklahoman on page 3D, Guest columnist Dale Wares writes, “Persons identifying as LBGTQ+ have entered the mainstream in all sectors of society, but I bet half of you reading this can’t correctly identify each of the letters in the acronym.”

No doubt that Mr. Wares is correct. But can he tell us why we need to be able to identify them? It could be argued that we would all benefit by not labeling people. Why are we unable to understand that every individual is unique and that we should strive to “do unto others as we would have them do unto us.”

The solution is not to learn the letters but it is to forget the term and stop labelling individuals.

— Hank Larsen, Norman

State leaders need to use data to improve Oklahomans' lives

Your article (12.27.23) that “Oklahoma ranks near the bottom” in life expectancy was a sad but unsurprising finding of how we prioritize in this state — both as a people and a government.

As a people, the factors to improve life expectancy are well documented: regular exercise, healthy, non-fast-food diets, tobacco cessation, limited alcohol consumption, getting regular medical checkups, etc. The lifestyle choices that so many Oklahomans CHOOSE do contribute to these poor rankings.

According to the 2023 America’s Health Rankings, Oklahoma ranks 48th in exercise, 49th in fruits and vegetables consumption, 47th in teen birth rates, and 39th in terms of tobacco use. While we as a people should be ashamed of those rankings, there are critical roles for local and state governments to play as well.

In that same report, there are two major categories that are directly related to government investment — or the lack thereof. Oklahoma’s ranking in the Social and Economic Factors (Economic Hardship, Food Insecurity, 4th-Grade Reading Proficiency, Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), etc.) found us 44th nationally. Oklahoma’s ranking in the Physical Environment (Air Pollution, Drinking Water Violations, Climate Risks, etc.) found us at 48th.

If we as a people and government know this, so do investors in 49 states, as well as our own business community. In the face of these statistics — which have a direct impact on the productivity and competitiveness of our workforce —we have government officials wanting to allow Bible studies in public schools, continue the practice of corporal punishment, demand every classroom display the Ten Commandments, and constantly push for additional tax cuts with over $3 billion in savings accounts. Saving is important, but savings don’t generate rates of return like INVESTMENTS in human and physical infrastructure do. And how many of these above-mentioned efforts lead to an improved life expectancy for Oklahomans?

Why end a summer food program when we rank 45th in the country in the percentage of households facing food insecurity? Why allocate less than 1/10 of 1% of state appropriations to early childhood programs when we rank 41st in adverse childhood experiences. Even the State Chamber’s most recent Report Card notes that while the state has made some important gains, the workforce component of the scorecard suggests much greater investment. While ranking 42nd in the country, we rank between 39th and 49th in the four metrics that define the component: Quality of Labor Force (39th), Educational Attainment (43rd), Quality of K-12 Education System (48), and STEM Degree Population (49th). LOTS of opportunity for our branches of government to reprioritize appropriations into these four areas, in particular.

We need our legislative and executive leaders to make data-driven decisions where efficacy is clear and documented. Improving the quality and quantity (years) of Oklahomans’ lives is critical to our future. If you agree with this investment approach, please contact your legislators and the governor’s office to share your concerns. If we focused our resources on the human capital here and now, we would ALL be better off.

― Craig Knutson, Norman

