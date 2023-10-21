Letters on voting on an arena to keep the Thunder in OKC, electric cars, domestic violence

'It's time to do our part and vote' to keep Thunder here

It would be unfortunate but ironic if we lost the OKC Thunder the same way we acquired them in 2008. People shouldn’t take this opportunity to vote on a new arena for granted. It’s a December election, not long before the Holidays, and the only way a new arena doesn’t pass is if Yes voters don’t show up. In my opinion, the Thunder’s impact on our community is immeasurable, so it’s time to do our part and vote to keep them here.

— Christopher Lloyd, Edmond

Whole world will go to heck if it's plugged into electric cord

To look at the world and think that in just nine years we will be driving only electric cars. Just think, a robber only has to rob a bank at the end of the shift so all the cop cars will be out of charge, and do you know an electric car that will outrun a hopped up gas car? The landfills will fill up with used batteries, just think what THAT will do to the environment. Long vacations will be out of the question because of the range of the cars.

The lithium and other components of the battery are mostly made in China and he will not give the permits to mine anything in the United States. Are we being sold out to another country? There will be no more car shows of the old hot rods, because they will be illegal. What will we do for the weekend days? Is it dementia or a planned project? Electric cars are a dream for many, but a nightmare for others.

Of course, for the trucking industry, there will be more food and supply shortages because the trucks are sitting on the side, out of charge, and there are no tow trucks for semi’s because they will not have the power that a diesel does to tow the loaded big rigs to a charging station to continue.

And are they adding airplanes into it? I will never fly again. What happens when the plane runs out of charge? It’s not the fall that will get you. It’s the sudden stop when you hit the bottom. Heaven forbid if the ambulance runs out of charge.

So, let me make sure and get this right, by 2032 we get to start poisoning our Earth with lithium and other components. It will be open field day for criminals, so crime will be through the roof. We will have less to do on a weekend, and they call this progress? In my opinion there is no global warming, the Earth has been constantly changing for thousands of years and will continue to change with the gas powered cars or without.

I will never blame one party or the other. We voted them in. But this world is going to heck. With the border crisis and the fentanyl crisis, and they are trying to take our guns away, raising prices of cars through the union strike so that electric cars are the only affordable cars around. Have you ever seen a drag race between two electric cars? Or a stockcar race? The Indianapolis 500 will be a thing of the past.

— Daniel Turrentine, Midwest City

Immediate help, long-term support available for domestic violence survivors

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) and Palomar, a Family Justice Center, unite with a shared mission: to provide comprehensive support services for domestic violence victims in our community. This partnership is a commitment to raising awareness about essential programs and resources.

Disheartening statistics reveal that Oklahoma ranks second for women killed in single victim-single offender incidents in the nation. Around 40 percent of men in Oklahoma will also experience domestic violence in their lifetime. Behind these statistics are real stories of suffering and lives forever altered.

Our alliance is not symbolic but an actionable pledge to provide vital assistance. We offer services and a supportive network for those needing immediate help and long-term support for survivors seeking hope and healing.

During moments of crisis, victims can turn to the Oklahoma Safe Line at 1-800-522-SAFE (7233) or dial 911 for immediate help. Additionally, we emphasize the significance of 988, Oklahoma's Mental Health Lifeline, which extends support in the immediate aftermath and those seeking help in the years ahead. This invaluable resource is confidential and available 24/7 via phone or text.

Together, ODMHSAS and Palomar work to offer comprehensive wraparound services through a network of caring professionals. These services aim to break the cycle of abuse and empower survivors on their path to healing.

Domestic abuse includes physical and sexual violence, emotional/mental abuse, economic abuse, sexual coercion and digital abuse. We must acknowledge and address all aspects of domestic violence to effect lasting change.

During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we call upon all Oklahomans to join us. Together, we can create awareness, offer support and break the cycle of domestic violence that impacts countless lives in our state.

— Tricia Everest, board chair for Palomar, Oklahoma City

